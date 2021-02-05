पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IBPS SO 2019:IBPS ने जारी किया स्पेशलिस्ट ऑफिसर मुख्य परीक्षा का रिजल्ट, 11 फरवरी तक नतीजे चेक कर सकते हैं कैंडिडेट्स

20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ बैंकिंग पर्सोनल सिलेक्शन (IBPS) ने स्पेशलिस्ट ऑफिसर के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आयोजित मुख्य परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया हैं। परीक्षा में शामिल हुए कैंडिडेट्स IBPS की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट ibps.in पर अपने रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। स्पेशलिस्ट ऑफिसर के लिए मुख्य परीक्षा 25 जनवरी को देश के प्रमुख शहरों में बनाए विभिन्न परीक्षा केंद्रों पर आयोजित की गई थी।

11 फरवरी तक चेक करें रिजल्ट

कैंडिडेट्स 11 फरवरी तक IBPS एसओ मुख्य परीक्षा 2020 का रिजल्ट और इंटरव्यू मेरिट लिस्ट डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। मुख्य परीक्षा में सफल हुए कैंडिडेट्स को अब फाइनल राउंड यानी इंटरव्यू के लिए बुलाया जाएगा। इंटरव्यू की तारीख जारी होने के बाद इसका एडमिट कार्ड जल्द ही जारी किया जाएगा। मुख्य परीक्षा और इंटरव्यू में मिले मार्क्स को जोड़कर फाइनल मेरिट लिस्ट बनाई जाएगी, जिसके आधार पर कैंडिडेट्स का चयन किया जाएगा।

नवंबर 2019 में जारी हुआ था नोटिफिकेशन

IBPS ने विभिन्न विभागों में स्पेशलिस्ट ऑफिसर के कुल 1145 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए 5 नवंबर 2019 में नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया था। जिसके बाद 06 नवंबर से 26 नवंबर, 2019 तक इन पदों के लिए आवेदन किया गया था। आईबीपीएस एसओ प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा 28 और 29 दिसंबर 2019 को आयोजित की गई थी, जिसका रिजल्ट 7 जनवरी 2021 को जारी किया गया था।

