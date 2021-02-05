पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IGNOU:जनवरी 2021 सेशन के लिए री- रजिस्ट्रेशन की तारीख फिर बढ़ी, अब 28 फरवरी तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं कैंडिडेट्स

30 मिनट पहले
इंदिरा गांधी नेशनल ओपन यूनिवर्सिटी (IGNOU) ने जनवरी 2021 सेशन के लिए री- रजिस्ट्रेशन फॉर्म सबमिट करने की आखिरी तारीख फिर बढ़ा दी है। स्टूडेंट्स अब 28 फरवरी तक री- रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं। इस बारे में यूनिवर्सिटी ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के जरिए जानकारी दी। कैंडिडेट्स ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट ignou.ac.in के जरिए अप्लाई कर सकते हैं।

दूसरी बार बढ़ी री-रजिस्ट्रेशन की तारीख

जनवरी 2021 सेशन के लिए री-रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रॉसेस 1 दिसंबर, 2020 से शुरू की गई थी। यह पहली बार नहीं है, जब यूनिवर्सिटी ने री-रजिस्ट्रेशन की आखिरी तारीख बढ़ाई हो। इससे पहले आखिरी तारीख 31 जनवरी तय की गई थी, जिसे बढ़ा कर 15 फरवरी किया गया। जिसके अब इग्नू ने री-रजिस्ट्रेशन की आखिरी तारीख 28 फरवरी कर दी है।

ऐसे करें आवेदन

  • सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट, ignou.ac.in पर लॉगइन करें।
  • होमपेज पर रजिस्टर ऑनलाइन सेक्शन में री-रजिस्ट्रेशन लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
  • अब नया टैब खुलने पर निर्देशों को पढ़ें और प्रोसीड फॉर री रजिस्ट्रेशन पर क्लिक करें।
  • अगर पहले से रजिस्टर्ड नहीं हैं, तो न्यू रजिस्ट्रेशन पर जाएं।
  • अब मांगी गई जानकारी दर्ज कर सबमिट करें।
  • यूजरनेम और पासवर्ड मिलने पर इसका उपयोग कर लॉगिन करें।
  • एप्लीकेशन फॉर्म में मांगी गई जानकारी भरें और फोटो- सिग्नेचर अपलोड कर शुल्क का भुगतान करें।

