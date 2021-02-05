पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IIFT MBA 2021:NTA ने जारी किया IIFT MBA एग्जाम का रिजल्ट, 24 जनवरी को आयोजित हुई थी परीक्षा; iift.nta.nic.in के जरिए देखें रिजल्ट

एक घंटा पहले
नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने IIFT MBA IB का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। परीक्षा में शामिल हुए कैंडिडेट्स ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट iift.nta.nic.in के जरिए अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। यह परीक्षा देश भर में 24 जनवरी को आयोजित की गई थी। इसके लिए आंसर-की 28 जनवरी को ऑफिशियल साइट पर जारी की गई थी।

ऐसे होगा सिलेक्शन

कैंडिडेट्स का सिलेक्शन कंप्यूटर आधारित टेस्ट, ग्रुप डिस्कशन, राइटिंग स्किल असेसमेंट और इंटरव्यू के आधार पर किया जाएगा। कंप्यूटर आधारित टेस्ट सिलेक्ट होने वाले कैंडिडेट्स को राइटिंग स्किल असेसमेंट, ग्रुप डिस्कशन और इंटरव्यू के लिए बुलाया जाएगा। यह ग्रुप डिस्क्शन और इंटरव्यू मार्च और अप्रैल में अहमदाबाद, बेंगलुरु, चेन्नई, दिल्ली, हैदराबाद, कोलकाता, लखनऊ और मुंबई में आयोजित किया जाएगा।

ऐसे देखें रिजल्ट

  • सबसे पहले NTA IIFT की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट iift.nta.nic.in पर जाएं।
  • होम पेज पर IIFT MBA IB रिजल्ट 2021 लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
  • अब नया पेज खुलने पर अपना लॉगिन विवरण दर्ज करें।
  • जानकारी भरते ही रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर डिस्प्ले हो जाएगा।
  • अब रिजल्ट की जांच करें और आगे की आवश्यकता के लिए प्रिंटआउट निकाल लें।

