NEET के कन्फ्यूजन पर अपडेट:2021 में दो बार परीक्षा की अटकलों पर NTA ने लगाया विराम, आरटीआई में जवाब दिया - एक ही बार होगा NEET

25 मिनट पहले
  • जेईई मेन की तर्ज पर स्टूडेंट्स को इस परीक्षा के भी साल में दो बार होने की उम्मीद थी

(पूजा शर्मा) मेडिकल स्टूडेंट्स के लिए अच्छी खबर नहीं है। साल 2021 से नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी कम एंट्रेंस टेस्ट (NEET) को दो बार आयोजित किए जाने की संभावना जताई जा रही थी। लेकिन, परीक्षा आयोजित कराने वाली नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने ही इससे साफ इंकार कर दिया है।

आरटीआई के जवाब में NTA ने 2 बार परीक्षा से इंकार किया

आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट विवेक पांडे द्वारा लगाई गई आरटीआई में पूछा गया था कि क्या NTA 2021 में नीट दाे बार करवाएगा? इस संबंध में NTA ने जवाब दिया कि मौजूदा नियम के अनुसार नीट (यूजी) साल में एक बार ही आयोजित किया जा सकता है है। इसलिए NTA, नीट यूजी को साल में एक बार ही कराएगा।

NTA डायरेक्टर ने ही जताई थी 2 बार परीक्षा की संभावना

पिछले साल NTA के डायरेक्टर विनीत जोशी ने कहा था कि 2021 से नीट साल में दो बार करवाया जा सकता है। हालांकि इस बदलाव की योजना शुरुआती दौर में है। इंजीनियरिंग प्रवेश परीक्षा जेईई मेन भी साल में दो बार आयोजित होती है। एनटीए की स्थापना के साथ ही नीट का आयोजन ऑनलाइन मोड में वर्ष में दो बार होना था, लेकिन ऐसा अब तक हो नहीं पाया। अब एम्स, जिपमेर समेत देश के सभी संस्थानों में एमबीबीएस/बीडीएस के लिए नीट सिंगल एंट्रेंस एग्जाम है।

क्या कहते हैं एक्सपर्ट ?

NEET परीक्षा साल में दो बार होने की कितनी संभावना है और यह कितना जरूरी है? यह जानने के लिए दैनिक भास्कर ने AIIMS दिल्ली के पूर्व डायरेक्टर एमसी मिश्रा से संपर्क किया। उनका कहना है- नीट को साल में दो बार आयोजित करवाने का कोई अर्थ नहीं है। बारहवीं का एग्जाम मार्च में हो जाता है। नीट मई में होता है। बस उसी से एडमिशन मिल जाएगा।

