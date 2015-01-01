पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • JEE Main 2021 To Be Held From February 23 26: Education Minister

JEE मेंस 2021:पहली बार इंग्लिश के अलावा 13 भाषाओं में 23 से 26 फरवरी के बीच होगी परीक्षा, साल में 4 बार आयोजित होगी

9 मिनट पहले
केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने जेईई मेंस परीक्षा 2021 की तारीखें घोषित कर दी हैं। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) 23 से 26 फरवरी के बीच ये परीक्षा आयोजित कराएगी। परीक्षा में अटेम्प्ट को लेकर एक बड़ा बदलाव किया गया है। अब JEE MAIN साल में चार बार आयोजित किया जाएगा।

स्टूडेंट्स से लिए गए थे सुझा‌व

परीक्षा आयोजित कराने वाली नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने परीक्षा में किए जाने वाले बदलावों को लेकर स्टूडेंट्स से सुझाव आमंत्रित किए थे। इन सुझावों के आधार पर ही परीक्षा में बदलाव किए गए हैं।

