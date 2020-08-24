JEE- NEET पर जारी विरोध:सोशल मीडिया पर फिर चला कैंपेन, कुछ स्टूडेंट्स सत्याग्रह कर रहे, तो कुछ स्वामी जी से मांग रहे मदद, कुछ ने की पीएम मोदी से बात करने की अपील

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
जेईई मेन (JEE Main 2020) और नीट परीक्षा (NEET 2020) के आयोजन को लेकर स्टूडेंट्स की तरफ से लगातार विरोध जारी है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद परीक्षा का आयोजन होना लगभग तय हो चुका है। अब जेईई मेन परीक्षा 1 से 6 सिंतबर के बीच और नीट का आयोजन 13 सितंबर को किया जाएगा। वहीं, जैसे- जैसे अब परीक्षा का समय पास आ रहा है, वैसे ही परीक्षा को स्थगित करने की मांग फिर से जोर पकड़ रही है।
परीक्षा के विरोध में अब देश भर के स्टूडेंट्स सोशल मीडिया पर कैंपेन चला रहे हैं। इस क्रम में ट्वीटर पर इन दिनों पर #SatyagrahAgainstExamsInCOVID, #SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET, #NEET_JEE, #StudentsKeMannKiBaat काफी ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं। इस कैंपेन के जरिए कुछ स्टूडेंट्स जहां जेईई मेन और नीट परीक्षा स्थगित करने की मांग कर रहे हैं, तो वहीं कुछ स्टूडेंट्स की मांग है कि यूनिवर्सिटी की अंतिम वर्ष की परीक्षाओं को पूरी तरह से कैंसिल करने की अपील कर रहे हैं।
That's what !! In a democracy, if lakhs of students are raising their voice, the Govt shouldn't ignore them.— Binal Rathod (@Binalrathod30) August 23, 2020
The PM must come out and talk to the students ... #StudentsKeMannKiBaat#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid#SatyamevaJayate@narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/CsTLsf0aHJ
Students from all over the country & even some from different parts of the world are demanding a postponement of JEE & NEET exams.— Harshu🌸 (@Harshitaguptama) August 24, 2020
The BJP govt must make the effort to hear them out & then take decisions. #StudentsKeMannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/W3WrmzF10L #SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET
#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid #StudentLivesMatter #StudentsKeMannKiBaat @DrRPNishank u only tell us how to prepare for exams admist this flood and Corona pic.twitter.com/OUzo7XrebF— priyanshi (@priyanshi_here_) August 23, 2020
You know BJP sarkar @PMOIndia and @DrRPNishank the next year we JEE and NEET aspirants are getting right to vote and it is sure that if this time you didn't listen to our concern, you won't get 25 lakh votes for sure #SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid #StudentsKeMannKiBaat— Aman Deshpande (@aman_392) August 23, 2020
#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid— Archit ☣️ (@whoknows_archit) August 23, 2020
*In future*
My children: Papa it's raining outside, I will not go to school...
Me: pic.twitter.com/ETF3GeAfxF
Government decision to conduct exam in #Covid19 is illogical.#postponeNEET_JEE #SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid #INDIAunitedtoPostponeJEE_NEET #NEET2020 #JEE2020 #ProtestAgainstExamslnCOVID @DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/aqveYUIHfD— FURKAN ANSARI (@F_Ansari_Godda) August 24, 2020
After seeing tweets and reply on #SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid— Aditya Pareek (@_bad_karma) August 23, 2020
Me be like- pic.twitter.com/Dtc3GZqFd2
#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid— Amrita verma (@Amiksha40408901) August 23, 2020
👉Maximum support for our students
👉Whole India is protest mode
👉Every students and their guardians are in panic
👉Govt must take action#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid pic.twitter.com/fF8TamsdrA
#SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET— Prashant (@PrashKilller) August 24, 2020
A Tribute to our Hero @Swamy39
|| Please kaise v karke isse @Swamy39 ji tak paucha do || Thanks Sir for Helping Siir
#NEET_JEE pic.twitter.com/3ocMvqAflG
#SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET— Abhijeet Verma (@Abhijeet_128) August 24, 2020
Students: govt want to kill the students
By conducting exams in this pandemic time
Meanwhile govt:#SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET pic.twitter.com/22YLElHgzt
If students sincerely wants to roll back the Government decision to conduct exams in COVID then first roll back your political affiliations for few days. Fight unitedly.#SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET pic.twitter.com/XrgV6PTxzh— Nithin0209 (@nithin0209) August 24, 2020
#SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET— PRINCE (@indianfuture5) August 24, 2020
Yes You Have To Postpone The Exams. We Will Not Give Up Till We Get Victory. @Swamy39
We hope to get the news as soon as possible. We want to get out of this mental state. pic.twitter.com/RdL60usvs2
Students in 2024 election#SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET pic.twitter.com/XKLsFIsaTY— Vishal Mandavi (@mandavi_vishal) August 24, 2020
These are visuals from Gujcet😢😢#SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET @Swamy39 ji please help many peoples along the different provinces of the country by @DG_NTA @DrRPNishank inappropriate decisions for taking exams in this condition🤔😐🤥 pic.twitter.com/Xwu4Yp9uTA— Aryan Arun (@Ar66971787Arun) August 24, 2020
Swami Ji please postponed jee and neet till Deepawali 28 lakh student hope upon you Swami ji #SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET pic.twitter.com/1q301t4bfp— Shubham Dixit (@Shubham14587974) August 24, 2020
We are not against the govt!!!— DilKusH MeeNa®™ (@SAHILDILKUSH) August 24, 2020
We want justice!!!
Don't push us in danger plz!!!!!
Our lives matter!!!
Rt#SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET pic.twitter.com/DHuUBfKFMy
We all believe in @narendramodiji @swamy39 @DrRPnishank plzzz postpone jee&neet..We have faith in you..Hoping for a +ve and right decision that will save us from getting infected by deadly COVID-19#GhantiBajaoSarkar_Jagao #StudentsKeMannKiBaat #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid pic.twitter.com/D4eokYpPbH— Kajal Kumari (@KajalKu25938109) August 23, 2020
Delhi High Court says no to Physical Hearing till 31 October due to Covid 19.— gaurav misal (@MisalGaurav) August 24, 2020
Sources:TOI
Meanwhile Students whose exam postponement petition dismissed by Court.#SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid pic.twitter.com/JPkzknFP9w
#SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET— 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐔 𝐑𝐀𝐉 𝐑𝐀𝐉𝐏𝐔𝐓 (@priyanshu_shuan) August 24, 2020
More than 65000 cases every day
999+ death's every 24 hrs
200+ cases in a region
I think this is the time to keep lockdown but in india we are conducting exams, where more than 16 lakhs students, 10k volunteers and millions of family members participate😷 pic.twitter.com/Rv880nv4om
We are innocent student.— Jatin Gupta (@jatin2101) August 23, 2020
We want to be doctor engineers, not patients.@Swamy39@narendramodi#StudentLivesMatter#SATYAGRAH_AgainstExamsInCovid pic.twitter.com/UEJNfL3ecM
