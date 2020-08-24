पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • JEE NEET Exams Updates| Students Demands For The Postpone Of Examinatio; Campaign Started On Social Media Against The JEE NEET Exams

JEE- NEET पर जारी विरोध:सोशल मीडिया पर फिर चला कैंपेन, कुछ स्टूडेंट्स सत्याग्रह कर रहे, तो कुछ स्वामी जी से मांग रहे मदद, कुछ ने की पीएम मोदी से बात करने की अपील

2 घंटे पहले
  • 1 से 6 सितंबर को जेईई मेन और 13 सितंबर को आयोजित होगा नीट 2020
  • JEE- NEET के साथ ही फाइनल ईयर परीक्षाएं भी रद्द करने की मांग कर रहे स्टूडेंट्स

जेईई मेन (JEE Main 2020) और नीट परीक्षा (NEET 2020) के आयोजन को लेकर स्टूडेंट्स की तरफ से लगातार विरोध जारी है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद परीक्षा का आयोजन होना लगभग तय हो चुका है। अब जेईई मेन परीक्षा 1 से 6 सिंतबर के बीच और नीट का आयोजन 13 सितंबर को किया जाएगा। वहीं, जैसे- जैसे अब परीक्षा का समय पास आ रहा है, वैसे ही परीक्षा को स्थगित करने की मांग फिर से जोर पकड़ रही है।

परीक्षा के विरोध में अब देश भर के स्टूडेंट्स सोशल मीडिया पर कैंपेन चला रहे हैं। इस क्रम में ट्वीटर पर इन दिनों पर #SatyagrahAgainstExamsInCOVID, #SWAMYJI_HELPJEENEET, #NEET_JEE, #StudentsKeMannKiBaat काफी ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं। इस कैंपेन के जरिए कुछ स्टूडेंट्स जहां जेईई मेन और नीट परीक्षा स्थगित करने की मांग कर रहे हैं, तो वहीं कुछ स्टूडेंट्स की मांग है कि यूनिवर्सिटी की अंतिम वर्ष की परीक्षाओं को पूरी तरह से कैंसिल करने की अपील कर रहे हैं।

