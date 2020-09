"I am sorry. I am tired"-Jothisri Durga, a 19-year-old murdered by #NEET.



While the exam is scheduled tomorrow amidst pandemic, this is the third suicide in one month.



If only 2% students pass without coaching, who is this exam conducted for?#BanNEET#NEETisSocial_Injustice pic.twitter.com/Ujr2aOvuq0