  • Hindi News
  • Career
  • Officer Scale 1 Examination On 30 January Next Year, Examination For Office Assistant, PO And Clerk In February

IBPS 2021:चार मेन परीक्षाओं का शेड्यूल जारी, ऑफिसर स्केल-1 परीक्षा 30 जनवरी को, ऑफिस असिसटेंट, पीओ और क्लर्क की परीक्षा फरवरी में

7 मिनट पहले
देश भर के 26 बैंकों के विभिन्न पदों पर भर्ती कराने वाली संस्था इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ बैंकिंग पर्सोनल सिलेक्शन ( IBPS) ने 2021 में होने वाली परीक्षाओं का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है।

जनवरी-फरवरी में चार परीक्षाएं

नए एग्जाम कैलेंडर के मुताबिक ऑफिसर स्केल-1 की परीक्षा 30 जनवरी को आयोजित होगी। वहीं ऑफिस असिस्टेंट परीक्षा 20 फरवरी और प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर/ मैनेजमेंट ट्रेनी के लिए 4 फरवरी को परीक्षा होगा।

क्लर्क के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए परीक्षा 28 फरवरी को होगी। ये सभी तारीखें मेंस परीक्षा की हैं। पहले चरण में क्वालिफाई होने वाले कैंडिडेट ही इन परीक्षाओं में शामिल होंगे।

IBPS की वेबसाइट पर एग्जाम कैलेंडर देखने के लिए क्लिक करें

