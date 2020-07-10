Change Cookies Settings
UGC के फैसले के खिलाफ विपक्ष / फाइनल ईयर परीक्षा कराने के विरोध में उतरी कांग्रेस, राहुल समेत बड़े नेता ट्विटर पर चला रहे #SpeakUpForStudents कैंपेन

Rahul Gandhi starts #SpeakUpForStudents campaign to protest UGC order about final year exams, says UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on basis of past performance.

दैनिक भास्कर

Jul 10, 2020, 06:58 PM IST

कोरोना लॉकडाउन के कारण देश में कॉलेजों की पढ़ाई और परीक्षाएं प्रभावित हुई हैं। करीब तीन महीने से स्टूडेंट्स परेशान हैं। इस बीच UGC ने एक आदेश में देशभर के कॉलेज प्रबंधकों से फाइनल ईयर की परीक्षाएं कराने को कहा है। इसी आदेश के विरोध में कई दिनों से सोशल मीडिया पर #SpeakUpForStudents कैंपेन चल रहा है। शुक्रवार को इस कैंपेन को कांग्रेस ने भी उठाया और स्टूडेंट्स के सपोर्ट में एग्जाम्स कैंसल करने की मांग की।

आज कांग्रेस के लगभग सभी बड़े नेता ट़्वीट करके #SpeakUpForStudents कैंपेन के लिए पोस्ट कर रहे हैं। इसी वजह से ट्विटर पर ये हैशटेग नंबर 2 पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है।

नीचे कांग्रेस नेताओं की  #SpeakUpForStudents कैंपेन के सपोर्ट में पोस्ट

