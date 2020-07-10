दैनिक भास्करJul 10, 2020, 06:58 PM IST
कोरोना लॉकडाउन के कारण देश में कॉलेजों की पढ़ाई और परीक्षाएं प्रभावित हुई हैं। करीब तीन महीने से स्टूडेंट्स परेशान हैं। इस बीच UGC ने एक आदेश में देशभर के कॉलेज प्रबंधकों से फाइनल ईयर की परीक्षाएं कराने को कहा है। इसी आदेश के विरोध में कई दिनों से सोशल मीडिया पर #SpeakUpForStudents कैंपेन चल रहा है। शुक्रवार को इस कैंपेन को कांग्रेस ने भी उठाया और स्टूडेंट्स के सपोर्ट में एग्जाम्स कैंसल करने की मांग की।
आज कांग्रेस के लगभग सभी बड़े नेता ट़्वीट करके #SpeakUpForStudents कैंपेन के लिए पोस्ट कर रहे हैं। इसी वजह से ट्विटर पर ये हैशटेग नंबर 2 पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है।
नीचे कांग्रेस नेताओं की #SpeakUpForStudents कैंपेन के सपोर्ट में पोस्ट
It is extremely unfair to conduct exams during the Covid19 pandemic.— Pattharwala Afjal (@a_pattharwala) July 10, 2020
UGC must hear the voice of the students and academics. Exams should be cancelled and students promoted on basis of past performance :-@RahulGandhi#SpeakUpForStudentspic.twitter.com/6M95nw4EcZ
India is third in the world as far as the infections are concerned. I fail to understand why is UGC insisting on examinations? Don't the precious lives of students matter?: Smt. @SupriyaShrinate#SpeakUpForStudentspic.twitter.com/8vItH1GwgC— Congress (@INCIndia) July 10, 2020
When the country is facing severe crisis, @PMOIndia & @ugc_india are planning exams for students.@INCIndia urges centre to promote all students without holding exams on basis of previous performance.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 10, 2020
Fees should not be forcefully collected next 6 months #SpeakUpForStudentspic.twitter.com/dwFbj8hdUk