RPSC ACF 2020:RPSC ने जारी की असिस्टेंट कंजर्वेटर फॉरेस्ट और फॉरेस्ट रेंज ऑफिसर भर्ती परीक्षा 2018 की नई परीक्षा तारीख, अब फरवरी 2021 में होगी परीक्षा

11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग (RPSC) ने असिस्टेंट कंजर्वेटर फॉरेस्ट (ACF) और फॉरेस्ट रेंज ऑफिसर भर्ती परीक्षा 2018 की नई परीक्षा तारीख जारी कर दी है। परीक्षा की नई तारीखों का इंतजार कर रहे कैंडिडेट्स आयोग की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in पर जारी तारीख देख सकते हैं।

फरवरी 2021 में होगी परीक्षा

आयोग की तरफ से जारी नोटिफिकेशन के मुताबिक ACF और फारेस्ट रेंज ऑफिसर ग्रेड 1 परीक्षा, 2018 अब 18 से 20 फरवरी, 22 से 26 फरवरी 2021 को आयोजित की जाएगी। पहले यह परीक्षा 20 से 27 सितंबर 2020 तक आयोजित की जानी थी। लेकिन कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के चलते इस एग्जाम को स्थगित कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद इसे 22 फरवरी से 1 मार्च, 2021 तक आयोजित करने का फैसला लिया गया, जिसे अब एक फिर बदल दिया गया है।

204 पदों पर होनी है भर्ती

राजस्थान पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन ने ACF और फारेस्ट रेंज ऑफिसर ग्रेड 1 के कुल 204 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए अप्रैल 2018 में नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया था। इसके लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया 27 अप्रैल, 2018 से 31 मई 2018 तक चली थी। बाद में 4 फरवरी 2020 से ऑनलाइन एप्लीकेशन विंडो फिर से खोल दी गई और ऑनलाइन एप्लीकेशन प्रोसेस 4 से 23 फरवरी 2020 तक चली। अलग-अलग कारणों से स्थगित होने के बाद अब यह परीक्षा फरवरी 2021 में आयोजित की जायेगी। परीक्षा का पूरा शेड्यूल बाद में घोषित किया जायेगा।

