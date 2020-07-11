दैनिक भास्करJul 11, 2020, 06:53 PM IST
देशभर में कोरोना के कारण बने हालातों के बीच कॉलेज- यूनिवर्सिटीज में फाइनल ईयर की परीक्षाओं के खिलाफ स्टूडेंट्स लगातार विरोध कर रहे है। हाल ही में UGC की तरफ से जारी संशोधित गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक अब यह परीक्षाएं सितंबर के अंत में आयोजित की जाएगी। हालांकि, परीक्षा को लेकर स्टूडेंट्स की मिली जुली प्रतिक्रिया देखने को मिल रही है। इसी क्रम में इन दिनों ट्वीटर पर #NoExamMHRD, ##CancelExamsInCovid, #StudentsForEvaluation ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं।
दरअसल, इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर दो खेमे में बंटे स्टूडेंट्स अपनी मांग को लेकर लगातार ट्वीट कर रहे है। एक तरफ कुछ स्टूडेंट्स यहां परीक्षा के खिलाफ अपना विरोध दर्ज करवा रहे हैं, तो वहीं कुछ इसके सपोर्ट में भी नजर आ रहे हैं। परीक्षाओं पर स्टूडेंट्स की इन मिलीजुली प्रतिक्रियाओं के चलते ऐसे ही कई हैशटैग ट्वीटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं।
Students: waiting for govt response #NoExamMHRDpic.twitter.com/lBvbgogmLJ
Students are not a practical device. They are human also..#NoExamMHRD@DrRPNishankpic.twitter.com/HlYnXePFiF— Saurabh kumar (NSUI) (@Saurabh_7611) July 11, 2020
They definitely should reconsider #cancelallexams#cancelfinalyearexams#NoExamMHRD@bhupeshbaghelhttps://t.co/VKKioIwcL2— Ankita Thakur (@AnkitaT44163611) July 11, 2020
Only final year students can feel the pain. And our government @PMOIndia don't even thinking what we final year students facing right now. #cancelallexamspic.twitter.com/DG2aVAoJIR
final year students to govt rn pic.twitter.com/qWxAufiBzW
All Universities across the world have developed alternatives for assessment and awarding marks. In India, MNIT Jaipur, IITs, NLUs, UOH etc also evaluated students. #StudentsForEvaluation valuation pic.twitter.com/v0aJZKFXB6— Rahul Chaudhary (@Rahulnlulko) July 11, 2020
Principally every student should write exam or get evaluated!— Ashish Chauhan (@AshishSainram) July 11, 2020
Since intermediate students will have time to write exams later to keep their mark-sheet “promotion-free”
But final year students would need foolproof papers with marks across all subjects.#StudentsForEvaluationhttps://t.co/m2ClBypL9H
Saw @RahulGandhi asking for mass promotion. He very well knows mass promotion will lead to unemployable youth, unemployment will cause unrest and then that will help him politically.— Amogh Arlekar (@AmoghArlekar) July 11, 2020
Playing power games at the cost our future. Shamless!#StudentsForEvaluationpic.twitter.com/3XjupDHRLP
Mass promotion will a serious hazard in the education scenario the nation. Say No to Mass Promotion#StudentsForEvaluationpic.twitter.com/eOO9EM2TeJ— Kiran Singh Thangjam (@KiranThangj) July 11, 2020
We welcome the Govt. approach for being concerned about the future of the students and notifying in favour of conducting exam as per UGC guideline.— Karanjit 🇮🇳 (@connect2karanji) July 11, 2020
Open book exam,Project work,written assignment & essay type work,online/ telephone viva voce may be the way.#StudentsForEvaluationpic.twitter.com/JFfCZJ42YG