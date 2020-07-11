Change Cookies Settings
रिएक्शन ऑन एग्जाम / परीक्षाओं को लेकर दो खेमे में बंटे स्टूडेंट्स, कुछ एग्जाम के खिलाफ तो कुछ परीक्षा के सपोर्ट में कर रहे ट्वीट

दैनिक भास्कर

Jul 11, 2020, 06:53 PM IST

देशभर में कोरोना के कारण बने हालातों के बीच कॉलेज- यूनिवर्सिटीज में फाइनल ईयर की परीक्षाओं के खिलाफ स्टूडेंट्स लगातार विरोध कर रहे है। हाल ही में UGC की तरफ से जारी संशोधित गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक अब यह परीक्षाएं सितंबर के अंत में आयोजित की जाएगी। हालांकि, परीक्षा को लेकर स्टूडेंट्स की मिली जुली प्रतिक्रिया देखने को मिल रही है। इसी क्रम में इन दिनों ट्वीटर पर #NoExamMHRD, ##CancelExamsInCovid, #StudentsForEvaluation ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं। 

दरअसल, इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर दो खेमे में बंटे स्टूडेंट्स अपनी मांग को लेकर लगातार ट्वीट कर रहे है। एक तरफ कुछ स्टूडेंट्स यहां परीक्षा के खिलाफ अपना विरोध दर्ज करवा रहे हैं, तो वहीं कुछ इसके सपोर्ट में भी नजर आ रहे हैं। परीक्षाओं पर स्टूडेंट्स की इन मिलीजुली प्रतिक्रियाओं के चलते ऐसे ही कई हैशटैग ट्वीटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं।

