पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
कोरोना के बीच कॉलेज की फाइनल ईयर की परीक्षाएं करवाने के खिलाफ दायर अर्जी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को फैसला सुना दिया। कोर्ट ने यूजीसी की 6 जुलाई की गाइडलाइंस को सही ठहराते हुए कोर्ट ने कहा कि, स्टूडेंट्स बिना परीक्षा दिए प्रमोट नहीं होंगे। हालांकि, मौजूदा हालात में डेडलाइन को आगे बढ़ाने और नई तारीखों के लिए राज्य यूजीसी से सलाह करके फैसला ले सकते हैं।'
फैसले के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर #UGCGuidelines पहले नंबर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है। इसके साथ ही #finalyearexam भी ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है। कुछ स्टूडेंट्स नोट्स को लेकर मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं, तो कुछ बिना परीक्षा डिग्री मिलने के फैसले को प्रैंक बता रहे है। फैसले को लेकर कई स्टूडेंट्स नाराज नजर आ रहे हैं, तो वहीं कुछ मजाकिया ढंग से अपनी भावनाएं जाहिर कर रहे हैं।
#SpeakUpForStudentSafety#UGCGuidelines— Mohinish vatsa (@Mohinish_vatsa) August 28, 2020
SC:
1. Directions of State Disaster Management Authority for cancelling exams in that particular states vl prevail over the UGC direction.
2.The SC rules that States can't promote final year students without examination ordered by UGC! pic.twitter.com/4N8s3ZDlwf
500 case Mai lockdown kartey ho 33,00000 Mai exam #UGCGuidelines#NEETJEEpostponekaro— Devesh Semwal (@DeveshSemwal3) August 28, 2020
Remember- next election yh (18-22 year) Ka youth decided karega #Revolution pic.twitter.com/vfanlpYipV
Governments to students:-#UGCGuidelines pic.twitter.com/TgcrwxfDJz— Manish Kumar (@kmanish106) August 28, 2020
#SpeakUpForStudentSafety#UGCGuidelines#finalyearexam #31StudentsInSCAgainstUGC— Uday Chauhan (@udc_47) August 28, 2020
Share this to all of them who support exams in COVID.@nsui @NSUIBihar @NSUIDelhi @AISA_tweets @myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/AY1k0FrLek
Tag a suitable person#UGCGuidelines pic.twitter.com/sTBk1kpPT3— Mk Sharma (@MkSharm14896696) August 28, 2020
#UGCGuidelines— Gautam (@Gtm_makeUlaugh) August 28, 2020
supreme court said there is no promotion without exam for final year student.
students - pic.twitter.com/t4ZGuZKV8M
Final year students after sc verdict..#UGCGuidelines #UGCGuidelinesAgainstStudents pic.twitter.com/52U3mGZVzE— MP Sachin (@mpsachin98) August 28, 2020
Now that they have announced the verdict#finalyearexams #UGCGuidelines pic.twitter.com/qC6TmSNoP9— VA (@VaishnaviAswale) August 28, 2020
Now that they have announced the verdict#finalyearexams #UGCGuidelines pic.twitter.com/qC6TmSNoP9— VA (@VaishnaviAswale) August 28, 2020
#UGCGuidelines— akashat (@_sahil_tweet) August 28, 2020
Me who already sold books:- pic.twitter.com/ChPlbb5h4X
After Supreme Court verdict on #UGCGuidelines— Arddhendu ଅର୍ଦ୍ଧେନ୍ଦୁ 🇮🇳 (@hota_ard) August 28, 2020
Final year nibbas be like: pic.twitter.com/Z7sQaxYM4z
Students waiting for the next elections#UGCGuidelines pic.twitter.com/F7yauQiCUJ— How you doin? (@TheNoThirteen) August 28, 2020
#UGCGuidelines Final Year exams will be held*— Anita mishra (@Subrata01558841) August 28, 2020
Final year students who were already given degree right now: pic.twitter.com/QRDmLVED3x
#UGCGuidelines— siddharth gupta (@sid6897) August 28, 2020
After watching the months old notes for exams.... pic.twitter.com/02Kd5WdFsm
Me trying ton remember which subjects I was studying In Final year after the court's decision #UGCGuidelines #Exams pic.twitter.com/0hlPbm7MTc— AG10 (@Adwaitg10) August 28, 2020
#UGCGuidelines— Manish Sharma (@Sharma_GKaLadka) August 28, 2020
Final year students be like :#UGCGuidelines pic.twitter.com/Im0o9NXsOu
Final year students after sc verdict..#UGCGuidelines pic.twitter.com/gOL8d75aTJ— Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) August 28, 2020
#UGCGuidelines— Aayush Eklavya (@Eklavyachamp) August 28, 2020
Condition of final year students right now~ pic.twitter.com/UhdLliWCE7
#SpeakUpForStudentSafety#finalyearexams #UGCGuidelines— Snooze Dogg (@snoozedogg_1960) August 28, 2020
This is what SC did to students: pic.twitter.com/JHVuORNpoC
#UGCGuidelines #finalyearexam— Deepak 🇮🇳 (@Deepak_kori_45) August 28, 2020
SC Verdict -"Exams are canceled but students cannot be promoted without exams "
Students - pic.twitter.com/n4KZEyNuNd
पॉजिटिव - आज आपने किसी से भी कुछ शेयर किए बिना अपनी दिनचर्या संबंधी कुछ योजनाएं बनाई है। जिसमें आप सफल रहेंगे। परिवार के साथ धार्मिक स्थल पर जाने का प्रोग्राम भी बनेगा। घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों के प्रति आप...
Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved