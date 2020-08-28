पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Career
  • Supreme Court Decision On Final Year Exams| #UGCGuidelines Trending On Twitter After The Court's Decision, Students Are Angry About The Decision On The Exam, Prank Told The Decision Of The Degree Without Examination

कोरोना के बीच होगी परीक्षाएं:कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा #UGCGuidelines, फैसले को लेकर नाराज दिखें स्टूडेंट्स, बिना परीक्षा डिग्री के फैसले को बताया प्रैंक

22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोर्ट ने कहा- राज्यों को परीक्षा रद्द करने का अधिकार है, लेकिन बिना परीक्षा दिए प्रमोट नहीं होंगे स्टूडेंट्स
  • फैसला सुनाते हुए कोर्ट ने कहा राज्य हालात को देखते हुए यूजीसी से बात करके डेडलाइन पर फैसला लें

कोरोना के बीच कॉलेज की फाइनल ईयर की परीक्षाएं करवाने के खिलाफ दायर अर्जी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को फैसला सुना दिया। कोर्ट ने यूजीसी की 6 जुलाई की गाइडलाइंस को सही ठहराते हुए कोर्ट ने कहा कि, स्टूडेंट्स बिना परीक्षा दिए प्रमोट नहीं होंगे। हालांकि, मौजूदा हालात में डेडलाइन को आगे बढ़ाने और नई तारीखों के लिए राज्य यूजीसी से सलाह करके फैसला ले सकते हैं।'

फैसले के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर #UGCGuidelines पहले नंबर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है। इसके साथ ही #finalyearexam भी ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है। कुछ स्टूडेंट्स नोट्स को लेकर मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं, तो कुछ बिना परीक्षा डिग्री मिलने के फैसले को प्रैंक बता रहे है। फैसले को लेकर कई स्टूडेंट्स नाराज नजर आ रहे हैं, तो वहीं कुछ मजाकिया ढंग से अपनी भावनाएं जाहिर कर रहे हैं।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसरकार ने फ्लाइट में खाना सर्व करने की इजाजत दी; मास्क नहीं पहनने वाले पैसेंजर्स के नाम नो-फ्लाई लिस्ट में डाले जा सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज आपने किसी से भी कुछ शेयर किए बिना अपनी दिनचर्या संबंधी कुछ योजनाएं बनाई है। जिसमें आप सफल रहेंगे। परिवार के साथ धार्मिक स्थल पर जाने का प्रोग्राम भी बनेगा। घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों के प्रति आप...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें