डीयू एडमिशन 2020:पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन कोर्सेस में एडमिशन के लिए 18 नवंबर से शुरू होगी प्रोसेस, 25 नवंबर से होगा दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट के तहत एडमिशन

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी में यूजी के बाद अब पीजी कोर्सेस में एडमिशन लेने के लिए एडमिशन प्रोसेस 18 नवंबर से शुरू होगी। डीयू के पीजी कोर्सेस में एडमिशन लेने के इच्छुक स्टूडेंट्स एंट्रेंस टेस्ट और मेरिट के आधार पर एडमिशन ले सकते हैं। एडमिशन लेने के इच्छुक स्टूडेंट्स पहली मेरिट के आधार पर 18 से 20 और 25 नवंबर से 27 नवंबर तक दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट जारी होने के बाद एडमिशन ले सकेंगे। इसके अलावा स्टूडेंट्स 30 नवंबर तक एडमिशन फीस जमा कर सकते हैं।

यूजी के फाइनल ईयर नंबर के आधार पर भी मिलेगा दाखिला

स्टूडेंट् ध्यान दें कि अगर एडमिशन के दौरान किसी कैंडिडेट की एंट्रेंस टेस्ट और मेरिट लिस्ट मार्क्स दोनों में ही समान रहते है तो इस स्थिति में स्टूडेंट्स को यूजी के फाइनल ईयर नंबर के आधार पर दाखिला दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा ज्यादा एडमिशन से जुड़ी ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए स्टूडेंट्स डीयू के ऑफिशियल पोर्टल पर विजिट कर सकते हैं।

जरूरी तारीखें

फर्स्ट मेरिट लिस्ट की एडमिशन प्रोसेस18 से 20 नवंबर
फीस जमा करने की लास्ट डेट23 नवंबर, 2020
सेकंड मेरिट लिस्ट की एडमिशन प्रोसेस25 से 27 नवंबर 2020
तीसरी मेरिट लिस्ट की एडमिशन प्रोसेस2 से 4 दिसंबर 2020
फीस जमा करने की आखिरी तारीख7 दिसंबर, 2020
