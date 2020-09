Railways to start Computer Based Test for notified 1,40,640 vacancies from 15th December 2020 🖥️



Vacancies are of 3 types:



🚆 Non Technical Popular Categories(guards, clerks etc)

🚆 Isolated & Ministerial

🚆 Level 1(track maintainers, pointsman etc)



