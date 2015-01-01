पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Career
  • Trends In The Field Of Education In The Year 2021 That Will Prove To Be Important For You

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फीचर आर्टिकल:वर्ष 2021 में शिक्षा के क्षेत्र के वह ट्रेंड्स जो आपके लिए महत्पूर्ण साबित होंगे

6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शिक्षा किसी व्यक्ति की पहचान बनाने की दिशा में व्यक्तिगत कदम का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा है क्योंकि यह विचारों, शिष्टाचार, निर्णयों, प्रतिक्रियाओं और समग्र व्यक्तित्व को शामिल करता है जिसका व्यक्ति जीवन भर अनुसरण करता है।बदलते समय के साथ अत्याधुनिक टेक्नोलॉजी के आने से शिक्षा प्रदान करने के तरीकों में भारी बदलाव आया है।

आजकल के समय में शिक्षक पारंपरिक कांसेप्ट और थ्योरी को दोहराने के बजाय जीवन कौशल यानी लाइफ स्किल प्रदान करने पर अधिक ध्यान केंद्रित करते हैं। वर्तमान में, जैसा कि हम मौजूदा महामारी के कारण घरों में कैद होकर सामाजिक दूरियों के युग को देख रहे हैं, इससे निश्चित ही शिक्षा का वर्तमान और भविष्य भी प्रभावित हुआ है।ऐसे में हम आपके लिए कुछ ऐसे ट्रेंड्स की सूची लाये हैं जो आने वाले कुछ सालों में शिक्षा के क्षेत्र को न केवल बदलेंगे बल्कि इसे बेहतर बनाने की दिशा में मज़बूत कदम साबित होंगे:

1. शिक्षकों का व्यावसायिक विकास: महामारी से पहले तक, शिक्षकों से पारंपरिक तरीकों का उपयोग करके छात्रों को पढ़ाने की अपेक्षा की जाती थी, लेकिन अब के समय में ये ज़रूरी हो गया है कि शिक्षक नयी टेक्नोलॉजी को अपनाकर अपना व्यावसायिक विकास करें और साथ ही छात्रों के मानसिक विकास के लिए उनकी मदद करें। इस प्रकार आने वाले वर्षों में, हम ऑगमेंटेड रियलिटी टेक्नोलॉजी का उपयोग और जूम और गूगल मीट पर लेक्चर आयोजित करते हुए शिक्षकों को देखेंगे।

2. 'A' STEM को एक नया रूप देगा: हम सभी एक सफल करियर की गारंटी के रूप में विज्ञान, प्रौद्योगिकी, इंजीनियरिंग, गणित (STEM) विषयों को देखते हैं। लेकिन आने वाले सालों में हम देखेंगे कि 'A' यानी आर्ट्स जिसमें ह्यूमैनिटी, डांस, लैंग्वेज आर्ट, ड्रामा, संगीत, विजुअल आर्ट, डिज़ाइन और न्यू मीडिया जैसे विषय शामिल हैं, निश्चित रूप से करियर के अवसरों के लिए नए दरवाजे खोलेगा । ये विषय छात्रों में रचनात्मक सोच को बढ़ावा देंगे, जो की रेक्यूटर आजकल हर उम्मीदवार में ढूंढते हैं। इस प्रकार STEM ख़ुद को STEAM के रूप में विस्तृत कर देगा, जो छात्रों के भविष्य के लिए बेहतर विकल्प लाएगा।

3.पर्सनलाइज्ड लर्निंग में बढ़त होगी: वर्तमान में, अधिकांश क्षेत्र लोगों को एक व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान करने का इरादा रखते हैं, यह खाद्य पदार्थों, फिल्मों, स्थानों, गैजेट्स या डेटा आदि पर भी लागू होता है। इस नए अनुभव से शिक्षा का क्षेत्र भी अछूता नहीं है। प्रत्येक छात्र अपने आप में श्रेष्ठ है और किसी विषय को समझने के लिए वो अपनी अलग क्षमता रखता है, यही कारण है कि शिक्षा संस्थान ऑनलाइन मोड में छात्रों को अध्ययन सामग्री प्रदान कर रहे हैं ताकि वे कभी भी और कहीं भी अपनी गति से सीख सकें।

4. आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस प्रमुख स्थान प्राप्त करेगा: शिक्षा से संबंधित विभिन्न प्रक्रियाओं में प्रभावशाली भूमिका निभाने के लिए आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस शैक्षिक क्षेत्र का एक अभिन्न अंग बन जाएगा। AI का इस बात पर प्रभाव रहेगा कि कैसे संस्थाएं राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय छात्रों का एल्गोरिदम बनाकर भर्ती करती हैं जो कि इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों को स्वीकार करने की संभावना का चयन करेंगे। साथ ही, AI के पास ग्रेड के आवंटन, कक्षा परीक्षण आदि जैसे कार्यों के संचालन में अपना हिस्सा होगा।

5. प्रोजेक्ट-बेस्ड लर्निंग को मिलेगा महत्त्व - समय और अवसर के साथ शैक्षिक प्रणाली में बदलाव लाने की आवश्यकता हमेशा महसूस की गई है और शायद वह बदलाव का समय अब आ गया है। आने वाले वर्ष में प्रोजेक्ट-आधारित शिक्षा की प्रवृत्ति दिखाई देगी। प्रोजेक्ट-आधारित शिक्षा एक दृष्टिकोण है जिसे छात्रों को ज्ञान विकसित करने , चुनौतियों और समस्याओं का सामना करने के लक्ष्य से डिज़ाइन किया गया है जिससे की वे वास्तविक पेशेवर दुनिया का सामना कर सके।

वर्तमान परिदृश्य में, हर दिन, हम कुछ नया देखते हैं और उसे एक नए सामान्य(न्यू नॉर्मल) के रूप में अपनाने के लिए कहा जाता है। इसलिए संभव है की जिन ट्रेंड्स पर चर्चा की गयी है वे आने वाले समय में हमारी शिक्षा प्रणाली के क्षेत्र का अहम हिस्सा बन जाएंगे। भविष्य उन लोगों के लिए सफलता लाता है जो आज इसकी तैयारी करते हैं और भविष्य में डिजिटल लर्निंग और डिजिटल वर्किंग की मांग रहेगी।इसलिए इसे पूर्ण रूप से स्वीकार करना ही समय और भविष्य की मांग है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें