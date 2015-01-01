पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेबिनार:देशभर के टीचर्स के साथ आज शाम 4 बजे से बातचीत करेंगे केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री, बोर्ड और विभिन्न प्रवेश परीक्षाओं को लेकर करेंगे चर्चा

एक घंटा पहले
केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक आज सोशल मीडिया को जरिए देशभर के टीचर्स के साथ बातचीत करेंगे। यह लाइव सेशन शाम 4 बजे से आयोजित किया जाएगा। इस ऑनलाइन इंटेरैक्शन के दौरान शिक्षा मंत्री बोर्ड परीक्षाओं और विभिन्न प्रवेश परीक्षाओं को लेकर टीचर्स से चर्चा करेंगे। साथ ही इससे जुड़े शिक्षकों के सवालों का जवाब देंगे। शिक्षक #EducationMinisterGoesLive के जरिए शिक्षा मंत्री से बोर्ड परीक्षाओं से सम्बन्धित सवाल पूछ सकते हैं।

सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर दी जानकारी

इससे पहले 10 दिसंबर को भी केंद्रीय मंत्री ने पूरे देश के स्टूडेंट्स के साथ ऑनलाइन बातचीत की थी। इस दौरान उन्होंने स्टूडेंट्स और पेरेंट्स के परीक्षा से जुड़े कई सवालों के जवाब भी दिए। इसके बाद अब आज शिक्षा मंत्री देश भर के शिक्षकों के साथ लाइव सोशल इंटेरैक्शन करेंगे। यह इंटेरैक्शन केंद्रीय मंत्री के ऑफिशियल सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शाम 4 बजे से आयोजित किया जाएगा। इस बारे में शिक्षा मंत्री ने पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए कहा, “प्रिय अध्यापकों, मैं आपसे बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को लेकर विमर्श करने जा रहा हूं। आप अपने सवाल या समस्या मुझसे साझा करें। शाम 4 बजे लाइव जुड़ें।“

JEE मेन 2021 की तारीख जारी

केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री ने हाल ही में इंजीनियरिंग में एडमिशन के लिए होने वाले JEE मेन 2021 की तारीखों का ऐलान किया। इस बार नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) 23 से 26 फरवरी के बीच यह परीक्षा आयोजित कराएगी। पहली बार JEE MAINS की परीक्षा अंग्रेजी के साथ हिंदी समेत 13 भारतीय भाषाओं में भी होगी। इनमें असमिया, उड़िया, तेलुगु, तमिल और उर्दू शामिल हैं। परीक्षा में अटेम्प्ट्स को लेकर भी बड़ा बदलाव किया गया है। अब JEE MAINS साल में चार बार आयोजित की जाएगी। पहली परीक्षा फरवरी (23 से 26 के बीच), दूसरी मार्च, तीसरी अप्रैल और चौथी मई में होगी।

JEE मेंस 2021:पहली बार इंग्लिश के साथ हिंदी समेत 13 भाषाओं में होगी परीक्षा, निगेटिव मार्किंग भी हटाई गई

