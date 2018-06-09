Odisha Board +2 Result: ओडिशा बोर्ड 12वीं के नतीजे हुए घोषित, ओवरआल पासिंग परसेंटेज 71.47% रही

Odisha Board Plus Two Arts & Commerce Results 2018: ओडिशा बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कॉमर्स के नतीजे हुए घोषित.

ओडिशा बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन BSE की काउंसिल ऑफ हायर सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन द्वारा 12वीं क्लास के Arts और Commerce स्‍ट्रीम के रिजल्ट आज शनिवार को सुबह 11 बजे घोषित कर दिए है. अभी 20 दिन पहले बोर्ड ने साइंस के नतीजे घोषित किये और आज सुबह आर्ट्स आते कॉमर्स के नतीजे घोषित होने के बाद इस साल की कक्षा 12वीं की ओवरआल परसेंटेज 71.47% रही.  स्टूडेंट्स अपना रिजल्ट ओडिशा बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट orissaresults.nic.in पर जाकर चेक कर सकते हैं। इस साल ओडिशा बोर्ड ने 12वीं की परीक्षा 6 मार्च  29 मार्च के बीच करायीं थी, बोर्ड पहले ही साइंस का रिजल्ट 19 मई को जारी कर चुका है और आज आर्ट्स और कॉमर्स के रिजल्ट की घोषणा करने जा रहा है। आपको बता दें कि CHSE ने 12वीं आर्ट्स और कॉमर्स में इस साल लगभग 3 लाख 80 हजार विद्यार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी थी और पिछले साल 12वीं के रिजल्ट 31 मई को घोषित हुए थे।

यहाँ देखे उड़ीसा कक्षा 12वीं के नतीजे

ऐसे चेक करें CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result
Step 1. बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट orissaresults.nic.in पर विजिट करें।
Step 2. +2 आर्ट्स और कॉमर्स के लिंक पर क्लिक करें
Step 3. रोल नंबर और दूसरी जरुरी जानकारी फिल करें
Step 4. डिटेल सबमिट करें और आपका रिजल्ट आपकी स्क्रीन पर खुल जाएगा।

ओडिशा बोर्ड +2 आर्ट्स और कॉमर्स के रिजल्ट की ताज़ा जानकारी के लिये यहाँ क्लिक करे

 

