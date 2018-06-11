Rajasthan 10th Result 2018: राजस्थान कक्षा 10वीं का रिजल्ट हुआ घोषित, जानिये रिजल्ट से जुडी मुख्य बातें

राजस्थान बोर्ड में कक्षा 10वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम आज दोपहर 3:15 बजे बोर्ड की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर घोषित कर दिए है.

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - Jun 11, 2018, 04:57 PM IST

Rajasthan 10th Result 2018: राजस्थान कक्षा 10वीं का रिजल्ट हुआ घोषित, जानिये रिजल्ट से जुडी मुख्य बातें

Rajasthan 10th Result 2018: राजस्थान बोर्ड में कक्षा 10वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम आज दोपहर 3:15 बजे बोर्ड की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर घोषित कर दिए है, इस साल के रिजल्ट से जुड़ी कुछ मुख्य बातें जानिये दैनिक भास्कर के साथ

राजस्थान बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं के परीक्षा के नतीजे यहाँ चेक करें

जानिये 10वीं के रिजल्ट की मुख्य बातें

- इस साल प्राइवेट स्कूल में कक्षा 10वीं की पासिंग परसेंटेज 83.31% रही जबकि सरकारी स्कूलों की पासिंग परसेंटेज  77.02 फीसदी रही
- इस साल सरकारी स्कूलों की पासिंग परसेंटेज में 1 फीसदी बढ़ोतरी हुई  है
- इस साल तकरीबन 3 साल बाद लड़कियों ने फिर लड़को को 0.54 फीसदी पासिंग परसेंटेज से पछाड़ दिया
- इस साल कक्षा 10वीं में लड़कियों की पासिंग परसेंटेज 79.95 फीसदी रही जबकि लड़को की पासिंग परसेंटेज 79.79 फीसदी रही
- इस साल का 10वीं कक्षा का पासिंग परसेंटेज  79.86% रही जो की पिछले साल के मुताबिक बढ़ा है, पिछले साल का ओवरआल पासिंग परसेंटेज 78.96% था
- कक्षा 10वीं की परीक्षाएं इस साल मार्च 7 से अप्रैल 4 2018 तक चली थी
- इस साल कक्षा 10वीं में कुल 10,82,972 स्टूडेंट्स ने एग्जाम दिए थे

