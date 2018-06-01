RBSE 12th Arts Result: 6 बजे हो जायेंगे आर्ट्स के रिजल्ट घोषित, स्टूडेंट्स के दिल की धड़कनें हुई तेज

Jun 01, 2018, 05:47 PM IST

Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2018: राजस्थान बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स के रिजल्ट की घोषणा 6 बजे कर सकता है.  आज नतीजों की घोषणा राजस्थान बोर्ड के मुख्यालय से राजस्थान बोर्ड के एजुकेशन मिनिस्टर वासुदेव देवनानी द्वारा की जानी है. बोर्ड पहले ही कॉमर्स और साइंस के रिजल्ट की घोषणा 23 मई को कर चुका है| स्टूडेंट्स अपना रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिये बोर्ड की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in या www.rajresults.nic.in पर विजिट करें| 

राजस्थान बोर्ड 12वीं के रिजल्ट के लिये यहाँ क्लिक करें

राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th Arts रिजल्ट के पल-पल के अपडेट के लिये यहाँ बने रहें
- 23 मई को साइंस और कॉमर्स के रिजल्ट की घोषणा पहले ही हो चुकी है, 23 मई को आए नतीजों में साइंस और कॉमर्स स्ट्रीम के कुल 87.78 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे। जहाँ साइंस स्ट्रीम का ओवरऑल रिजल्ट 86.60% रहा था और साइंस में रेगुलर स्टूडेंट्स का रिजल्ट 87.78% रहा तो वहीँ कॉमर्स में ओवरआल 91.09% स्टूडेंट्स पास हुए थे।
- नतीजों की घोषणा में अब बस 2 घंटे शेष रह गए हैं, जैसे जैसे रिजल्ट का टाइम पास आ रहा है स्टूडेंट्स के दिल की धड़कनें तेज हो गई हैं।
- इस साल राजस्थान बोर्ड 12वीं में करीब 826,278 लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था, जिनमें से 42,665 स्टूडेंट्स कॉमर्स से, 246,254 स्टूडेंट्स साइंस से और 537,359 स्टूडेंट्स आर्ट्स के रजिस्टर्ड हुए थे। 
- बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं 8 मार्च से शुरू होकर 2 अप्रैल तक चलीं थीं।
- इस साल राजस्थान बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स के रिजल्ट की मेरिट लिस्ट जारी नहीं करेगा, बोर्ड ने 23 मई को साइंस और कॉमर्स की रिजल्ट लिस्ट भी जरी नहीं की थी|
- राजस्थान बोर्ड ने 10वीं के नतीजों के लिये अभी किसी तारीख का ऐलान नहीं किया गया है। राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं के रिजल्ट 10 जून के आसपास जारी किए जा सकते हैं। रिजल्ट rajresults.nic.in पर चेक किए जा सकेंगे। 
- राजस्थान के एजुकेशन मिनिस्टर वासुदेव देवनानी बोर्ड कार्यालय में आज शाम 06.15 बजे राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th आर्ट्स के रिजल्ट की घोषणा करेंगे
- आर्ट्स में इस बार 5.37 लाख अभ्यर्थी पंजीकृत हुए थे।

 

India Result 2018: Check BSEB 10th Result, BSEB 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 12th Result, UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result, JAC 10th Result, JAC 12th Result, CBSE 10th Result, CBSE 12th Result, Maharashtra Board SSC Result and Maharashtra Board HSC Result Online

Disclaimer: Though we have taken utmost care in publication of the Results/Information at www.bhaskar.com/india-result/. We are not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the data/results being published on the Internet. This is being published on the net just for immediate information to the examinees. Board/University Original Certificate should only be treated authentic & final in this regard.

