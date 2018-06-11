Rajasthan 10th Result 2018: राजस्थान कक्षा 10वीं के नतीजे घोषित, 79.86 फीसदी रहा रिजल्ट

Jun 11, 2018

Rajasthan Board RBSE Result 2018: राजस्थान के शिक्षा मंत्री वासुदेव देवनानी कक्षा 10वीं परीक्षा के परिणाम ज़ारी कर चुके है, इस साल की ओवरआल पासिंग परसेंटेज 79.86 फीसदी रहीं. परीक्षा परिणाम बोर्ड की अधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर अपलोड किये जा चुके है

राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं के परीक्षा के नतीजे देखने के लिए यहाँ विजिट करें

राजस्थान बोर्ड के 10वीं परीक्षा के परिणाम का इन्तजार कर रहे परीक्षार्थियों का इंतजार आखिरकार खत्म हो ही गया। 10वीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट घोषित हो चुका है। स्टूडेंट इस रिजल्ट को बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल साईट पर जाकर चेक कर सकते हैं.  

आपको बतादें कि इसके पहले 10वीं के रिजल्ट की घोषणा तिथि के बारे में कई अटकलें लगाई जा रहीं थी. कतिपय मीडिया रिपोर्ट में कहा गया था कि रिजल्ट 9/10 जून को जारी किए जाएगें. परन्तु अब इन अटकलों पर विराम लग गया.  

शैक्षिक सत्र  2017-18 के लिए इस परीक्षा में सर्वाधिक 10 लाख 82 हजार 972 परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत हुए थे. जिसमें कुल 33564 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा नहीं दी.  यह परीक्षा 15 मार्च से 26 मार्च के बीच करायीं गयीं.

 

ऐसे चेक करें Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2018

  • ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in या rajresults.nic.in पर विजिट करें.
  • Rajasthan 10th Result 2018 पर क्लिक करें.
  • अपना रोल नंबर एंटर करके सबमिट बटन पर क्लिक करें.
  • 10th Result 2018 डाउनलोड करें और आगामी उपयोगार्थ उसका प्रिंट आउट भी ले लें.
  • मोबाइल पर ऐसे चेक करें RBSE 10 Result 2018

स्टूडेंट्स अपना रिजल्ट अपने मोबाइल पर SMS के द्वारा भी प्राप्त कर सकते हैं इसके लिये RESULT<स्पेस>RAJ10<स्पेस>रोल नंबर लिखकर 56263 पर भेज दें. 

 





