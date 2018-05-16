SBI में स्पेशलिस्ट कैडर ऑफिसर के पदों पर सरकारी नौकरी निकली, जल्द करें आवेदन

State Bank of India में Specialist Cadre Officers के पदों पर सरकारी नौकरी का मौका

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 16, 2018, 01:52 PM IST

स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया State Bank of India यानि SBI में सरकारी नौकरी करने के इच्छुक है तो एक बेहतरीन मौका आपको मिलने जा रहा है। रेगुलर या कॉन्ट्रैक्चुअल बेसिस पर स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया ने स्पेशलिस्ट कैडर ऑफिसर Specialist Cadre Officers के विभिन्न पदों पर भर्तियों की अधिसूचना जारी की है। इन पदों पर आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख 2 जून है। इन पदों पर भर्ती पाने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार SBI के ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। वही उम्मीदवारों का चयन योग्यता, अनुभव और इंटरव्यू के आधार पर होगा। कॉन्ट्रैक्ट 1 साल और कुछ पदों के लिए 2 साल का होगा जिसके बाद में बढ़ाया जा सकता है। इन पदों के लिए शैक्षिक योग्यता, आयु सीमा और तमाम दूसरी ज़रूरी अहिर्ताएं क्या हैं देखिए ज़रा

पद का नाम : स्पेशलिस्ट कैडर ऑफिसर (Specialist Cadre Officers)
आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख : 2 जून 2018

पदों की संख्या : 13 पद
रेगुलर नौकरी
एचआर स्पेशलिस्ट (रिक्रूटमेंट) HR Specialist (Recruitment): 1 पद
एचआर स्पेशलिस्ट (मैनपावर प्लानिंग) HR Specialist (Manpower Planning) : 1 पद
इंटरनल कम्युनिकेशन स्पेशलिस्ट Internal Communication Specialist : 1 पद
कॉन्ट्रैक्चुअल नौकरी
बैंकिंग सुपरवाइजर स्पेशलिस्ट (बीएसएस) Banking Supervisory Specialist : 3 पद
डिफेन्स बैंकिंग एडवाइजर (आर्मी) Defence Banking Advisor (Para Military Force) : 1 पद
डिफेन्स बैंकिंग एडवाइजर (पैरा मिलिट्री फोर्स) Circle Defence Banking Advisor : 1 पद
सर्किल डिफेन्स बैंकिंग एडवाइजर (Circle Defence Banking Advisor): 5 पद

रेगुलर पदों के लिए शैक्षिक योग्यता
एचआर स्पेशलिस्ट (रिक्रूटमेंट) और एचआर स्पेशलिस्ट (मैनपावर प्लानिंग) के पदों के लिए HR में MBA ज़रूरी है।
इंटरनल कम्युनिकेशन स्पेशलिस्ट की पोस्ट के लिए आवेदक को एमबीए, मार्किटिंग में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन, मास मीडिया, फाइनेंस या कॉमर्स विषय का ज्ञाता अप्लाई कर सकता है।

आयु सीमा : 31 मार्च 2018 को
रेगुलर नौकरी
एचआर स्पेशलिस्ट (रिक्रूटमेंट) : न्यूनतम 32, अधिकतम 35
एचआर स्पेशलिस्ट (मैनपावर प्लानिंग) : न्यूनतम 32, अधिकतम 35
इंटरनल कम्युनिकेशन स्पेशलिस्ट : न्यूनतम 27, अधिकतम 35
कॉन्ट्रैक्चुअल
बैंकिंग सुपरवाइजर स्पेशलिस्ट (बीएसएस) : न्यूनतम 55, अधिकतम 65
डिफेन्स बैंकिंग एडवाइजर (आर्मी) : अधिकतम 65
डिफेन्स बैंकिंग एडवाइजर (पैरा मिलिट्री फोर्स) : अधिकतम 65
सर्किल डिफेन्स बैंकिंग एडवाइजर : अधिकतम 60

 

ऐसे करें आवेदन
कोई भी इच्छुक और पात्र उम्मीदवार बैंक की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट https://www.sbi.co.in पर आवेदन कर सकत है लेकिन याद रहे आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 2 जून 2018 है।
नौकरी की अधिक जानकारी के लिए क्लिक करें
Online Apply करने के लिए क्लिक करें
ऐसे होगा चयन
अभ्यर्थी का चयन आवेदनों को शॉर्टलिस्ट करने और इंटरव्यू के आधार पर होगा।

सरकारी नौकरी लिस्ट, Click for Sarkari Naukri Llist

