सरकारी नौकरी 2018 : इलाहबाद बैंक में चाहिए फैकल्टी और वॉचमैन कम गार्डनर, जल्द करें आवेदन

Allahabad Bank में RSETI Faculty और Watchman-cum-Gardener के पद पर निकली सरकारी नौकरी

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 16, 2018, 02:29 PM IST

सरकारी नौकरी 2018 : इलाहबाद बैंक में चाहिए फैकल्टी और वॉचमैन कम गार्डनर, जल्द करें आवेदन

इलाहबाद बैंक में आर एस ई टी आई संकाय RSETI Faculty के साथ-साथ वॉचमैन-कम-गार्डेनर Watchman-cum-Gardener के पद पर भर्ती जारी की गई है। जिसके लिए आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 30 मई 2018 है। कोई भी इच्छुक और योग्य उम्मीदवार इस सरकारी नौकरी के लिए आवेदन कर सकता है। आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दें RSETI  ग्रामीण विकास मंत्रालय की एक पहल है, जो देश के हर जिले में उद्यमिता विकास के लिए तैयार ग्रामीण युवाओं के प्रशिक्षण और कौशल उन्नयन प्रदान करने के लिए समर्पित बुनियादी ढांचे के लिए है। आर.एस.ई.टी.आई का प्रबंधन भारत सरकार और राज्य सरकारों से सक्रिय सहयोग वाले बैंकों द्वारा किया जाता है। इसी कड़ी में इलाहबाद बैंक की ओर से RSETI फैकल्टी के साथ-साथ वॉचमैन-कम-गार्डेनर के खाली पदों पर आवेदन मांगे गए हैं।

पद का नाम : एस.ई.टी.आई संकाय RSETI Faculty और वॉचमैन-कम-गार्डेनर Watchman-cum-Gardener

पदों की संख्या : 3 पद
एस.ई.टी.आई संकाय RSETI Faculty : 2 पद (दुमका एवं गोड्डा ब्रांच Dumka & Godda Branch)
वॉचमैन-कम-गार्डेनर Watchman-cum-Gardener : 1 पद (गोड्डा ब्रांच Godda Branch)

आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख : 30 मई 2018

शैक्षणिक योग्यता
एस.ई.टी.आई संकाय RSETI Faculty : B.S.W/B.A/B.Com/B.Sc. के साथ कंप्यूटर और बेसिक एकाउंट्स का ज्ञान होना ज़रूरी है।
वॉचमैन-कम-गार्डेनर Watchman-cum-Gardener : 7वीं पास

वेतनमान
एस.ई.टी.आई संकाय RSETI Faculty : 20 हज़ार रूपए महीना
वॉचमैन-कम-गार्डेनर Watchman-cum-Gardener : 6 हज़ार रूपए महीना

आयु सीमा
सभी पदों के लिए न्यूनतम आयु 22 साल और अधिकतम आयु सीमा 40 साल है।

आवेदन करने की प्रक्रिया
योग्य उम्मीदवारों को अपने अनिवार्य दस्तावेज़ आवेदन के साथ जोनल मैनेजर, इलाहाबाद बैंक, देवघर जोन के पते पर भेज सकते हैं।
आवेदन की अधिक जानकारी के लिए क्लिक करें

ऐसे होगा चयन
RSETI फैकल्टी- उम्मीदवारों का चयन लिखित परीक्षा, इंटरव्यू और PD के आधार पर किया जायेगा.
वाचमैन कम गार्डेनर- उम्मीदवारों का चयन इंटरव्यू के आधार पर किया जायेगा.

सरकारी नौकरी की लिस्ट Get Sarkari Naukri List

Trending Now

कौन हैं राधिका मर्चेंट ? जिनके साथ मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे की तस्वीर हुई वायरल

लहंगे के बाद ऑफ शोल्डर गाउन में कान्स के रेड कार्पेट पर सोनम कपूर

धूमधाम से मना सुरेश रैना की बेटी का बर्थडे, कूल अंदाज में दिखे धोनी-ब्रावो ने गाया गाना

'परिवार के लिए किसी की जान भी लेनी पड़े तब भी हम पीछे नहीं हटेंगे' ये हैं 'रेस 3' के धांसू डायलॉग्स

एक हफ्ते में बॉलीवुड और टीवी जगत में हुईं 4 शादियां, 5 महीने में 12 सेलेब्स शादी के बंधन में बंधे

Amazon, फ्लिपकार्ट सेल का आखिरी दिन, 10 स्मार्टफोन पर 20,000 रु तक ऑफ

नए लुक और एग्रेसिव फीचर के साथ कल लॉन्च होगी होंडा की ये स्टाइलिश Car

10 मिनट की एक एक्सरसाइज 3 महीने में कम कर सकती है आपकी टमी

मॉम ऐश्वर्या का हाथ थामे मस्ती के मूड में नजर आईं आराध्या

यूट्यूब से पैसा कमाने के लिए खतरनाक जानवरों को मारकर खा रही थी महिला

​बनारस में निर्माणाधीन फ्लाईओवर का हिस्सा गिरा, हादसे की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

दिन में दो बार बॉडी के पॉइन्ट पर बर्फ रख लें, 10 हेल्थ बेनेफिट्स मिलेंगे

जरीन खान ने फ्रेंड्स के साथ मनाया बर्थडे, 'केरेक्टर ढीला' पर जमकर किया डांस

जिसे कुत्ता समझ 2 साल से पाल रही थी महिला, वो निकला खतरनाक जानवर

जब Jio के प्लान पर सबकुछ मिलता है फ्री, तो क्यों आ रहे बैलेंस वाले 11 टॉप-अप

गर्मियों में कार के अंदर बंद रहने पर ऐसे चली जाती है किसी बच्चे की जान

Summer Tricks: कोल्ड ड्रिंक हो या जूस, सिर्फ 3 मिनट में हो जाएगा ठंडा

36 डिग्री गर्मी में 6 घंटे तक कार में लॉक रहे दो बच्चे, 'देखकर लगा जैसे तंदूर में जल गए हैं'

SP ने किया सस्पेंड, तो SI ने गुस्से में वीडियो VIRAL करके लगाए सनसनीखेज आरोप

24 लाख बच्चों की जान बचा चुका है ये बुजुर्ग, दुनिया कहती है इसे भगवान

3 दिन में बॉडी को डिटॉक्स करने वाला डाइट प्लान, वजन और बैली फैट भी करेगा कम

किसी भी चाबी की डुप्लीकेट बनाएं मिनटों में, इमरजेंसी में आएगी काम

अधिक मास के 3 उपाय, 1 भी कर लेंगे तो हो सकती है हर इच्छा पूरी

फेस ट्रांसप्लांट सर्जरी, डेड बॉडी से स्किन निकालकर कर लेते हैं इलाज

कार में लगाएं ये छोटा सा डिवाइस, गर्मी में कार के अंदर बच्चों को मौत से बचाएगा

सामने आया 'रेस 3' का ट्रेलर, ताबड़तोड़ एक्शन करते दिखे सलमान

हथेली में बन जाता है त्रिशूल तो समझ लें चमक सकती है किस्मत

टैलेंट में माधुरी को टक्कर देती हैं उनकी दोनों बहनें, जानें उनके फैमिली मेंबर्स के बारे में

माधुरी ने एक फिल्म में 30 किलो का लहंगा पहन किया था डांस

चामुंडेश्वरी से सिद्धारमैया हारे, मंदिर के नाम पर बना है ये विधानसभा क्षेत्र

अधिक मास 16 मई से: 13 जून तक रखें 6 बातों का ध्यान, क्या करें-क्या नहीं

अनजाने में हो जाए जीव हत्या तो करें 3 में से कोई 1 उपाय, बच सकते हैं बुरे परिणाम से

13 जून तक लक्ष्मी-विष्णुजी के साथ करें 5 चीजों की पूजा, घर की गरीबी हो सकती है दूर

इस हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ा कान्स रेड कारपेट का नियम, नंगे पैर किया वॉक

प्रेरक प्रसंग- आपका काम कैसा भी हो, एक बात की वजह से हो जाता है कठिन

घर में लगाएं राशि अनुसार पौधे, शनि हो या सूर्य-चंद्र ग्रह हो जाएंगे आपके पक्ष में

बुधवार का राशिफल: 8 राशियों को होगी एक्स्ट्रा इनकम, बाकी लोगों को रहना होगा अलर्ट

'रेस 3' के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में सलमान खान ने बॉबी देओल को कहा 'बॉडी देओल'

4 बातें, जो आपको लाइफ में कभी सक्सेसफुल नहीं होने देती

एक गलती- कार अनलॉक छोड़ दी, नतीजा- बुझ गए दो घरों के चिराग, दोनों 2 परिवारों के इकलौते बेटे थे

आपकी राशि के लिए कैसे रहेंगे मई के बाकी दिन, किसका भाग्य चमकेगा और किसे रहना होगा अलर्ट

'रेस 3' के ट्रेलर में दिखेगा सलमान का शर्टलेस अवतार, आज होगा रिलीज

शादी के बाद सामने आई नेहा-अंगद की पहली फोटो, चूड़ा पहने पोज देती दिखीं

32,000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर हवा में टूटी कॉकपिट की खिड़की, आधा बाहर लटका को-पायलट

न्यूमेरोलॉजिस्ट के कहने पर सोनम कपूर ने दोबारा किया अपने नाम में बदलाव

कौन हैं लिंगायत जो तय करते हैं कर्नाटक के राजनीतिक नक्शे को?

अब Mrs Trump ने कराया किडनी का ऑपरेशन, किडनी प्रॉब्लम में बॉडी देती है 5 संकेत

लहंगे में कान्स के रेड कार्पेट पर चलीं सोनम कपूर, हाथों में शादी की मेहंदी भी दिखी

वांटेड से टाइगर जिंदा... तक, सलमान कर चुके इन 10 एक्शन फिल्मों में काम

बीच मैच में गेल से मस्ती करने लगे चहल, पेट पर रखी उंगली

हेमा मालिनी की नातिन ने सेलिब्रेट किया पहला मदर्स डे, मम्मी ईशा ने कटवाया केक

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती बैक पेन के चलते बेड रेस्ट पर, एक गलती की वजह से हो जाती है ये हालत

विनाश का दूसरा नाम है हाइड्रोजन बम, पलभर में कर सकता है मानव जाति का विनाश

12 साल बड़े सिंगर ने दुबली कहकर ठुकरा दिया था माधुरी से शादी का प्रपोजल

OnePlus 6 प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए अमेजन पर उपलब्ध, मिल रहा 1000 का ऑफ

एक्ट्रेस ने कही तलाकशुदा और 10 साल बड़े प्रभुदेवा से शादी की बात, अब दे रही सफाई

गर्मियों में कच्चा प्याज खाने के 5 जबरदस्त फायदे

बाइक चोरी होने से बचाता है ये हाईटेक लॉक, ऑनलाइन खरीद सकते हैं आप

बॉडी शेप के हिसाब डाइट प्लान, रहेंगे हमेशा फिट

एंड्रयू टाय की चीटिंग से विराट को आया गुस्सा, किंग्स इलेवन के प्लेयर ने पहले लिया डीआरएस फिर किया इंकार

शनि जयंती पर करें शनिदेव की पूजा, दूर हो सकती है लाइफ की हर टेंशन

FAKE है मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे अनंत अंबानी की इंगेजमेंट की खबर

किसी के साथ न करें अपनी इन 7 चीजों को शेयर, पड़ सकते हैं बीमार

16 मई का राशिफल: आज जॉब और बिजनेस में रहेंगे भाग्यशाली, कुछ लोगों के लिए खास है बुधवार

Amazon पर 2018 की समर सेल, 1000 रुपए से कम में खरीद सकते हैं 10 गैजेट्स

सस्ते सनग्लासेस से हो सकती आंखें खराब, सनग्लासेस से जुड़े Myth या Facts

Video : 'अंगूरी भाभी' ने सुनील ग्रोवर के साथ बारिश में किया रोमांटिक डांस

Mrs गुजरात ब्यूटीक्विन: स्टेज पर गाली-गलौज, सब कुछ फिक्स होने का आरोप

सर्वार्थसिद्धि और शोभन योग में मनेगी शनि जयंती, कैसा होगा आपकी राशि पर असर?

20 रुपए की बिजली के खर्च पर 150km चल सकने वाला इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर

जलसा के बाहर इंतजार कर रहे थे फैन्स, बिग बी ने आकर दिखाए डांस मूव्स

बिना तेल चढ़ाए और काली चीजों के दान के भी मिल सकती है शनि की कृपा, ध्यान रखें 5 बातें

ये है घर में कलश रखने की सही तरीका, मुहूर्त और सावधानियां

2 हजार साल से भी ज्यादा पुराना है उज्जैन का शनि मंदिर, राजा विक्रमादित्य ने की थी स्थापना

आंधी-तूफान आने पर ध्यान रखें 8 बातें, बच सकती है आपकी जान

India Result 2018: Check BSEB 10th Result, BSEB 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 12th Result, UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result, JAC 10th Result, JAC 12th Result, CBSE 10th Result, CBSE 12th Result, Maharashtra Board SSC Result and Maharashtra Board HSC Result Online

Disclaimer: Though we have taken utmost care in publication of the Results/Information at www.bhaskar.com/india-result/. We are not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the data/results being published on the Internet. This is being published on the net just for immediate information to the examinees. Board/University Original Certificate should only be treated authentic & final in this regard.

12th Result
10th Result
Board Result
Follow us
App Download
Group
Our Divisions
Copyright 2018-19 DB Corp Ltd., All Rights Reserved.
हमें खेद हैं कि आप opt-out कर चुके हैं।
लेकिन, अगर आपने गलती से  "Block"  सिलेक्ट किया था या फिर भविष्य में आप नोटिफिकेशन पाना चाहते हैं तो नीचे दिए निर्देशों का पालन करें ।
  • 1.
    यहां जाएं Chrome >  Setting > Content Settings
  • 2.
    यहां क्लिक करें Content Settings >  Notifications > Manage Exceptions
  • 3.
    "https://www.bhaskar.com:443" के लिए Allow चुनें।
  • 4.
    अपने ब्राउज़र की Cookies को clear करें |
  • 5.
    पेज को रिफ्रेश (Refresh) करें।