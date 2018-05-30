BU यानि बस्तर विश्वविद्यालय जगदलपुर में Professor और Lecturer के पदों पर निकली सरकारी नौकरी

बस्तर विश्वविद्यालय में प्रोफेसर और लेक्चरर के पदों पर निकली 56 भर्ती

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 30, 2018, 01:35 PM IST

BU यानि बस्तर विश्वविद्यालय जगदलपुर में Professor और Lecturer के पदों पर निकली सरकारी नौकरी

सरकारी नौकरी की तलाश कर रहे अभियर्थियों के लिए अच्छी खबर, बस्तर विश्वविद्यालय जगदलपुर Bastar University Jagdalpur ने Professor और Lecturer के पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किये है. अभियर्थियों को बता दें की आवेदन के अभी दस्तावेज 11 जून 2018 से पहले  रजिस्ट्रार, बस्तर विश्वविद्यालय, जदलपुर में भेज दें. विश्वविद्यालय ने प्रोफेसर, एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर, असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर और लेक्चरर के पदों पर कुल 56 सरकारी नौकरियां निकली है. आवेदकों को आवेदन करने से पहले नौकरी की सभी जानकारी को पढ़ ले जरूरी है. तो चलिए हम आपको बतातें है की विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा आवेदन की क्या-क्या शर्तें है

पद का नाम :-
प्रोफेसर (Professor)
एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर (Associate Professor)
असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर (Assistant Professor)
लेक्चरर (Lecturer)

पदों की कुल संख्या : 56 पद
प्रोफेसर (Professor) : 10 पद
एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर (Associate Professor) : 18 पद
असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर (Assistant Professor) : 24 पद
लेक्चरर (Lecturer) : 04 पद

वेतनमान :-
विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा वेतनमान पदों के हिसाब से अलग अलग निर्धारित किया है. अधिक जानकारी के लिए निचे दिए गए लिंक पर जाकर आवेदन विज्ञापन पढ़ें

शैक्षणिक योग्यता :-
विश्वविद्यालय ने शैक्षणिक योग्यता पदों के हिसाब से अलग अलग निर्धारित किया है. अधिक जानकारी के लिए निचे दिए गए लिंक पर जाकर आवेदन विज्ञापन पढ़ें

आवेदन की तिथि : -
आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि : 11 जून 2018

कैसे करें आवेदन :-
आवेदन के सभी दस्तावेज 11 जून 2018 तक रजिस्ट्रार, बस्तर विश्वविद्यालय, जदलपुर (छत्तीसगढ़) - 494001 पते पर पहुँच जाने चाहिए तथा हम आपको बता दें की आवेदन-पत्र विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट www.bvvjdpexam.in/ पर उपलब्ध है।

आवेदन विज्ञापन पढ़ने के लिए क्लिक करें

सरकारी नौकरी लिस्ट, Click for Sarkari Naukri List

