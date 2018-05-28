बिहार पुलिस में Constable और Fireman के पदों पर निकलीं सरकारी नौकरी, कुल 11865 पदों पर निकली नौकरी

CSBC में Constabe और Fireman के पदों पर निकली 11865 नौकरी

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 28, 2018, 05:31 PM IST

बिहार पुलिस में Constable और Fireman के पदों पर निकलीं सरकारी नौकरी, कुल 11865 पदों पर निकली नौकरी
सीएसबीसी CSBC यानि सेंट्रल सेलेक्शन बोर्ड ऑफ कॉन्स्टेबल बिहार Central Selection Board of Constable ने बिहार पुलिस, बिहार सैन्य पुलिस, विशेषीकृत इंडिया रिज़र्व वाहिनी, बिहार राज्य औद्योगिक सुरक्षा वाहिनी और पुलिस की अन्य इकाईयों में सिपाही Constable और बिहार अग्निशमन Fireman सेवा में फायरमैन के   पदों पर भारी संख्या में भर्तियां निकाली हैं जो भी इच्छुक और पात्र अभ्यर्थी इस पोस्ट के लिए अप्लाई करना चाहता है वो जल्द से जल्द आवेदन कर सकता है। आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 30 जून हैं और आवेदन 28 मई से किए जा सकते हैं। आवेदन केवल ऑनलाइन ही किए जाएंगे।
 
पद का नाम और संख्या
सिपाही Constable : 9,900 पद
फायरमैन Fireman : 1,965 पद
 
वेतनमान
सिपाही : 5200-20200 +ग्रेड पे 2000
फायरमैन : 5200-20200 +ग्रेड पे 2000
 
आवेदन प्रारंभ होने की तारीख : 28 मई, 2018
आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख : 30 जून, 2018
 
शैक्षिक योग्यता
1 जनवरी 2018 तक अभ्यर्थी को 12वीं पास होना ज़रूरी है। इसके अलावा डिटेल में जानकारी अधिकारिक अधिसूचना से ली जा सकती है।
 
आयु सीमा
1 जनवरी 2018 को न्यूनतम आयु 18 साल और अधिकतम 25 साल होनी चाहिए
 
आयु सीमा में छूट
पिछड़ा और अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग के पुरूष अभ्यर्थी को अधिकतम आयु में 2 साल की छूट 
पिछड़ा और अत्यंत पिछड़ा वर्ग की महिला अभ्यर्थी को अधिकतम आयु में 3 साल की छूट 
एससी, एसटी वर्ग की महिला और पुरूष अभ्यर्थी को 5 साल की छूट 
 
चयन प्रक्रिया
चयन शारीरिक योग्यता परीक्षा के आधार पर होगा लेकिन उससे पहले लिखित परीक्षा भी आयोजित होगी जो 100 अंकों की होगी। दो घंटे का समय इस परीक्षा के लिए दिया जाएगा। ये परीक्षा 12वीं के सिलेबस के अनुसार होगी। जो भी अभ्यर्थी लिखित परीक्षा में पास होगा वही शारीरिक योग्यता परीक्षा में हिस्स लेगा। शारीरिक परीक्षा के आधार पर ही चयन होगा।  
 
ऐसे करें अप्लाई
अप्लाई ऑनलाइन ही किया जा सकेगा। इसक लिए अभ्यर्थी को ऑफिशिलय वेबसाइट पर जाना होगा। लेकिन ये याद रहे कि अप्लाई करने से पहले पद के लिए जारी अधिसूचना को ध्यान से पढ़े। वही ऑनलाइन अप्लाई के अलावा अन्य माध्यमों से भेजे गए आवेदन स्वीकार नहीं किए जाएंगे।
 
 

