Bihar Police में Excise Sub Inspector के पद पर निकली सर्कार नौकरी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

बिहार पुलिस अवर सेवा आयोग में अवर निरीक्षक उत्पाद के पद पर निकली भर्ती

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 21, 2018, 06:25 PM IST

Bihar Police में Excise Sub Inspector के पद पर निकली सर्कार नौकरी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

बिहार पुलिस अवर सेवा आयोग Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission ने अवर निरीक्षक उत्पाद Excise Sub Inspector  के पद पर सरकारी नौकरी के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किये है. जो कोई भी योग्ये तथा इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी आवेदन करना चाहता है तो  30 जून 2018 से पहले आवेदन करने. अभ्यर्थी का चयन लिखित परीक्षा तथा शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा के आधार होगा. पदों की कुल संख्या 126 है.  आवेदक को शैक्षणिक योग्यता के साथ-साथ शारीरिक योग्यता के मापदंडों को भी पूरा करना होगा. तो जो आवेदक इस पद के लिए योग्ये है जल्द से जल्द आवेदन करें. परंतु आवेदन करने से पहले नौकरी की सभी जानकारियों की ध्यानपूर्वक पद ले :

पद का नाम : अवर निरीक्षक उत्पाद (Excise Sub Inspector)

पदों की कुल संख्या : 126 पद

वेतनमान : 9300 - 34800 +ग्रेड पे 4200 रुपये

शैक्षणिक योग्यता
आवेदक का किसी मान्यता प्राप्त विश्वविद्यालय से ग्रेजुएट होना जरूरी है

आवेदन शुल्क
सामान्य के लिए 700/- रुपये
अनुसूचित जाती एवं अनुसूचित जनजाति के लिए 400/- रुपये
अधिक जानकारी के लिए आवेदन विज्ञापन पढ़े

शारीरिक योग्यता
ऊंचाई :-
सामान्य वर्ग पुरुष : न्यूनतम 165 सेन्टीमीटर
अनुसूचित जाती एवं अनुसूचित जनजाति पुरुष : न्यूनतम 160 सेन्टीमीटर
महिलओं के लिए : न्यूनतम 160 सेन्टीमीटर

सीना (सिर्फ पुरुषों के लिए) :-
सामान्य वर्ग पुरुष : बिना फुलाए 81 सेन्टीमीटर (न्यूनतम) और फुलाकर 86 सेन्टीमीटर (न्यूनतम)
अनुसूचित जाती एवं अनुसूचित जनजाति पुरुष : बिना फुलाए 79 सेन्टीमीटर (न्यूनतम) और फुलाक 84 सेन्टीमीटर (न्यूनतम)

आयु सीमा
सामान्य श्रेणी के आवेदकों की न्यूनतम आयु 20 वर्ष तथा अधिकतम आयु 37 वर्ष होनी चाहिए। अन्य श्रेणी के आवेदकों की आयु में छूट दे गयी है। अधिक जानकारी के लिए आवेदन विज्ञापन पढ़े
आवेदन की तिथि
आवेदन शुरू होने की तिथि : 22 मई 2018
आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि : 30 जून 2018

चयन प्रक्रिया
अभियार्थी का चयन लिखित प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा एवं शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा के आधार पर होगा। लिखित परीक्षा दो चरणों में होगी प्रारंभिक एवं मुख्य परीक्षा। लिखित परीक्षा के सभी पात्र बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्नो पर आधारित होंगे।

कैसे करें आवेदन
आवेदन सिर्फ Online ही किया जा सकेगा जिसके लिए आवेदक को आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.bpssc.bih.nic.in पर जाना होगा तथा आवेदन शुल्क के साथ ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरना होगा

आवेदन की अधिक जानकारी पढ़े आवेदन विज्ञापन

सरकारी नौकरी लिस्ट, Click for Sarkari Naukri List

