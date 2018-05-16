गुजरात हाईकोर्ट में सिविल जज के पदों पर निकली सरकारी नौकरी, पदों की कुल संख्या 75 है

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 16, 2018, 11:27 PM IST

गुजरात हाईकोर्ट Gujarat High Court ने सिविल जज Civil Judge के पदों पर भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर आवेदन मांगे हैं। जिसके लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 6 जून 2018 है। 35 साल से कम के अभ्यर्थी जो भी इस पोस्ट के लिए पात्र हो अप्लाई कर सकत है। लिखित परीक्षा और इंटरव्यू के आधार पर इस पोस्ट के लिए अभ्यर्थी को चुना जाएगा। जो भी इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी हैं वो इस पोस्ट के लिए ज़रूरी डिटेल जानने के बाद जल्द से जल्द अप्लाई कर सकते हैं।

पद का नाम : सिविल जज
पदों की संख्या : 75पद
सामान्य : 39 पद
एससी : 05 पद
एसटी : 11 पद
एसईबीसी : 20 पद

आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख : 6 जून 2018
Preliminary परीक्षा की तारीख : 9 सितंबर 2018
मुख्य लिखित परीक्षा की तारीख : 14 अक्टूबर 2018

आयु सीमा
सामान्य श्रेणी के उम्मीदवार के लिए अधिकतम आयु सीमा 35 साल तय है।

शैक्षिक योग्यता
लॉ में ग्रेजुएट कोई भी अभ्यर्थी इस पद के लिए आवेदन कर सकता है।
ज़रूरी है कि वकील के तौर पर सिविल या क्रिमिनल कोर्ट में अभ्यर्थी प्रैक्टिस करता हो।

वेतनमान
27,700 – 44, 850 रूपए

आवेदन शुल्क
सामान्य श्रेणी के उम्मीदवार को 1000 रूपए शुल्क देना होगा।
एससीएसटीएसईबीसी और विकलागों को 500 रूपए शुल्क देना होगा।

ऐसे करें आवेदन
इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट http://www.gujarathighcourt.nic.in पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं लेकिन आवेदन आखिरी तारीख 6 जून 2018 से पहले किए जाने चाहिए।

आवेदन की अधिक जानकारी के लिए क्लिक करें

ऐसे होगा चयन
इस पोस्ट के लिए चयन preliminary परीक्षा, मुख्य परीक्षा और इंटरव्यू के आधार पर होगा। Preliminary परीक्षा 9 सितंबर 2018, मुख्य लिखित परीक्षा 14 अक्टूबर 2018 को होगी। जबकि इंटरव्यू नवंबर या दिसंबर के महीने में होगा।

