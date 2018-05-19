IGCAR में 248 पदों पर निकलीं सरकारी नौकरी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

इंदिरा गांधी सेंटर ऑफ एटोमिक रिसर्च ने कई पदों पर भर्तियों के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं जिन पर अप्लाई करने की आखिरी तारीख 17 जून 2018 है। टेक्निकल ऑफिसर से लेकर स्टेनोग्राफर तक कई पदों पर वेकेंसी निकली हैं जिनके लिए इच्छुक और पात्र अभ्यर्थी अप्लाई कर सकता है। तय दिशा निर्देशों के आधार पर ही आवेदक अपने आवेदन करें नहीं तो आवेदन अस्वीकार्य हो जाएंगे। इसलिए ज़रूरी है कि अप्लाई करने से पहले इन पदों के लिए मांगी गई ज़रूरी योग्यता, आयु सीमा, आवेदन की प्रक्रियां और आवेदन शुल्क जैसी तमाम अहिर्ताओं की जानकारी ज़रूर ली जाए।
 
पदों का नाम और संख्या
टेक्निकल ऑफिसर (Technical Officer) : 04 पद
साइंटिफिक असिस्टेंट (Scientific Assistant) : 13 पद
स्टाइपेंडरी ट्रेनी कैटेगरी (Stipendiary Trainee) : 83 पद
टेक्नीशियन (Technician) : 17 पद
स्टाइपेंडरी ट्रेनी कैटेगरी II (Stipendiary Trainee Category  II) : 114 पद
अपर डिवीज़न क्लर्क (Upper Division Clerk) : 07 पद
स्टेनोग्राफर ग्रेड III (Stenographer Grade-III) : 10 पद
 
पदों की कुल संख्या : 248 पद
 
शैक्षिक योग्यता
टेक्निकल ऑफिसर : इस पोस्ट पर तीन वर्ग हैं आर्किटेक्चर, सिविल और सेफ्टी। जिनके लिए 60 फीसदी अंकों के साथ आर्किटेक्चर विषय में डिग्री होना ज़रूरी है। सेफ्टी इंजीनियरिंग में 60 फीसदी नंबरों के साथ बीईएमई डिग्री होनी चाहिए
 
साइंटिफिक असिस्टेंट : सिविल, आर्किटेक्चर और सेफ्टी जैसे वर्गों पर आधारित इस पद के लिए सिविल इंजीनियरिंग में डिप्लोमा, आर्किटेक्चर में डिप्लोमा और 4 साल के अनुभव की ज़रूरत है। इसके अलावा सिविलमैकेनिकल इलेक्ट्रीकल और कैमिकल इंजीनियरिंग में डिप्लोमा चाहिए।
 
स्टाइपेंडरी ट्रेनी :  टेक्नीशियन और स्टाइपेंडरी ट्रेनी कैटेगरीय वर्गों के लिए अलग अलग शैक्षिक योग्यताएं निर्धारित हैं जिनकी जानकारी ऑफिशियन वेबसाइट पर जाकर ली जा सकती है।
 
अपर डिवीज़न क्लर्क : इस पोस्ट के लिए 7 वेकेंसी हैं जिसके लिए अभ्यर्थी को किसी भी मान्यता प्राप्त संस्थान से 50 फीसदी अंकों के साथ डिग्रीधारक होना ज़रूरी है। इसके अलावा कंप्यूटर और इंग्लिश टाइपिंग का ज्ञान भी होना चाहिए।
 
स्टेनोग्राफर ग्रेड III : 50 फीसदी अंकों के साथ 10वीं पास, 80 WPM अंग्रेज़ी स्टेनोग्राफी में और इंग्लिश टाइपिंग में 30 WPM होने चाहिए।
 
वेतनमान
टेक्निकल ऑफिसर 56,100
साइंटिफिक असिस्टेंट 44,900
टेक्नीशियनC 25,500
टेक्नीशियनB 21,700
अपर डिवीज़न क्लर्क 25,500
स्टेनोग्राफर 25,500
 
अधिकतम आयु सीमा
टेक्निकल ऑफिसर 26 साल
साइंटिफिक असिस्टेंट 30 साल
स्टाइपेंडरी ट्रेनी कैटेगरी 24 साल
टेक्नीशियन 27 साल
स्टाइपेंडरी ट्रेनी कैटेगरी II 22 साल
अपर डिवीज़न क्लर्क 25 साल
स्टेनोग्राफर 28 साल
 
ऐसे करें आवेदन
18 मई 2018 से लेकर 17 जून 2018 तक इन पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन अप्लाई किया जा सकता है। इसके लिए सबसे पहले http://www.igcar.gov.in पर जाना होगा। होम पेज ओपन होते ही recruitment का ऑप्शन खुलेगा जहां अप्लाई किया जा सकेगा। एक से ज्यादा पदों के लिए भी अप्लाई किया जा सकेगा।
 
आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख : 17 जून 2018
 
 
चयन प्रक्रिया
अभ्यर्थी का चयन Preliminary टेस्ट, एडवांस टेस्ट, लिखित परीक्षा, ट्रेड-स्किल टेस्ट और इंटरव्यू के आधार पर होगा।
 

