IIT Tirupati में 24 पदों पर निकली नौकरी, कुल 46 वेकेंसियों के लिए मांगे आवेदन

IIT Tirupati में 24 अलग अलग पदों पर नौकरी पाने का है मौका

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 28, 2018, 07:27 PM IST

IIT Tirupati में 24 पदों पर निकली नौकरी, कुल 46 वेकेंसियों के लिए मांगे आवेदन

आईआईटी तिरूपति IIT Tirupati ने एग्ज़ीक्यूटिव इंजीनियरिंग, मेडिकल ऑफिसर, स्टाफ नर्स समेत कुल 24 पोस्ट के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं ऑनलाइन अप्लीकेशन 8 जून 2018 तो वही पोस्ट से 15 जून 2018 तक आवेदन किए जा सकेंगे। कुल 46 पद हैं जिनपर नियुक्तियां की       जाएंगी। जो भी इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी हैं और पाना चाहते हैं आईआईटी जैसे संस्थान में नौकरी उनके लिए ये सुनहरा मौका है। जिस भी पद के लिए अप्लाई करना चाहते हैं उसके बारे में पूरी जानकारी लेने के बाद ही अप्लाई करे।

पदों का नाम संख्या और अधिकतम आयु सीमा
एग्ज़ीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर (सिविल) Executive Engineer : 1 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 50 साल
हॉर्टीकल्चर ऑफिसर Horticulture Officer : 1 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 45 साल
फिज़िकल एजुकेशन ऑफिसर Physical Education Officer : 1 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 45 साल
मेडिकल ऑफिसर Medical Officer : 2 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 45 साल
सिक्योरिटी कम फायर ऑफिसर Security Cum Fire Officer : 1 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 45 साल
फिज़िकल ट्रेनिंग इंस्ट्रक्टर Physical Training Instructor : 2 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 32 साल
स्टाफ नर्स Staff Nurse : 2 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 32 साल
डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार Deputy Registrar : 1 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 50 साल
असिस्टेंट रजिस्ट्रार Assistant Registrar : 2 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 45 साल
जूनियर सुप्रीटेन्डेंट Junior Superintendent : 3 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 32 साल
जूनियर असिस्टेंट Junior Assistant : 7 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 27 साल
टेक्निकल ऑफिसर Technical Officer : 1 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 45 साल
असिस्टेंट सिस्टम इंजीनियर Assistant System Engineer : 1 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 45 साल
जूनियर इंजीनियर Junior Engineer : 1 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 32 साल
जूनियर टेक्निकल सुपरीटेन्डेंट Junior Technical Superintendent : 13 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 32 साल
जूनियर टेक्नीशियन Junior Technician : 7 पद, अधिकतम आयु सीमा 27 साल

ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख : 8 जून, 2018
आवेदन पोस्ट करने की आखिरी तारीख : 15 जून, 2018

शैक्षिक योग्यता
हर पद के लिए अलग अलग योग्यता मांगी गई है जिसकी जानकारी इस लिंक पर आसानी से डिटेल में आप ले सकते हैं।

ऐसे करें आवेदन
अप्लाई ऑनलाइन ही किए जाएंगे लेकिन ऑनलाइन आवेदन की हार्ड कॉपी दस्तावेजों के साथ पोस्ट भी करनी होगी जिसकी आखिरी तारीख 15 जून तय की गई है।  ऑनलाइन अप्लाई के लिए निचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक किया जा सकता है। लेकिन याद रहे आखिरी तारीख 8 जून है 

आवेदन शुल्क
100 रूपए आवेदन शुल्क इन पदों पर अप्लाऊ करने के लिए लगाया गया है।

चयन प्रक्रिया
चयन शैक्षिक योग्यता, अनुभव, बायोडाटा के आधार पर तो होगा ही साथ ही विभाग को ये अधिकार भी है कि वो लिखित परीक्षा, ट्रेड टेस्ट या इंटरव्यू भी आयोजित कर सकती है।

Online Apply करने के लिए क्लिक करें
आवेदन की अधिक जानकारी के लिए क्लिक करें
सरकारी नौकरी लिस्ट, Click for Sarkari Naukri List

Trending Now

VIDEO: सलमान खान के बॉडीगार्ड्स ने बिगाड़ा आयुष्मान खुराना का फोटोशूट

Quiz: IPL-2018 के फाइनल में धोनी को कौनसा अवार्ड मिला?

लवर के लिए करीना ने बर्बाद कर दिया बॉबी देओल का करियर

IPL जीतने के बाद CSK प्लेयर्स का सेलिब्रेशन, डांस करते दिखे डीजे ब्रावो

व्हीलचेयर पर बैठे-बैठे एक्ट्रेस ने किया नागिन डांस

धोनी नहीं छोड़ते चिकन और दूध, हेल्दी डाइट प्लान को फॉलो करके हैं इतने फिट

10 Days Hair Oil से रुक गया हेयर फाल, सर्वे में 85 फीसदी कस्टमर्स ने किया दावा

हिन्दी में बोल दें अपना मैसेज और ये टूल कर देंगे आपके लिए टाइप

इस IPL सीजन में सिर्फ बाउंड्री से बने 11840 रन, ये हैं IPL 11 के इंटरेस्टिंग फैक्ट्स

डांस वीडियो शेयर कर फंसी हिना खान, यूजर्स बोले- रमजान में कुछ तो शर्म करो

गोवा में हॉलिडे एन्जॉय कर रही टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन, सामने आईं PHOTOS

36 साल में 25 जितने फिट हैं धोनी, इन 8 तरह की एक्सरसाइज से रखते हैं खुद को फिट

चार मंजिला इमारत से लटक रहा था बच्चा, युवक ने चंद सेकंड में 4 फ्लोर चढ़कर बचाई जान

बचपन में खो दिए दोनों हाथ-पांव, दसवीं में लाए 98.53 PR

3 साल बाद फिर हुआ दिव्यंका के Ex-ब्वॉयफ्रेंड का ब्रेकअप, 2019 में करने वाले थे शादी

तैमूर अली खान का नया लुक, हेयरकट के बाद दिख रहे पहले से ज्यादा क्यूट

RACE-3: सलमान के साथ शूटिंग में घायल हो गई थीं जैकलीन

नहीं लगाना पड़ेगा कान पर मोबाइल, बस उंगली लगाने से ही हो जाएगी बात

जो आपके कॉन्टेक्ट लिस्ट में नहीं हैं उन्हें भी भेज सकते हैं आप Whatsapp मैसेज

सड़क पर श्रीदेवी की बेटी जाह्नवी को देख क्रेजी हुए बच्चे, बॉडीगॉर्ड को पड़ा संभालना

अनिल कपूर से हुआ दीपिका का सामना, सोनम के पापा को देखते ही माफी मांगने लगीं दीपिका

जीत के जश्न में राशिद खान को दी गई शैम्पेन की बोतल, छूने से भी किया इनकार

करीना के कपड़े देख भड़के सैफ अली खान ने कहा- जाओ चेंज करके आओ

IPL फाइनल के बाद जीवा ने पापा धोनी के साथ की मस्ती, पिलाई फ्रूटी

सिर्फ 1 मंत्र बोलने से दूर हो सकते हैं सभी ग्रहों के दोष, मिल सकते हैं शुभ फल

जब रो पड़े थे सबको हंसाने वाले कपिल शर्मा, वायरल हो रहा पुराना वीडियो

पिता को देख गले से लिपट गईं खुशी, बेटी को एयरपोर्ट लेने पहुंचे थे बोनी कपूर

बेटी ने चुपके से कर दिया 'पाकीजा' की एक्ट्रेस का अंतिम संस्कार

12th पास करते ही पा सकते हैं ये सरकारी नौकरी, सैलेरी 67000 रुपए तक

राशिफल: मई का अंतिम सोमवार किन राशियों पर रहेगा भारी, कैसा बीतेगा दिन?

टाइगर की GF दिशा का डांस वीडियो वायरल, चंद घंटों में 21 लाख लोगों ने देखा

बिजनेस में हो रहा है लगातार नुकसान तो राशि अनुसार करें आसान उपाय

'बाहुबली' की एक्ट्रेस का डांस वीडियो वायरल, इंस्टाग्राम स्टार के साथ की मस्ती

श्वेता तिवारी ने पति के साथ बिगड़ते रिश्तों पर दी सफाई

Love Story: चाय पीते-पीते बिजनेसमैन की बेटी पर आया था बॉबी देओल का दिल

इवेंट में दिखा दीपिका का बोल्ड लुक, प्रिटी-ऋतिक सहित ये सेलेब्स भी पहुंचे

जब पूछा गया कि बॉलर को चुनने से पहले क्या सोचते हैं, तो धोनी ने किया कार और बाइक का जिक्र

3 साल में एक बार आती है अधिक मास की पूर्णिमा, 29 मई को करें 4 में से 1 उपाय

ओल्ड ऐज होम में फल बांटने गई शिल्पा हुईं ट्रोल, लोग बोले- दिखावा मत करो

खुल गया इंडिया का पहला स्मार्ट एक्सप्रेसवे, 4 घंटे की दूरी सवा घंटे में होगी पूरी

मान्यता: आज भी जिंदा हैं कौरव और पांडवों के कुलगुरु, अनोखी है जन्म की कहानी

सस्ती T-shirts पहन पिता बोनी के साथ मूवी देखने पहुंच गईं जाह्नवी कपूर

सुनिधि चौहान ने शेयर की बेटे की First Photo, 5 महीने पहले हुआ था जन्म

14 साल में पहली बार CBSE में किसी के आए 500 में से 499 नंबर, बताया ऐसे स्टडी करके पाई सफलता

5 साल के हुए शाहरुख के बेटे अबराम, मॉम गौरी ने किया बर्थडे विश

कमजोर शरीर, झड़ चुके बाल, 4 महीने से सिर्फ लिक्विड डाइट पर जिंदा थीं गीता कपूर

रियलिटी शो 'दस का दम': 30 एपिसोड के लिए 150 करोड़ लेंगे सलमान खान

Inside Video: बेटे को शिल्पा ने कटवाया केक, फ्रेंड की पार्टी आराध्या ने किया एन्जॉय

'कसौटी जिंदगी की' का वायरल हो रहा वीडियो, जेनिफर-सुरवीन कर रही जमकर डांस

सावधान : 3 तरह के फलों को खाने से बढ़ रहा है निपाह वायरस का खतरा

फर्क सिर्फ नजरिए का है, चंद मिनट पहले जीवन से निराश तुषार को आशा की किरण मिल गई थी

मोदी ने दिल्ली-मेरठ एक्सप्रेसवे का किया उद्घाटन, खुली जीप में किया 6 KM का रोड शो

SBI के इस अकाउंट को खोलें, 5 लाख का इंश्योरेंस फ्री, मिनिमम बैलेंस मेंटेन करने की झंझट नहीं

नातिन को पूजा कराने मंदिर लाईं हेमा मालिनी, बेटी ईशा और दामाद भी दिखे साथ

शिवलिंग पर चढ़ाएं केसर वाला पानी, बढ़ सकती है आपकी इनकम

वास्तु दोष भी हो सकता है बीमारियों का कारण, ध्यान रखें छोटी-छोटी बातें

42 की उम्र में भी अनमैरिड है एक्टर, चैट शो पर बोला- गर्लफ्रेंड को किया था चीट

सामने आया 'डांस दीवाने' का प्रोमो, माधुरी के गाने पर जमकर नाचे सलमान

Photos: फेंड के साथ डिनर डेट पर गईं जाह्नवी, शॉर्ट डेनिम में दिखा स्टनिंग अवतार

22,990 रुपए का फोन मिल रहा 10990 में, फ्रंट में दिए है 2 कैमरे, रियर में एक

कपिल शर्मा की मुंहबोली बहन को Kiss कर विवादों में घिरे थे जॉन, पढ़ें 5 कॉन्ट्रोवर्सी

हाइवे पर पलटा ट्रक, सड़क बनी मयखाना, टूट पड़े पीने वाले

निपाह की तरह ही हैं 7 जानलेवा वायरस जो करते हैं बड़े डैमेज

टीवी सीरियल से शुरू किया था करन ने करियर, बचपन से अबतक की 10 Photos

सलमान खान को इस बार पाकिस्तान नहीं बोलेगा 'ईद मुबारक', फिल्म रिलीज पर बैन

3 मिनट के वीडियो में पीएम मोदी ने दिखाया 4 साल का काम

पानी में लाल मिर्च डालकर दें सूर्य को अर्ध्य और बोलें 1 मंत्र, पूरे हो सकते हैं रुके काम

अगली फिल्म में अंग्रेजों से लोहा लेते दिखेंगे वरुण, सोनाक्षी बंजारन तो माधुरी बनीं तवायफ

जब रणवीर ने चूमा अर्जुन की बहन का माथा, सोनम की शादी का Unseen Video

बॉबी देओल बोले- मैं नहीं चाहता कि मेरी पत्नी और बच्चे मुझे लूजर कहें

ब्लू व्हेल की तरह इन चैलेंजेस ने भी दुनियाभर में ली कई लोगों की जान

मोदी हर 11वें दिन विदेश में, 5 बार गए अमेरिका, लेकिन हासिल क्या

'वीरे दी वेडिंग' का नया इमोशनल सॉन्ग, करीना को संभालती नजर आईं सोनम

प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान ही 'वीरे दी वेडिंग' शूट करने वाली थीं करीना, फिर मेकर्स को करना पड़ा इंतजार

रास्ता भटकने पर मर्द खोज लेते हैं शॉर्टकट, महिलाएं रह जाती हैं पीछे : रिसर्च

India Result 2018: Check BSEB 10th Result, BSEB 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 12th Result, UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result, JAC 10th Result, JAC 12th Result, CBSE 10th Result, CBSE 12th Result, Maharashtra Board SSC Result and Maharashtra Board HSC Result Online

Disclaimer: Though we have taken utmost care in publication of the Results/Information at www.bhaskar.com/india-result/. We are not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the data/results being published on the Internet. This is being published on the net just for immediate information to the examinees. Board/University Original Certificate should only be treated authentic & final in this regard.

12th Result
10th Result
Board Result
Follow us
App Download
Group
Our Divisions
Copyright 2018-19 DB Corp Ltd., All Rights Reserved.
हमें खेद हैं कि आप opt-out कर चुके हैं।
लेकिन, अगर आपने गलती से  "Block"  सिलेक्ट किया था या फिर भविष्य में आप नोटिफिकेशन पाना चाहते हैं तो नीचे दिए निर्देशों का पालन करें ।
  • 1.
    यहां जाएं Chrome >  Setting > Content Settings
  • 2.
    यहां क्लिक करें Content Settings >  Notifications > Manage Exceptions
  • 3.
    "https://www.bhaskar.com:443" के लिए Allow चुनें।
  • 4.
    अपने ब्राउज़र की Cookies को clear करें |
  • 5.
    पेज को रिफ्रेश (Refresh) करें।