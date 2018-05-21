NFL में Junior Engineering और Fireman के पदों पर निकली सरकारी नौकरी

नेशनल फर्टिलाइजर्स लिमिटेड में पाना चाहते हैं नौकरी तो यहां करें आवेदन

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 21, 2018, 12:48 PM IST

NFL में Junior Engineering और Fireman के पदों पर निकली सरकारी नौकरी

नेशनल फर्टिलाइजर्स लिमिटेड National Fertilizers Limited यानि एनएफएल NFL में सरकारी नौकरी पाना चाहते हैं तो संस्थान ने आपको एक बेहतरीन मौका दिया है। जूनियर इंजीनियरिंग सहायक Junior Engineering Assistant Grade - II और फायरमैन Fireman के खाली पड़े 129 पदों पर भर्तियों के लिए आवेदन मांगे गए हैं जिसके लिए इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। जूनियर इंजीनियरिंग सहायक के पदों पर 127 और फायरमैन के पद के लिए 2 वेकेंसी है। आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 17 जून है लेकिन आवेदन से पहले इन पदों के लिए तमाम ज़रूरी अहिर्ताओं की जानकारी लेना ज़रूरी है।

पद का नाम और संख्या
जूनियर इंजीनियरिंग सहायक ग्रेड - II (Junior Engineering Assistant Grade - II) : 127 पद
फायरमैन (Fireman): 02 पद


आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख : 17 जून, 2018

 


वेतनमान
9,000-16,400

 

शैक्षिक योग्यता
जूनियर इंजीनियरिंग सहायक (प्रोडक्शन) :  फिजिक्स, केमिस्ट्री और गणित विषय से बीएससी या 3 साल का कैमिकल इंजीनियरिंग में डिप्लोमा
जूनियर इंजीनियरिंग सहायक (मैकेनिकल) : फिजिक्स, केमिस्ट्री और गणित विषय से बीएससी या 3 साल का मैक्निकल इंजीनियरिंग में डिप्लोमा
जूनियर इंजीनियरिंग सहायक (इलेक्ट्रिकल) : फिजिक्स, केमिस्ट्री और गणित विषय से बीएससी या 3 साल का इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियरिंग में डिप्लोमा
जूनियर इंजीनियरिंग सहायक (इंस्ट्रूमेंटेशन) : फिजिक्स, केमिस्ट्री और गणित विषय से बीएससी या 3 साल का इस्ट्रूमेंटेशन में डिप्लोमा
फायरमैन : 10वीं पास होना ज़रूरी है, साथ ही संबंधित पद के लिए 6 महीने का रेगुलर कोर्स भी होना ज़रूरी है।

आयु सीमा
18 से 30 साल का कोई भी अभ्यर्थी इस पद के लिए अप्लाई कर सकता है।

ऐसे करें आवेदन
19 मई 2018 से 17 जून 2018 तक इन पदों के लिए अप्लाई ऑनलाइन किया जा सकता है इसक लिए http://www.nationalfertilizers.com ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाना होगा। इस वेबसाइ पर लॉग इन करते ही कैरियर के लिंक पर क्लिक करें जिसके बाद इन पदों के लिए अप्लाई करें।

आवेदन की अधिक जानकारी के लिए क्लिक करें
चयन प्रक्रिया
अभ्यर्थी का चयन ऑनलाइन परीक्षा के आधार पर होगा। वही इन पदों पर आवेदन से पहले ऊपर दिए गए लिंक में जाकर आवेदन की जानकारी को ध्यान से पढ़े जिसमे पूरी आवेदन प्रक्रिया डिटेल में बताई गई है।

सरकारी नौकरी लिस्ट, Click for Sarkari Naukri List

