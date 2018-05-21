10वीं पास के लिए RPF ने Male Constable और Female Constable के पदों पर निकली 8619 सरकारी नौकरी

रेलवे सुरक्षा बल ने महिला कांस्टेबल और पुरुष कांस्टेबल के पद पर निकली भर्ती

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 21, 2018, 08:04 PM IST

10वीं पास के लिए RPF ने Male Constable और Female Constable के पदों पर निकली 8619 सरकारी नौकरी

रेलवे में सरकारी नौकरी करने का एक अच्छा अवसर, रेलवे सुरक्षा बल Railway Protection Force ने महिला कांस्टेबल Female Constable और पुरुष कांस्टेबल Male Constable के पद पर निकली भर्ती, आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 30 जून 2018 है. 10वीं पास अभ्यर्थी  इस पद के लिए आवेदन कर सकते है. आवेदन करने से पहले आवेदक ये सुनिश्चित कर ले की वह योग्यता की हर शर्त पूरी करता हो चाहे वो शैक्षणिक योग्यता हो या फिर शारीरिक योग्यता. तो चलिए हम आपको बताते है इस पद के लिए क्या-क्या शर्ते है

पद का नाम : कांस्टेबल (Constable)

पदों की कुल संख्या : 8619 पद
पुरुष कांस्टेबल (Male Constable) : 4403 पद
महिला कांस्टेबल (Female Constable) : 4216 पद

वेतनमान : 21,700/- रुपये प्रति माह के साथ अन्य सभी भत्ते

शैक्षणिक योग्यता : किसी भी मान्यता प्राप्त बोर्ड से 10वीं पास

शारीरिक योग्यता
ऊंचाई (पुरुष)
सामान्य वर्ग पुरुष : न्यूनतम 165 सेन्टीमीटर
अनुसूचित जाती एवं अनुसूचित जनजाति पुरुष : न्यूनतम 160 सेन्टीमीटर
अन्य वर्ग पुरुष : न्यूनतम 163 सेन्टीमीटर
ऊंचाई (महिलाएं)
सामान्य वर्ग महिलाएं : न्यूनतम 157 सेन्टीमीटर
अनुसूचित जाती एवं अनुसूचित जनजाति महिलाएं : न्यूनतम 155 सेन्टीमीटर
अन्य वर्ग महिलाएं : न्यूनतम 152 सेन्टीमीटर
सीना (सिर्फ पुरुषों के लिए)
सामान्य वर्ग पुरुष : बिना फुलाए 80 सेन्टीमीटर (न्यूनतम) और फुलाकर 85 सेन्टीमीटर (न्यूनतम)
अनुसूचित जाती एवं अनुसूचित जनजाति पुरुष : बिना फुलाए 76.2 सेन्टीमीटर (न्यूनतम) और फुलाक 81.2 सेन्टीमीटर (न्यूनतम)
अन्य वर्ग पुरुष : बिना फुलाए 80 सेन्टीमीटर (न्यूनतम) और फुलाकर 85 सेन्टीमीटर (न्यूनतम)

आयु सीमा
न्यूनतम आयु 18 वर्ष तथा अधिकतम आयु 25 वर्ष होनी चाहिए

आवेदन शुल्क
सामान्य के लिए 500/-  रुपये
अनुसूचित जाती एवं अनुसूचित जनजाति के लिए 250/- रुपये
अधिक जानकारी के लिए आवेदन विज्ञापन पढ़े

आवेदन की तिथि
आवेदन शुरू होने की तिथि : 01 जून 2018
आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि : 30 जून 2018

कैसे करें आवेदन
सबसे पहले आप रेलवे बोर्ड की ऑफिसियल वेबसाइट indianrailways.gov.in पर जाएं
फिर Link for Constable Recruitment पर क्लिक करें 
फिर Online Registration लिंक पर क्लिक करें

सुचना :-
अभ्यर्थी ये सुनिश्चित करें की उन्हें आवेदन प्रस्तुत किए जाने की अंतिम तिथि तक पद के लिए निर्धारित प्रत्येक योग्यता प्राप्त हो. निर्धारित शैक्षिक योग्यता के लिए परिणाम की प्रतीक्षा करने वाले अभ्यर्थी कृपया आवेदन ना करें

जाने आवेदन की अधिक जानकारी

सरकारी नौकरी लिस्ट, Click for Sarkari Naukri List

