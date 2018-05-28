RSMSSB में निकली Agriculture Supervisor के पद पर सरकारी नौकरी, कुल 1832 पदों पर निकली नौकरी

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Naukri : कुल 1832 पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किये गए है

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 28, 2018, 11:17 AM IST

RSMSSB में निकली Agriculture Supervisor के पद पर सरकारी नौकरी, कुल 1832 पदों पर निकली नौकरी
राजस्थान अधीनस्थ एवं मंत्रालयिक सेवा चयन बोर्ड Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur की ओर से कृषि पर्यवेक्षक यानि एग्रीकल्चर सुपरवाइज़र Agriculture Supervisor  के खाली पड़े पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन मांगे गए हैं। इन पदों पर अप्लाई करने की आखिरी तारीख   3 अगस्त हैं जबकि ऑनलाइन आवेदन 5 जुलाई 2018 से ही किए जा सकेंगे। यानि अप्लाई करने के लिए अभी काफी समय है लिहाज़ा अप्लाई करने के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी अच्छी तरह से अधिकारिक अधिसूचना पढ़ने के बाद ही इन पदों पर अप्लाई करें।
 
पद का नाम : एग्रीकल्चर सुपरवाइज़र (Agriculture Supervisor)
पदों की संख्या : 1832 पद
आवेदन प्रारंभ होने की तारीख : 5 जुलाई 2018
आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख : 3 अगस्त 2018
 
आयु सीमा
1 जनवरी 2019 को न्यूनतम आयु 18 साल और अधिकतम आयु 40 साल होना ज़रूरी है। 
 
शैक्षिक योग्यता
किसी मान्यता प्राप्त विवि से बीएससी (कृषि) या बीएससी (कृषि उद्यान) ऑनर्स या फिर किसी मान्यता प्राप्त बोर्ड से कृषि विषय के साथ 12वीं उत्तीर्ण हो
हिंदी और राजस्थान की संस्कृति का ज्ञान होना ज़रूरी है।
 
आवेदन प्रक्रिया
आवेदन 5 जुलाई से ऑनलाइन ही भरे जाएंगे। इसके लिए सबसे पहले आवेदक को बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाना होगा। आवेदन करने के लिए निचे दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करना होगा। इस लिंक पर क्लिक करते ही एक पेज ओपन होगा जहां आप एग्रीकल्चर सुपरवाइज़र की पोस्ट के लिए अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। लेकिन याद रहे आवेदन 5 जुलाई 2018 से ही भरे जाएंगे।  
 
 
परीक्षा शुल्क
सामान्य वर्ग के लिए 450 रूपए
राजस्थान के पिछड़ा वर्ग, अति पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए 350 रूपए
राजस्थान के एससी, एसटी वर्ग के लिए 250 रूपए
 
चयन प्रक्रिया
चयन लिखित परीक्षा के आधार पर होगा जो सितंबर या अक्टूबर के महीने में हो सकती है। परीक्षा ऑनलाइन भी आयोजित करवाई जा सकती है।

India Result 2018: Check BSEB 10th Result, BSEB 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 12th Result, UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result, JAC 10th Result, JAC 12th Result, CBSE 10th Result, CBSE 12th Result, Maharashtra Board SSC Result and Maharashtra Board HSC Result Online

Disclaimer: Though we have taken utmost care in publication of the Results/Information at www.bhaskar.com/india-result/. We are not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the data/results being published on the Internet. This is being published on the net just for immediate information to the examinees. Board/University Original Certificate should only be treated authentic & final in this regard.

