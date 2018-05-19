SPSC ने Assistant Director के पद पर निकाली सरकारी नौकरी, जल्द करें आवेदन

सिक्किम लोक सेवा आयोग ने असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर के पद पर निकाली भर्ती

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 19, 2018, 05:51 PM IST

SPSC ने Assistant Director के पद पर निकाली सरकारी नौकरी, जल्द करें आवेदन

सिक्किम लोक सेवा आयोग ने असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर (मछली पालन) के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर आवेदन मांगे है। असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर के कुल 3 पोस्ट के लिए ये भर्ती है। जिसके लिए ग्रेड पे 9300-34800+ ग्रेड पे 5000 रू. है। इस पोस्ट के लिए इच्छुक उम्मीदवार सिक्किम लोक सेवा आयोग की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर ऑनलाइन भर सकते हैं। लेकिन याद रहे कि आवेदन करने की आकिरी तारीख 14 जून 2018 है। इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी हैं जो इस सरकारी नौकरी के लिए आवश्यक पात्रताओं को पूरा करते हों वो अप्लाई कर सकते हैं।

पद का नाम : असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर (मछली पालन) Assistant Director (Fisheries)

पदों की संख्या : 03 पद
सामान्य श्रेणी के लिए पद : 01 पद
भूटियालोपचा जाति के लिए : 01 पद
ओबीसी : 01 पद

आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख : 14 जून 2018

वेतनमान : 9300-34800 + 5000 रूपए


शैक्षिक योग्यता
मान्यता प्राप्त बोर्ड या संस्थान से मछली पालन विज्ञान विषय से ग्रेजुएट अभ्यर्थी इस पोस्ट के लिए अप्लाई कर सकता है। 
कम्प्यूटर में सर्टिफिकेट कोर्स
सिक्किम की संस्कृति और रीति रिवाज़ों की जानकारी

 

आयु सीमा
न्यूनतम आयु 21 साल और अधिकतम आयु 40 साल होनी ज़रूरी है

ऐसे करें आवेदन
अभ्यर्थी जो इस पोस्ट के लिए अप्लाई करना चाहते हैं वो आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाकर पूरी डिटेल ले सकते हैं या फिर आवेदन विज्ञापन पढ़े। और पूरी जानकारी हासिल करने के बाद ही अप्लाई करें लेकिन आवेदन 14 जून 2018 से पहले होना चाहिए।

आवेदन विज्ञापन पढ़ने के लिए क्लिक करें

आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट : www.spscskm.gov.in

ऐसे होगा चयन
चयन लिखित परीक्षा और इंटरव्यू के आधार पर होगा। लिखित परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण होने वाले अभ्यर्थियों को ही इंटरव्यू के लिए बुलाया जाएगा।

नोट :-
जिन भी अभ्यर्थियों को नहीं चुना जाएगा उनकी जानकारी कारणों के साथ साइट पर अपलोड की जाएगी।

सरकारी नौकरी लिस्ट, Click for Sarkari Naukri List

