UKSSSC ने वन आरक्षी Forest Guard के पदों पर निकली सरकारी नौकरी, पदों की संख्या 1218 है

Sarkari Naukri 2018 : उत्तराखंड अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग ने वन आरक्षी के पदों पर निकली सरकारी नौकरी

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 25, 2018, 08:04 PM IST

UKSSSC ने वन आरक्षी Forest Guard के पदों पर निकली सरकारी नौकरी, पदों की संख्या 1218 है
उत्तराखंड अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग (Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission) ने वन विभाग में समूह ग के तहत वन आरक्षी (Forest Guard) के खाली पड़े 1218 पदों पर सीधी भर्ती के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं। 10वीं या 12वीं पास कोई भी अभ्यर्थी जिसकी उम्र 18   से 28 साल तक के बीच हो अप्लाई कर सकता है। इस पद के लिए वेतनमान 21,700-69100 है। जो भी इच्छुक उम्मीदवार हैं जो इस पोस्ट के लिए पात्रता रखते हों आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आवेदन ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर किया जा सकता है।
 
पद का नाम : वन आरक्षी Forest Guard
पदों की संख्या : 1218 पद
ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख : 4 जुलाई, 2018
वेतनमान : 21,700 – 69,100
आयु सीमा : न्यूनतम आयु 18 साल और अधिकतम आयु 28 साल होनी चाहिए।
शैक्षिक योग्यता : किसी भी मान्यता प्राप्त बोर्ड से 10वीं या 12वीं कक्षा पास होनी ज़रूरी है।
 
शारीरिक माप
लिंग ऊंचाई सीना
पुरूष 163 सेमी. सीना फुलाने पर 5 सेमी. विस्तार(पुरूषों के लिए)
महिला 150सेमी.
 
ऐसे करें आवेदन
आवेदन ऑनलाइन ही किए जा सकते हैं। इसके लिए अभ्यर्थी को ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर लॉग इन करना होगा।
सबसे पहले अभ्यर्थी www.sssc.uk.gov.in वेबसाइट पर लॉग इन करें
वन आरक्षी परीक्षा 2017 के ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें 
आनलाइन आवेदन पत्र ओपन होगा जिसे भरकर जमा किया जा सकता है। 
 
आवेदन शुल्क
सामान्य वर्ग के लिए : 300 रूपए
उत्तराखंड अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए : 300 रूपए
उत्तराखंड अनुसूचित जाति : 150 रूपए
उत्तराखंड अनुसूचित जनजाति : 150 रूपए
उत्तराखंड दिव्यांग : 150 रूपए
  
चयन प्रक्रिया
चयन शारीरिक दक्षता में उत्तीर्ण होने के बाद लिखित परीक्षा के आधार पर होगा। शारीरित दक्षता परीक्षा में पास होने वाला अभ्यर्थी ही लिखित परीक्षा के योग्य माना जाएगा। लिखित परीक्षा में प्राप्त अंकों के आधार पर ही चयन की कार्यवाही की जाएगी। 
 

Trending Now

सावधान : 3 तरह के फलों को खाने से बढ़ रहा है निपाह वायरस का खतरा

Photos: फेंड के साथ डिनर डेट पर गईं जाह्नवी, शॉर्ट डेनिम में दिखा स्टनिंग अवतार

टीवी सीरियल से शुरू किया था करन ने करियर, बचपन से अबतक की 10 Photos

Movie Review: देश के प्रति गर्व पैदा करती है 'परमाणु'

22,990 रुपए का फोन मिल रहा 10990 में, फ्रंट में दिए है 2 कैमरे, रियर में एक

जब रणवीर ने चूमा अर्जुन की बहन का माथा, सोनम की शादी का Unseen Video

विराट के चैलेंज पर मोदी का जवाब - मुझे मंजूर है विराट

3 साल बाद फिर हुआ दिव्यंका के Ex-ब्वॉयफ्रेंड का ब्रेकअप, 2019 में करने वाले थे शादी

रास्ता भटकने पर मर्द खोज लेते हैं शॉर्टकट, महिलाएं रह जाती हैं पीछे : रिसर्च

पत्नी का स्टेच्यू देख अजय ने कहा- मीट द साइलेंट काजोल, बोलीं- घर आने दे मुझे...

'रेस 3' का 'सेल्फिश..' सॉन्ग रिलीज, सलमान-बॉबी से इश्क फरमा रही जैकलीन

भाभी जी ने पोस्ट किया फिटनेस वीडियो, ऑइल फ्री डाइट को फॉलो करके रहती हैं फिट

10 साल बाद Ex-BF रणबीर के साथ दिखेंगी सोनम, कभी चैट शो पर उड़ाई थी खिल्ली

75 की उम्र में भी फिट है अमिताभ बच्चन, ट्विटर पर बताया फिटनेस का राज

हमें ज्यादा गर्मी क्यों लग रही है? एक्सपर्ट से जानिए 3 वजह

कॉमेडियन भारती ने पोस्ट किया भांजी का डांस वीडियो, 'खलीबली' पर जंगली डांस

सुबह चार बजे उठकर लगातार 18 घंटे काम करते हैं मोदी, सिर्फ 3.5 घंटे सोते हैं

नए जीवन के सपनों और आशाओं से भरी हैं शादी की घड़ियां

1993 के दंगों में आमिर ने सुनील दत्त के साथ सड़क पर बिताई थी पूरी रात

80 साल के एक्टर पर यौन शोषण का आरोप, महिलाएं बोली- गलत तरीके से छूता था

रोज 2 मिनट ऊँ का जाप करने से मिलते हैं 5 हेल्थ बेनिफिट्स

श्रीदेवी के जाने से रूक गई है हमारी लाइफ - बोले हसबैंड बोनी कपूर

अपशब्दों के स्टीकर्स लगाने वाले युवाओं को निर्वस्त्र कर की पिटाई

किस रत्न के साथ न पहनें कौन सा रत्न, गलत पहनने से हो सकता है नुकसान

रात को सोने से पहले खा लें नारियल को एक टुकड़ा, मिलेंगे ये 7 फायदे

माधुरी ने बताया कैसे शुरू किया डांस- मैं छिप कर बहनों को डांस सीखते देखती थी

सिर्फ आधे ग्लास पानी में बाइक, स्कूटर और पूरी कार नए जैसी चमक उठेगी

लाइट और ऑक्सीजन का यूज करके Adidas कंपनी ने बनाए 4D रनिंग शूज

70 साल की महिला प्रेग्नेंट, जांच कर डॉक्टर्स भी हुए हैरान

मायके जा रही थी पत्नी, रोकने के लिए फूट-फूट कर रोया पति

Video: बेटी का करियर संवारने के लिए हर मुमकिन कोशिश में लगे सैफ अली खान

आम ही नहीं आम की गुठली भी है काम की, ये हैं इसके 5 फायदे, ऐसे करें यूज

गर्मियों में पानी में खीरा डालकर पीने के हैं ये 7 फायदे

साइलेंट हार्ट अटैक के पहले बॉडी देती है 5 संकेत, न करें इग्नोर

पेट्रोल की बढ़ती कीमतों पर बोलकर फंसीं एकता कपूर, सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ रहा मजाक

कच्ची उम्र के प्यार का करुण अंत, फांसी लगाने के पहले ली सेल्फी

घर में कहीं भी ना पटके झाड़ू, मां लक्ष्मी का मानी जाती है प्रतीक

आपके पास भी है Hyundai की कार, तो उसकी स्मार्ट Key से कर सकते हैं 5 काम

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ने 35 किलो वजन घटाया, 'दबंग-3' में दिखेगा नया लुक

बच्चों को लेकर अनुष्का-विराट का प्लान, मम्मी-पापा बनने के बाद घर से हटा देंगे ट्रॉफियां

निपाह की तरह ही हैं 7 जानलेवा वायरस जो करते हैं बड़े डैमेज

ये है निपाह वायरस का A to Z , इन 7 सवालों में बताया है इसके बारे में सबकुछ

CSK क्यों है IPLकी सुपरकिंग? अयाज मेमन की जुबानी पूरी कहानी

विटामिन B12 की कमी से हो सकते हैं गुस्सैल, ये पौधा पूरी करेगा इसकी कमी

The Pride Of North : हनी राणा ने पंजाब में बदल दी है कि वीजा एजेंट की इमेज

क्या आपने eSIM के बारे में सुना? जानिए कैसे अलग है ये नॉर्मल SIM से

क्रिकेटर एबी डिविलियर्स ने लिया संन्यास, इंडियन फैन्स के फेवरेट एबी ने कहा, 'मैं थक चुका हूं'

घर में है छिपकलियों का आतंक, कॉफी के इस सिंपल इस्तेमाल से हो जाएंगी गायब

'आउट है भई-आउट है'...लेकिन मान नहीं रहा था बैट्समैन, गली क्रिकेट पर ICC ने सुनाया फैसला

39 की उम्र में प्रेग्नेंट है सलमान खान की एक्ट्रेस, बनेगी तीसरे बच्चे की मां

सोनिया ने मिलाया मायावती के सिर से सिर... पहली बार दिखी मोदी विरोधी नेताओं की ऐसी Chemistry

शादी के बाद एक्ट्रेस ने बनाए ऐब्स, यूजर्स बोले- कुछ खाएल कर ऐ मैडम, दुबला गइल.

सुहाना को पापा SRK का इमोशनल मैसेज 'तुम हर बेटी की तरह उड़ने के लिए पैदा हुई हो'

गंगाजल को खास तरीके से यूज करने पर होते हैं 6 फायदे

ड्रेगन फ्रूट के वजन कम करने सहित ये हैं 10 बड़े फायदे, अब इंडिया में भी मिलने लगा

रोहिंग्या कैंप पहुंचीं प्रियंका, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स बोले- पाकिस्तान भी चली जाओ

सलमान खान से कम्पेयर करने के पहले खुद को गोली मार लूंगा-राम कपूर

IPL: भीड़ में खड़े फैन ने दिया प्रिटी जिंटा को गिफ्ट, बदले में मिला Flying kiss

करीना से मिलकर नन्ही फैन के निकले आंसू

KBC के एक एपिसोड का 3 करोड़ लेंगे अमिताभ, पिछली बार 200 करोड़ में की थी डील

नेपोटिज्म पर बोली प्रियंका- बॉलीवुड में रिश्तेदार नहीं तो घुसना मुश्किल

10 सेकंड में आउट ऑफ स्टॉक हुआ ये मोबाइल, 30 मई को होगी अगली सेल

एक्सीडेंट होने पर घर वालों को जानकारी देता है ये हेलमेट

बिना एक्सट्रा चार्ज के इस ट्रिक से कर सकते हैं PayTm से अकाउन्ट में पैसे ट्रांसफर

आंखों-देखी : क्रिकेटर जडेजा की पत्नी के साथ 5 मिनट में हुआ हादसा, दो प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताई पूरी बात

90 करोड़ में शूट हो रहा प्रभास की फिल्म 'साहो' का एक्शन सीक्वेंस, 300 है फिल्म का बजट

स्किन केयर प्रॉडक्ट्स सीक्रेटली बिगाड़ रहे हैं आपकी स्किन, जानिए कैसे

100 फीट से गिराने पर नहीं टूटती फिर कैसे फ्लोर पर गिरते ही टूट जाती है स्क्रीन

फिल्म का पोस्टर करें मोबाइल के कैमरे से स्केन और प्ले हो जाएगा इसका ट्रेलर

श्रीदेवी की बात करते हुए भर आया बोनी का गला, बोले- हर पल उन्हें मिस करते हैं

खुली तलवार के साथ लेडी डॉन भूरी ने दिन-दहाड़े मचाया आतंक

पापा अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ एक्टिंग में डेब्यू कर रही बेटी श्वेता, सामने आई Photos

अगर कोई हेल्थ प्रॉब्लम हो तो रोजे में इन 4 बीमारियों में ऐसे रखें सावधानियां

'वीरे दी वेडिंग' का नया सॉन्ग, गाने में स्मोकिंग करती दिखीं सोनम-स्वरा, करीना हैरान-परेशान

इन 8 फल और सब्जियों का जूस देर तक रखकर न पिएं, कर सकते हैं नुकसान

India Result 2018: Check BSEB 10th Result, BSEB 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 12th Result, UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result, JAC 10th Result, JAC 12th Result, CBSE 10th Result, CBSE 12th Result, Maharashtra Board SSC Result and Maharashtra Board HSC Result Online

Disclaimer: Though we have taken utmost care in publication of the Results/Information at www.bhaskar.com/india-result/. We are not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the data/results being published on the Internet. This is being published on the net just for immediate information to the examinees. Board/University Original Certificate should only be treated authentic & final in this regard.

12th Result
10th Result
Board Result
Follow us
App Download
Group
Our Divisions
Copyright 2018-19 DB Corp Ltd., All Rights Reserved.
हमें खेद हैं कि आप opt-out कर चुके हैं।
लेकिन, अगर आपने गलती से  "Block"  सिलेक्ट किया था या फिर भविष्य में आप नोटिफिकेशन पाना चाहते हैं तो नीचे दिए निर्देशों का पालन करें ।
  • 1.
    यहां जाएं Chrome >  Setting > Content Settings
  • 2.
    यहां क्लिक करें Content Settings >  Notifications > Manage Exceptions
  • 3.
    "https://www.bhaskar.com:443" के लिए Allow चुनें।
  • 4.
    अपने ब्राउज़र की Cookies को clear करें |
  • 5.
    पेज को रिफ्रेश (Refresh) करें।