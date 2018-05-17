यू पी एस सी में Assistant Architect के पद पर निकली सरकारी नौकरी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

UPSC में Assistant Architect के पद पर निकली नौकरी

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 17, 2018, 10:23 PM IST

यू पी एस सी में Assistant Architect के पद पर निकली सरकारी नौकरी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

संघ लोक सेवा आयोग Union Public Service Commission UPSC ने सहायक आर्किटेक्ट Assistant Architectयानि वास्तुकार के पद पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं। इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी इस पोस्ट के लिए 31 मई तक अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। ये नियुक्ति चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन में अर्बन प्लानिंग विभाग के लिए हैं। जिसके लिए 40 साल तक का कोई भी अभ्यर्थी आवेदन कर सकता है। केवल एक वेकेंसी है जो अनुसूचित जाति के लिए रिज़र्व है वही इस पोस्ट के लिए आयु सीमा, योग्यता, पे स्केल इस प्रकार है

पद का नाम : सहायक वास्तुकार (Assistant Architect)

पद की संख्या : 1 पद

अप्लाई करने की आखिरी तारीख : 31 मई 2018

आयु सीमा
40 साल तक का कोई भी इच्छुक और पात्र उम्मीदवार इस पोस्ट के लिए आवेदन कर सकता है।

वेतनमान
15600-39100 + ग्रेड पे 5400

शैक्षिक योग्यता
मान्यता प्राप्त संस्थान या विवि से आर्किटेक्चर विषय में ग्रेजुएट या डिप्लोमा होना ज़रूरी है।
काउंसिल ऑफ आर्किटेक्चर इंडिया में अभ्यर्थी का रजिस्टर होना ज़रूरी है
किसी पंजीकृत वास्तुकार के अधीन 2 साल का कार्य अनुभव ज़रूरी है।

ड्यूटी
सहायक वास्तुकार वो अधिकारी होता है जो आर्किटेक्ट को विस्तृत चित्रों की तैयारी में सहायता करता है।
सहायक वास्तुककार के पास चित्रों  का उचित रखरखाव और संचालन के लिए भी जिम्मेदारी रहती है।
सहायक वास्तुकार को कार्यों की मासिक प्रगति रिपोर्ट को आर्किटेक्ट को सौंपना होता है।

ऐसे करें आवेदन
Upsc के इस लिंक पर क्लिक करते ही आप सीधे इस पोस्ट से संबंधित जानकारी हासिल कर पाएंगे जिसके बाद इस पोस्ट के लिए अप्लाई किया जा सकता है।
आवेदन की अधिक जानकारी के लिए क्लिक करें
सरकारी नौकरी लिस्ट, Click for Sarkari Naukri List

Trending Now

राशिफल 18 मई: शुक्र-चंद्रमा कर सकते हैं धन हानि, 5 राशियों के लिए ठीक नहीं है दिन

हाइट बढाना चाहते हैं तो फॉलो करें ये रुटीन, जानिए कहीं आप तो नहीं कर रहें गलतियां

12 करोड़ रुपए क्यों है इस बाइक की कीमत, सरप्राइस कर देंगी इसकी खूबियां

सोफिया ने शेयर की फोटो, बोलीं- बच्चा खो देने के बाद बॉडी का यह हाल हुआ

स्वाद ही नहीं ये फायदे भी मिलेंगे खजूर खाने से

आबोहवा में जहर घोल रहा प्लास्टिक, हर साल 9 करोड़ टन वेस्ट रोकने की पहल

10 महीने से दुबई की जेल में बंद टीवी एक्टर की वाइफ हुई रिहा

बीमारियों और मुसीबतों से परेशान तो शुक्रवार से करें महाकाली का उपाय

ये 7 फूड सोने से पहले खाने से आ सकते हैं बुरे सपने, अवॉइड करें

राजनीति में किसे मिलती है सफलता और कौन होता है धनवान, ज्योतिष से हो सकता है मालूम

आज है खास तिथि, रात से पहले कर लें गणेशजी के साथ ही महालक्ष्मी का उपाय

Research : पार्टनर से झगड़ा करने पर बढ़ता है गठिया और डायबिटीज का खतरा

11 दिनों तक केसर वाला दूध चढ़ाएं लड्डू गोपाल को, सभी समस्याएं हो सकती हैं दूर

किसी मंदिर में दान करें लाल झंडा, प्रसन्न होंगे हनुमानजी और दूर होगा मंगल दोष

छत्तीसगढ़ में राहुल गांधी, बीजेपी पर अटैक करते हुए भारत की तुलना पाकिस्तान से कर दी

शनि से डरे नहीं, हर शनिवार करें पांच में से किसी एक चीज का दान

40 साल पुरानी हैं नेहा धूपिया और अंगद बेदी की इंगेजमेंट रिंग्स

इन 7 चीजों से रोक सकते हैं हार्ट ब्लॉकेज, डाइट में करें शामिल

अधिक मास में राशि अनुसार कर लें शिवलिंग के उपाय, शिवजी हो सकते हैं प्रसन्न

घर में श्रीयंत्र लगाने से पहले 5 बातें जानना जरूरी है, वरना नहीं होगा फायदा

ज्यादातर लोग नहीं जानते इन 5 पॉपुलर सिम्बल का मतलब, आपको पता है?

अंक ज्योतिष से मिलेगा कम समय में ज्यादा फायदा, ये हैं आपके लिए लकी जॉब और बिजनेस

सोफिया हयात ने शेयर की मिसकैरेज के बाद की फोटो, मिसकैरेज के बाद महिलाओं को ध्यान रखनी चाहिए 4 बातें

श्रद्धा कपूर और राजकुमार राव का डांस वीडियो वायरल

इस बैंक में निकली हैं 590 नौकरियां, ऐसे कर सकते हैं आवेदन

दैत्य गुरु शुक्राचार्य के 5 टिप्स जो जीवन के हर मोड़ पर आएंगी हर किसी के काम

34,999 में इंडिया में लॉन्च हुआ OnePlus 6, 30 मिनट चार्ज करने पर आधा दिन तक चलेगा फोन

पैसा नहीं टिकता और किस्मत भी साथ नहीं दे रही, ऐसे ही कुछ सवालों के जवाब

जॉब के दौरान ऑफिस में ध्यान रखी जाएं 5 बातें तो मिल सकता बेहतर रिजल्ट

11 बार IVF से गुजरी, 5 बार झेला मिसकैरिज का दर्द, मां बनने के लिए एक महिला का संघर्ष

घर के गार्डन में पौधा लगाने के लिए मिट्टी खोद रहे थे पति-पत्नी, तभी मिला सोने और हीरों से भरा एक बॉक्स

ब्लडप्रेशर से जुडे 5 कॉमन मिथ, ऐसी है इनकी रियलटी

कान्स से लौटीं सोनम कपूर, पति अंगद के हाथों में हाथ डाले दिखीं नेहा धूपिया

सोनम कपूर ने बताया, आखिर क्यों उन्होंने अपने नाम के आगे लगाया पति का सरनेम

समुद्र के किनारे बहकर पहुंचा 20 फीट लंबा रहस्यमयी जीव, DNA से पता लगाने की कोशिश

लैपटॉप बैग वाला शातिर चोर, टॉर्च जलाने-गाना सुनने रखा था 70 हजार से 1 लाख तक का मोबाइल

पार्टी में ऑरेंज जीन्स पहनकर पहुंचे सलमान, ग्लैमरस लुक में स्पॉट हुईं जैकलीन

पोती की हत्या का गम बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सकी दादी, 58 दिन बाद निकल गया दम

काजल अग्रवाल पी रही हैं कद्दू का सूप, कैंसर से बचाने के साथ ही स्किन को रखता है ग्लोइंग

श्योरविन : इसने IT सॉल्यूशन एंड बिजनेस सर्विसेज में बनाई है अलग पहचान

ऐश्वर्या बोली - मेकअप करने का मतलब ये नहीं कि औरतों के पास दिमाग नहीं होता

WIFE के बेबी बंप का इंतजार कर रहे हैं 'ये है मोहब्बतें' के रमन भल्ला

छलका बीमार इरफान खान का दर्द, 60 दिन बाद लिखा- दो कारवां चल रहे हैं

आत्मा पवित्र करने के नाम पर करता था यौन शोषण, न्यूजीलैंड के विवादित धर्म गुरू की कैंसर से मौत

गर्मियों में पसीने से बढ़ सकता है बालों का झड़ना, ये हैं कारण और बचाव के उपाय

13 जून से पहले घर ले आएं श्रीकृष्ण की प्रिय 5 चीजें, हर इच्छा हो सकती है पूरी

3 साल में आया है दुर्लभ महीना, हर समस्या से मिल सकती है मुक्ति

असली है 'तारक मेहता..' की गोकुलधाम सोसायटी में बना कृष्ण मंदिर, रोज होती है पूजा

ऐश्वर्या ने बेटी को किस करते हुए डाली फोटो, सोशल मीडिया पर शुरू हुए भद्दे कमेंट्स

Google की लाखों रुपए के पैकेज वाली नौकरी छोड़ रहे लोग, अमेरिकी सरकार का एक प्रोजेक्ट बना वजह

भीषण गर्मी से सनबर्न का शिकार हो रहे लोग, गर्मी में कटी-फटी जींस पहनने का नतीजा

राशि अनुसार कैसा रुद्राक्ष आपकी किस्मत चमका सकता है?

43 साल बाद डैनी ने बताया आखिर क्यों छोड़ा था 'गब्बर' का रोल

मारुति की इस कार के इंटीरियर से नहीं हटेगी नजर, 27km से ज्यादा है माइलेज

कौन हैं राधिका मर्चेंट ? जिनके साथ मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे की तस्वीर हुई वायरल

संजय दत्त की बेटी ने शेयर की ग्लैमरस फोटो, मॉम मान्यता ने किया रिएक्ट

अहमदाबाद में कचरा गाड़ी से बिकती ताजा सब्जियां, बोलो खरीदोगे?

10 मिनट की एक एक्सरसाइज 3 महीने में कम कर सकती है आपकी टमी

एक हफ्ते में बॉलीवुड और टीवी जगत में हुईं 4 शादियां, 5 महीने में 12 सेलेब्स शादी के बंधन में बंधे

हर साल संगीतकार ख्य्याम देंगे 11 लाख और मरने के बाद 20 करोड़ की पूरी प्रॉपर्टी दान में

धूमधाम से मना सुरेश रैना की बेटी का बर्थडे, कूल अंदाज में दिखे धोनी-ब्रावो ने गाया गाना

अधिक मास के 3 उपाय, 1 भी कर लेंगे तो हो सकती है हर इच्छा पूरी

अगर पति-पत्नी की राशि है एक जैसी तो कैसी हो सकती है मैरिड लाइफ

​बनारस में निर्माणाधीन फ्लाईओवर का हिस्सा गिरा, हादसे की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

पुरानी कार का AC भी देगा नई जैसी ठंडी हवा, इस बटन का करें यूज

36 डिग्री गर्मी में 6 घंटे तक कार में लॉक रहे दो बच्चे, 'देखकर लगा जैसे तंदूर में जल गए हैं'

महाभारत की सीख, जिस आदमी के पास हों 6 चीजें वो कभी दुःखी नहीं रहता

6 चीजें, जो सड़क पर पड़ी दिखाई दें तो उनसे बचकर चलना चाहिए

कुत्ते की पूंछ देखकर जान सकते हैं कहीं उससे खतरा तो नहीं, 7 तरीके हो सकते हैं

काम करना बंद कर दे कार का क्लच, तब भी चेंज कर सकते हैं गियर

सलमान की GF ने गाया 'वीरे दि वेडिंग' का टाइटल ट्रैक, मस्ती करती दिखीं सोनम

बेबी बंप फ्लॉन्ट करती दिखीं शाहिद कपूर की पत्नी, बताई प्रेग्नेंसी के दिनों की परेशानी

दुबई में दूसरी पत्नी के हनीमून एन्जॉय कर रहे हिमेश रेशमिया, शेयर कीं रोमांटिक Photos

अगर रात को खुलती है बार-बार नींद तो आप कर रहे हैं इन 5 में से कोई गलती

#Cannes में सोनम की शादी का सेलिब्रेशन, रेड कार्पेट ड्रेस में काटा केक

India Result 2018: Check BSEB 10th Result, BSEB 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 12th Result, UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result, JAC 10th Result, JAC 12th Result, CBSE 10th Result, CBSE 12th Result, Maharashtra Board SSC Result and Maharashtra Board HSC Result Online

Disclaimer: Though we have taken utmost care in publication of the Results/Information at www.bhaskar.com/india-result/. We are not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the data/results being published on the Internet. This is being published on the net just for immediate information to the examinees. Board/University Original Certificate should only be treated authentic & final in this regard.

12th Result
10th Result
Board Result
Follow us
App Download
Group
Our Divisions
Copyright 2018-19 DB Corp Ltd., All Rights Reserved.
हमें खेद हैं कि आप opt-out कर चुके हैं।
लेकिन, अगर आपने गलती से  "Block"  सिलेक्ट किया था या फिर भविष्य में आप नोटिफिकेशन पाना चाहते हैं तो नीचे दिए निर्देशों का पालन करें ।
  • 1.
    यहां जाएं Chrome >  Setting > Content Settings
  • 2.
    यहां क्लिक करें Content Settings >  Notifications > Manage Exceptions
  • 3.
    "https://www.bhaskar.com:443" के लिए Allow चुनें।
  • 4.
    अपने ब्राउज़र की Cookies को clear करें |
  • 5.
    पेज को रिफ्रेश (Refresh) करें।