UPSC में Medical Officer के पदों पर कुल 1038 सरकारी नौकरी निकली

यू.पी.पी.एस.सी में मेडिकल अफसर के पदों पर निकली भर्ती

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 20, 2018, 11:18 PM IST

उत्तरप्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) ने होम्योमैथिक मेडिकल ऑफिसर Homoeopathy Medical Officer  और आयुर्वेदिक मेडिकल ऑफिसर Ayurvedic Medical Officer के कुल 1038 पदों पर सरकारी नौकरी के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं। इनमें होम्योपैथिक के लिए 494 और आयुर्वेदिक के लिए 544 पद स्वीकृत हैं जिन पर भर्ती होनी है। जो भी इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी है वो इन पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन कर सकता है। लेकिन उससे पहले ज़रूरी योग्यता, आयु सीमा, वेतनमान जैसी ज़रूरी जानकारियां ज़रूर हासिल कर लें ताकि आवेदन पत्र में किसी तरह की कोई गलती न हो और आवेदन पत्र अस्वीकार्य न किए जाए।

पद का नाम और संख्या
होम्योपैथिक मेडिकल ऑफिसर (Homoeopathy Medical Officer) : 494 पद
आयुर्वेदिक मेडिकल ऑफिसर (Ayurvedic Medical Officer) : 544 पद


पदों की कुल संख्या : 1038 पद

 

ज़रूरी तिथियां
ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख : 18 जून, 2018
आनलाइन आवेदन शुल्क बैंक में जमा करने की आखिरी तारीख  : 14 जून 2018
आवेदन पत्र की हार्ड कॉपी दस्तावेज़ों के साथ आयोग कार्यालय में जमा करने की आखिरी तारीख : 25 जून, 2018

शैक्षिक योग्यता
होम्योपैथिक मेडिकल ऑफिसर-होम्योपैथी में मान्यता प्राप्त डिग्री जिसके अध्ययन की अवधि 5 साल रही हो या डिप्लोमा जिसके अध्ययन की अवधि 4 साल से कम न रही हो।
आयुर्वेदिक मेडिकल ऑफिसर-आयुर्वेद में डिग्री या भारतीय चिकित्सा परिषद यूपी की आयुर्वेद में 5 साल की डिग्री या डिप्लोमा और भारतीय चिकित्सा परिषद यूपी से वैद्य के रूप में रजिस्ट्रेशन, 6 महीने का व्यवसायिक अनुभव

आयु सीमा
होम्योपैथिक मेडिकल ऑफिसर और आयुर्वेदिक मेडिकल ऑफिसर दोनो के लिए ही न्यूनतम 21 साल और अधिकतम 40 साल

वेतनमान
होम्योपैथिक मेडिकल ऑफिसर : 56,100 - 177500
आयुर्वेदिक मेडिकल ऑफिसर : 15600 - 39100

ऐसे आवेदन विज्ञापन डाउनलोड करें
सबसे पहले आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाए uppsc.up.nic.in
वेबसाइट पर सामने आपको Click Here to Apply Online का लिंक दिखेगा
लिंक पर क्लिक करने के बाद जो पेज खुलेगा उसमे आपको View Advertisement का बटन दिखेगा
बटन पर क्लिक करने के बाद अपनी भाषा के अनुसार आवेदन विज्ञापन डाउनलोड करें

सरकारी नौकरी लिस्ट, Click for Sarkari Naukri List

 

