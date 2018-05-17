यूपीएससी UPSC ने असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर Assistant Professor के पद पर निकाली सरकारी नौकरी

Union Public Service Commission ने Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) के पद पर निकाली भर्ती

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 17, 2018, 12:20 PM IST

यूपीएससी UPSC ने असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर Assistant Professor के पद पर निकाली सरकारी नौकरी

संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) ने असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर (नॉन टेक्निकल) एप्लाइड फिजिक्स Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) के पद पर भर्ती के लिए अधिसूचना जारी की है। जिसके लिए आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 31 मई 2018 है। इस पद के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन किए जाएंगे। जो भी इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी हैं वो इस पोस्ट के लिए अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। लेकिन याद रहे कि केवल अनुसूचित जनजाति श्रेणी के उम्मीदवार ही इस पोस्ट के लिए अप्लाई कर सकत हैं।

पद का नाम : असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर (नॉन टेक्निकल) एप्लाइड फिजिक्स Assistant Professor (Non-Technical)
पद की संख्या : 1 पद
वेतनमान : 15600-39100 रूपए + ग्रेड पे 6000 रू

आयु सीमा
अधिकतम आयु 40 साल तय की गई है। 40 साल या 40 साल से कम उम्र के अभ्यर्थी इस पोस्ट के लिए अप्लाई कर सकते हैं।

आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख : 31 मई 2018

शैक्षिक योग्यता
55 फीसदी अंकों के साथ एप्लाइड फिजिक्स में मास्टर होनी ज़रूरी है।
NET की परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण होनी चाहिए

प्रोबेशन पीरिएड
प्रोबेशन पीरिएड की अवधि 1 साल की होगी।

ऐसे करें आवेदन
इस पोस्ट के लिए अप्लाई करना हो तो WWW.UPSCONLINE.NIC.IN  पर लॉग इन करना होगा। होम पेज पर जाने के बाद ORA के लिंक को चुने। इसके बाद ASSISTANT PROFESSOR(NON TECHNICAL)(APPLIED PHYSICS)  की पोस्ट के सामने APPLY NOW के लिंक पर क्लिक करें और आवेदन करें। आवेदन करने से पहले अभ्यर्थी को साइट पर अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन भी कराना होगा। पहले से रजिस्ट्रेशन करा चुके अभ्यर्थियों को पंजीकरण नहीं कराना होगा।

आवेदन की अधिक जानकारी के लिए क्लिक करें
सरकारी नौकरी की लिस्ट, Click for Sarkari Naukri List

India Result 2018: Check BSEB 10th Result, BSEB 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 12th Result, UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result, JAC 10th Result, JAC 12th Result, CBSE 10th Result, CBSE 12th Result, Maharashtra Board SSC Result and Maharashtra Board HSC Result Online

Disclaimer: Though we have taken utmost care in publication of the Results/Information at www.bhaskar.com/india-result/. We are not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the data/results being published on the Internet. This is being published on the net just for immediate information to the examinees. Board/University Original Certificate should only be treated authentic & final in this regard.

