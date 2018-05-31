LMRC Result 2018 : LMRC ने SCTO और Assistant Manager की परीक्षा का परिणाम किया घोसित

लखनऊ मेट्रो रेल निगम लिमिटेड ने SCTO और Assistant Manager की परीक्षा परिणाम किया घोसित

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 31, 2018, 07:23 PM IST

जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने लखनऊ मेट्रो रेल निगम लिमिटेड Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation LMRC में SCTO और Assistant Manager के पदों के लिए परीक्षा दे थी उनके लिए एक अच्छी खबर. रेल निगम ने इन पदों की परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया है. अभ्यर्थी अपना रिजल्ट निगम की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट या फिर निचे दिए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक पर जा कर चेक कर सकते है.

इन पदों के लिए हुए थी परीक्षा
SCTO
असिस्टेंट मैनेजर (सिविल) Assistant Manager (Civil)
असिस्टेंट मैनेजर (एस&टी) Assistant Manager (S & T)
असिस्टेंट मैनेजर (आर्किटेक्ट) Assistant Manager (Architect)
असिस्टेंट मैनेजर (ऑपरेशन) Assistant Manager (Operation)
असिस्टेंट मैनेजर (आई टी) Assistant Manager (IT)
असिस्टेंट मैनेजर (एच आर) Assistant Manager (HR)

रिजल्ट चेक करने के लिए क्लिक करें

अभ्यर्थियों को निचे दिए शेड्यूल के अनुसार डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन और मेडिकल एग्जामिनेशन के लिए आना होगा
स्थान :- Ground Floor, Meeting Room, Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation, Administrative Building, Vipin Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow-226010

रिपोर्टिंग टाइम : 04 जून 2018, सुबह 10:00 बजे

12 जून और 13 जून को हुआ था रिटेन टेस्ट
असिस्टेंट मैनेजर (सिविल) और (एस&टी) का टेस्ट 13 जून 2018 को हुआ था बाकि सभी पदों के लिए टेस्ट 12 जून 2018 को हुआ था

निगम की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट
सबसे पहले निगम की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.digialm.com पर जाएँ
फिर ऊपर Result के बटन पर लीक करें
क्लिक करने के बाद पके सामने रिजल्ट की लिस्ट खुलेगी
लिस्ट में से अपना पद चुने और क्लिक करें
क्लिक करने के बाद एक PDF फाइल खुलेगी उसमे आप अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते है

