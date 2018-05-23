RPSC ने Research Assistant Exam के Result Marks किये जारी, ऐसे चेक करें अपने मार्क्स

RPSC द्वारा आयोजित Research Assistant के पदों पर भर्ती परीक्षा के Result Marks हुए जारी

Dainik Bhaskar| Last Modified - May 23, 2018, 10:57 PM IST

RPSC ने Research Assistant Exam के Result Marks किये जारी, ऐसे चेक करें अपने मार्क्स

राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग Rajasthan Publice Service Commission RPSC द्वारा अनुसंधान सहायक Research Assistant के खाली पड़े पदों पर भर्ती की परीक्षा परिणाम के मार्क्स जारी कर दिए है। जिस भी अभ्यर्थी ने परीक्षा दी थी और लंबे वक्त से परीक्षा परिणामों के मार्क्स का इंतज़ार कर रहा था उन आवेदकों के इंतज़ार की घड़िया अब खत्म हो चुकी हैं। लिहाज़ा अभ्यर्थी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर अपने मार्क्स चेक कर सकते हैं। वही रिज़ल्ट जारी होने के बाद अब 25 मई 2018 तक चुने गए अभ्यर्थियों को अपने प्रमाण पत्र कार्यालय में जमा कराने होंगे।

ऐसे देखें अपने मार्क्स
रिज़ल्ट मार्क्स जानने के लिए अभ्यर्थी को निचे दिए गए लिंक पर जाना होगा। इस लिंक पर क्लिक करते ही जो पेज ओपन होगा उसमें अपना रोल नंबर, बर्थ डेट और मांगी गई दूसरी जानकारियां भी भरनी होंगी। इन डिटेल को सब्मिट करते ही रिज़ल्ट के मार्क्स आपके सामने होगा।

अपने मार्क्स चेक करने के लिए क्लिक करें

अनुसंधान सहायक के पदों पर आवेदन पिछले साल मांगे गए थे और प्रतियोगी परीक्षा भी बीते साल ही 24 अगस्त को आयोजित हुई थी। वही अब रिज़ल्ट जारी होने के बाद अभ्यर्थी को आयोग की वेबसाइट से विस्तृत आवेदन पत्र डाउनलोड कर आवेदन आयोग कार्यालय में 25 मई 2018 तक जमा कराने होंगे।

नोट : ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए आयोग की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाएं जहां पूरी डिटेल मौजूद है।

सरकारी नौकरी लिस्ट, Click for Sarkari Naukri List

