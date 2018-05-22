SSLC Result 2018: तमिलनाडु बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट कल सुबह 9 बजे होगा घोषित, देखें tnresults.nic.in पर

तमिलनाडु में 10वीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट कल यानी बुधवार 23 मई को सुबह 9 बजे डिक्लेयर किया जाएगा।

DainikBhaskar.com| Last Modified - May 22, 2018, 06:11 PM IST

चेन्नई. तमिलनाडु में 10वीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट कल यानी बुधवार 23 मई को सुबह 9 बजे डिक्लेयर किया जाएगा। नतीजों का ऐलान तमिलनाडु बोर्ड ऑफ सेकंड्री एजुकेशन करेगा। इस बोर्ड को डायरेक्टोरेट ऑफ गवर्नमेंट एग्जामिनेशन (DGE) भी कहा जाता है। 10वीं का ये रिजल्ट tnresults.nic.in पर चेक किया जा सकता है। इस साल ये एग्जाम 16 मार्च से 20 अप्रैल 2018 के बीच आयोजित किए गए थे। 

कैसे करें चेक?
- सबसे पहले तमिलनाडु बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट tnresults.nic.in पर लॉगिन करें।
- इसके बाद 10th बोर्ड रिजल्ट का ऑप्शन सिलेक्ट करें।
- इसके बाद इसमें मांगी गई जानकारी जैसे रोल नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ सिलेक्ट करें। 
- आपने जो जानकारी दिए गए कॉलम्स में भरी है, उसे सावधानी से चेक करें। 
- पूरा इत्मीनान होने के बाद सबमिट बटन पर क्लिक करें। रिजल्ट आपकी स्क्रीन पर फ्लैश हो जाएगा। इसको डाउनलोड करके रखें। 
- डाउनलोड करने के बाद इसका एक प्रिंट लेकर भी रखें। ये भविष्य में आपके काम आएगा। 

India Result 2018: Check BSEB 10th Result, BSEB 12th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 12th Result, UK Board 10th Result, UK Board 12th Result, JAC 10th Result, JAC 12th Result, CBSE 10th Result, CBSE 12th Result, Maharashtra Board SSC Result and Maharashtra Board HSC Result Online

Disclaimer: Though we have taken utmost care in publication of the Results/Information at www.bhaskar.com/india-result/. We are not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the data/results being published on the Internet. This is being published on the net just for immediate information to the examinees. Board/University Original Certificate should only be treated authentic & final in this regard.

