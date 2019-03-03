Nayapara Rajim News - chhattisgarh news watch out with the drone rajim punni mela this picture attracts the heart | ड्रोन से देखिए राजिम पुन्नी मेला... यह तस्वीर मन मोहती है - anchalik News,आंचलिक न्यूज़,आंचलिक समाचार
हमें खेद हैं कि आप opt-out कर चुके हैं।
लेकिन, अगर आपने गलती से "Block" सिलेक्ट किया था या फिर भविष्य में आप नोटिफिकेशन पाना चाहते हैं तो नीचे दिए निर्देशों का पालन करें ।
Option1
Option2
यहां जाएं Chrome > Setting > Content Settings
यहां क्लिक करें Content Settings > Notifications > Manage Exceptions