ड्रोन से देखिए राजिम पुन्नी मेला... यह तस्वीर मन मोहती है

Nayapara Rajim News

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 03, 2019, 03:00 AM IST

Anchalik News - नवापारा/राजिम. माघी पुन्नी मेला का ड्रोन से लिया विहंगम दृश्य, जिसमें नदी घाट से लेकर संतों के लिए बनी आकर्षक...

नवापारा/राजिम. माघी पुन्नी मेला का ड्रोन से लिया विहंगम दृश्य, जिसमें नदी घाट से लेकर संतों के लिए बनी आकर्षक कुटिया और स्नान के लिए बने सारे कुंड नजर आ रहे हैं। सौजन्य फोटो- नितिन साहू

