दैनिक भास्करApr 05, 2020, 11:11 AM IST
सोशल डेस्क. शुक्रवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोरोनावायरस महामारी के बीच तीसरी बार देशवासियों को संबोधित किया। इस बार उन्होंने एकजुटता दिखाने के लिए नागरिकों से रविवार रात 9 बजे 9 मिनट के लिए बत्तियां बुझाने की अपील की है। पीएम ने कहा, लाइटें बंद कर दीया, मोमबत्ती, टॉर्च या फोन की फ्लैश लाइट जलाएं। ऐसे में सोशल मीडिया की मीम सेना भी तैयार नजर आ रही है।
#संस्कृति_अपनाओ_कोरोना_भगाओ बनाम #Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge
सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म ट्विटर पर ईवेंट से जुड़े कई हैशटेग्स ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं। एक ओर जहां कुछ यूजर पीएम की इस अपील को सराह रहे हैं, तो दूसरी ओर इससे इत्तेफाक नहीं रखने वाले यूजर डिजिटल बहिष्कार के लिए तैयार हैं। हालांकि आंकड़ों के हिसाब से देखा जाए तो #Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge करीब 8 हजार ट्वीट के साथ ट्रेंडिग में है। वहीं, #संस्कृति_अपनाओ_कोरोना_भगाओ हैशटैग के साथ 85 हजार से ज्यादा ट्वीट हो चुके हैं।
#Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge #COVID2019 #CoronavirusPandemic #lockdown make some noise for the Desi boys (and girls) part 2 pic.twitter.com/TG1PBUTfRg— Shivani Kharecha (@cosmopolitanfvr) April 5, 2020
#iSupportLampLighting— Karan Fancywala ™ (@KaranFancywala) April 5, 2020
For who are trending #Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge @Shehla_Rashid pic.twitter.com/7tqlaOf5Qu
Need of the day...#Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge pic.twitter.com/b8UB2Rz5AL— MiniNagrare (@MiniforIYC) April 5, 2020
No one is against lighting Diyas.— Anil Acharya (@aa3132) April 5, 2020
No one is against lockdown
We ARE against whitewashing real issues.
We ARE against doing “Namaste Trump” instead of preparing on war footing.
We ARE against talking to Tendulakar instead of addressing burning issues#Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge
#Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge— Sujeet Bhartiya (@SujeetBhartiya) April 5, 2020
My expectations from govt vs Govt's expectations from me.#Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge pic.twitter.com/C5iQb1Epat
Indians tonight 😜 #Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge #9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/wHGAhyaoc1— Pabsss (@Pabscasm) April 5, 2020
Modiji's message to people who are trending #Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge pic.twitter.com/XXqcFa2oED— Bauaa Bihari (@BauaaBihari) April 5, 2020
#Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge— Ashwin Sheelvantmath ಅಶ್ವಿನ್ ಶೀಲವಂತಮಠ್ (@ashu_vs) April 5, 2020
The real game changer 😂😅🙃
+ Renuka Chaudary laughter will be a potential vaccine. pic.twitter.com/cDLLXMVLKQ
Why PM not choose any other day, why not 4th or 7th?— Saikat Das #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC🇮🇳 (@SaikatdasINC) April 4, 2020
Is it totally a political planning?
Is it just fixed bcaz it will not possible for BJP to celebrate their Party's foundation day due to #lockdown???#Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge@JhaSanjay @SaralPatel @RuchiraC @HasibaAmin
Pictures taken by NASA for tommorow 😁😁#Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge pic.twitter.com/XQlBZl1zvc— Shaikh Adil (@ErAdilShaikh) April 4, 2020
पीएम की अपील को सोशल मीडिया पर समर्थन भी मिल रहा है
Together we will fight and win against corona Under the leadership of pm modi.Thanks Annu Awasthi ji {famous comedian}for ur support .we got your msg yesterday night. Today 5th aprail 9pm for 9 min #AaoPhirSeDiyaJalayen @BJYM @JPNadda @sunilbansalbjp @swatantrabjp @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/WNrn4hFBus— Subhash Yaduvansh (@MrYaduvansh) April 5, 2020
To Fight this Pandemic ,let's Unite and Fight #AaoPhirSeDiyaJalayen at 9PM for 9Min. pic.twitter.com/RLy2vrABh0— Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) April 5, 2020
Don't associate everything with religion— Sonika Sharma (@sonikasdutta) April 5, 2020
Let's unite for the nation to show the power of unity to world.@narendramodi ji 🙏#AaoPhirSeDiyaJalayen pic.twitter.com/gCvMOg0IYZ
In our culture, lighting a Diya signifies Purity, Goodness, Good Luck & Power. The presence of light means the non-existence of darkness & evil forces.— Niraj Singh नीरज 🇮🇳 (@PatriotNiraj) April 5, 2020
fight against #CoronaVirus by lighting a diya for 9 mins at 9pm today
Inspired by @narendramodi ji #AaoPhirSeDiyaJalayen pic.twitter.com/iz31q6RVFA
Let us spread a ray of light, a ray of hope by lighting a Diya, a candle or mere flash light of our cellphones to show solidarity towards our doctors, medical staff, police force and every person who is out there safeguarding the lives of the Indians.#AaoPhirSeDiyaJalayen pic.twitter.com/DMxpLNafMu— Ashish Salaskar (@SalaskarAshish) April 5, 2020
Spark of hope; to cast away the darkness looming over us with the infinite power of light. Together we will emerge out of the #COVID19Pandemic stronger, more resilient & united. @narendramodi— Niraj Singh नीरज 🇮🇳 (@PatriotNiraj) April 5, 2020
#AaoPhirSeDiyaJalayen
Retweet If You Ready For #9pm9minute #AaoPhirSeDiyaJalayen pic.twitter.com/XtgmxDGcG6— Official Vikash Kumar Verma (@officialverma55) April 5, 2020
#iSupportLampLighting— PREM (@PREM48722990) April 5, 2020
For who are trending #Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge.. pic.twitter.com/aTPwCc6HYv
April 5th,9pm#Isupportmodi#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/HPiGVXJKMf— nobody_can_scratch_me (@padma__sri) April 3, 2020