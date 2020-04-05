Change Cookies Settings
  • Hindi News
  • Coronavirus
  • After the appeal of PM Modi's light, Mim Sena is ready, some are asking for the culture, we are saying something we will not stop the light

सोशल मीडिया / पीएम मोदी की रोशनी की अपील के बाद तैयार है मीम सेना, कुछ दे रहे संस्कृति की दुहाई तो कुछ कह रहे- हम लाईट नहीं बुझाएंगे

After the appeal of PM Modi's light, Mim Sena is ready, some are asking for the culture, we are saying something - we will not stop the light
X
After the appeal of PM Modi's light, Mim Sena is ready, some are asking for the culture, we are saying something - we will not stop the light

दैनिक भास्कर

Apr 05, 2020, 11:11 AM IST

सोशल डेस्क. शुक्रवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोरोनावायरस महामारी के बीच तीसरी बार देशवासियों को संबोधित किया। इस बार उन्होंने एकजुटता दिखाने के लिए नागरिकों से रविवार रात 9 बजे 9 मिनट के लिए बत्तियां बुझाने की अपील की है। पीएम ने कहा, लाइटें बंद कर दीया, मोमबत्ती, टॉर्च या फोन की फ्लैश लाइट जलाएं। ऐसे में सोशल मीडिया की मीम सेना भी तैयार नजर आ रही है।

#संस्कृति_अपनाओ_कोरोना_भगाओ बनाम #Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge
सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म ट्विटर पर ईवेंट से जुड़े कई हैशटेग्स ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं। एक ओर जहां कुछ यूजर पीएम की इस अपील को सराह रहे हैं, तो दूसरी ओर इससे इत्तेफाक नहीं रखने वाले यूजर डिजिटल बहिष्कार के लिए तैयार हैं। हालांकि आंकड़ों के हिसाब से देखा जाए तो  #Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge करीब 8 हजार ट्वीट के साथ ट्रेंडिग में है। वहीं, #संस्कृति_अपनाओ_कोरोना_भगाओ हैशटैग के साथ 85 हजार से ज्यादा ट्वीट हो चुके हैं।

पीएम की अपील को सोशल मीडिया पर समर्थन भी मिल रहा है 

Recommended News

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें