दैनिक भास्कर Apr 05, 2020, 11:11 AM IST

सोशल डेस्क. शुक्रवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोरोनावायरस महामारी के बीच तीसरी बार देशवासियों को संबोधित किया। इस बार उन्होंने एकजुटता दिखाने के लिए नागरिकों से रविवार रात 9 बजे 9 मिनट के लिए बत्तियां बुझाने की अपील की है। पीएम ने कहा, लाइटें बंद कर दीया, मोमबत्ती, टॉर्च या फोन की फ्लैश लाइट जलाएं। ऐसे में सोशल मीडिया की मीम सेना भी तैयार नजर आ रही है।

#संस्कृति_अपनाओ_कोरोना_भगाओ बनाम #Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge

सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म ट्विटर पर ईवेंट से जुड़े कई हैशटेग्स ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं। एक ओर जहां कुछ यूजर पीएम की इस अपील को सराह रहे हैं, तो दूसरी ओर इससे इत्तेफाक नहीं रखने वाले यूजर डिजिटल बहिष्कार के लिए तैयार हैं। हालांकि आंकड़ों के हिसाब से देखा जाए तो #Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge करीब 8 हजार ट्वीट के साथ ट्रेंडिग में है। वहीं, #संस्कृति_अपनाओ_कोरोना_भगाओ हैशटैग के साथ 85 हजार से ज्यादा ट्वीट हो चुके हैं।

No one is against lighting Diyas.

No one is against lockdown

We ARE against whitewashing real issues.

We ARE against doing “Namaste Trump” instead of preparing on war footing.

We ARE against talking to Tendulakar instead of addressing burning issues#Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge — Anil Acharya (@aa3132) April 5, 2020

Modiji's message to people who are trending #Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge pic.twitter.com/XXqcFa2oED — Bauaa Bihari (@BauaaBihari) April 5, 2020

#Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge

The real game changer 😂😅🙃

+ Renuka Chaudary laughter will be a potential vaccine. pic.twitter.com/cDLLXMVLKQ — Ashwin Sheelvantmath ಅಶ್ವಿನ್ ಶೀಲವಂತಮಠ್ (@ashu_vs) April 5, 2020

Why PM not choose any other day, why not 4th or 7th?



Is it totally a political planning?



Is it just fixed bcaz it will not possible for BJP to celebrate their Party's foundation day due to #lockdown???#Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge@JhaSanjay @SaralPatel @RuchiraC @HasibaAmin — Saikat Das #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC🇮🇳 (@SaikatdasINC) April 4, 2020

Pictures taken by NASA for tommorow 😁😁#Hum_Light_Nahi_Bujhaenge pic.twitter.com/XQlBZl1zvc — Shaikh Adil (@ErAdilShaikh) April 4, 2020

पीएम की अपील को सोशल मीडिया पर समर्थन भी मिल रहा है

Together we will fight and win against corona Under the leadership of pm modi.Thanks Annu Awasthi ji {famous comedian}for ur support .we got your msg yesterday night. Today 5th aprail 9pm for 9 min #AaoPhirSeDiyaJalayen @BJYM @JPNadda @sunilbansalbjp @swatantrabjp @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/WNrn4hFBus — Subhash Yaduvansh (@MrYaduvansh) April 5, 2020

To Fight this Pandemic ,let's Unite and Fight #AaoPhirSeDiyaJalayen at 9PM for 9Min. pic.twitter.com/RLy2vrABh0 — Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) April 5, 2020

Don't associate everything with religion

Let's unite for the nation to show the power of unity to world.@narendramodi ji 🙏#AaoPhirSeDiyaJalayen pic.twitter.com/gCvMOg0IYZ — Sonika Sharma (@sonikasdutta) April 5, 2020

In our culture, lighting a Diya signifies Purity, Goodness, Good Luck & Power. The presence of light means the non-existence of darkness & evil forces.

fight against #CoronaVirus by lighting a diya for 9 mins at 9pm today



Inspired by @narendramodi ji #AaoPhirSeDiyaJalayen pic.twitter.com/iz31q6RVFA — Niraj Singh नीरज 🇮🇳 (@PatriotNiraj) April 5, 2020

Let us spread a ray of light, a ray of hope by lighting a Diya, a candle or mere flash light of our cellphones to show solidarity towards our doctors, medical staff, police force and every person who is out there safeguarding the lives of the Indians.#AaoPhirSeDiyaJalayen pic.twitter.com/DMxpLNafMu — Ashish Salaskar (@SalaskarAshish) April 5, 2020