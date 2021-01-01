पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत एक्सक्लूसिव:भास्कर ने 3 राज्यों में कराया एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट; इंफेक्शन के 10 महीनों बाद भी शरीर में मिली है एंटीबॉडी

एक घंटा पहले
भारत में आज से ठीक एक साल पहले, यानी 30 जनवरी 2020 को कोरोना का पहला मामला सामने आया था। केरल की एक छात्रा चीन के वुहान शहर से त्रिशूर लौटी थी। उन्हें सर्दी और गले में खराश की शिकायत थी। कोरोना जांच की गई तो वो पॉजिटिव पाई गई। ये वही वुहान शहर है, जहां से कोराेना दुनिया में फैलता चला गया।

इस एक साल में अकेले अपने देश में एक करोड़ से ज्यादा लोग कोरोना के मरीज बने और ठीक भी होते गए। जब कोई मरीज कोरोना से ठीक हो जाता है, तो उसके शरीर में कोरोना के खिलाफ एंटीबॉडी बनने लगती है। एंटीबॉडी यानी उस बीमारी से लड़ने की ताकत, जो आपके शरीर में कुदरती तौर पर आती है।

कोरोना की बीमारी से ठीक हो जाने के बाद बनी एंटीबाॅडी शरीर में कितने दिन तक रहती है, इसके जवाब तलाशने के लिए दैनिक भास्कर ने तीन राज्यों में तीन लोगों की एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट कराई। ये लोग मार्च और अप्रैल में कोरोना से बीमार हुए थे। हमने यह पता करने की कोशिश की कि क्या उनके शरीर में 10 महीने बाद भी इतनी एंटीबॉडी है कि वे करोना के रीइंफेक्शन से बच सकते हैं।

हमने जिनकी एंटीबॉडी जांच कराई, उनमें एक व्यक्ति झारखंड से, एक मध्यप्रदेश से और एक राजस्थान से है। इन लोगों के IgG एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट में 1.99 से 10 तक का स्कोर रजिस्टर हुआ है। यह एक तरह का ब्लड टेस्ट है, जिसमें कोरोना से लड़ने वाले IgG एंटीबॉडी की क्वांटिटी देखी जाती है।

भोपाल के जेपी हॉस्पिटल में कोविड वार्ड में तैनात डॉ. तेजप्रताप तोमर का कहना है कि अगर IgG एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट में स्कोर 1 से ज्यादा आता है, तो यह अच्छा स्कोर है। यह इस बात की पुष्टि करता है कि शरीर में अब भी एंटीबॉडी का स्तर ठीक है और वह व्यक्ति फिर से कोराेना से इंफेक्ट नहीं हो सकता। इतना ही नहीं, यह व्यक्ति प्लाज्मा डोनेट कर किसी गंभीर रूप से इंफेक्टेड मरीज की जान भी बचा सकता है।

वो दो लोग जिनकी एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट कराई गई और उनकी रिपोर्ट... (तीसरे ने अपनी जानकारी सार्वजनिक करने से इनकार किया है।)

नतीजों के मायने

पूरी दुनिया में इस समय कोरोनावायरस को लेकर बहुत कम जानकारी है। इतना वक्त बीत जाने के बाद भी इसका कोई स्पष्ट इलाज सामने नहीं आया है। अभी यह भी नहीं पता है कि काेरोना ठीक हो जाने के बाद प्राकृतिक रूप से बनी एंटीबॉडी कितने समय तक शरीर में बनी रहती है। ऐसे में भास्कर की स्टडी से इतना तो साफ हो रहा है कि पहले इंफेक्ट हो चुके लोगों में 10 महीने बाद भी पर्याप्त एंटीबॉडी है।

एंटीबॉडी बनने के दो ही तरीके

किसी भी व्यक्ति के शरीर में कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ एंटीबॉडी बनने के दो ही तरीके हैं। एक तो कोई व्यक्ति वायरस से इंफेक्ट हो जाए और उससे लड़ने के दौरान उसके शरीर में प्राकृतिक रूप से एंटीबॉडी बने। दूसरा तरीका है वैक्सीन के जरिए लोगों के शरीर में एंटीबॉडी विकसित किया जाए। दोनों ही तरीकों में यह अब तक पता नहीं है कि एंटीबॉडी कितने समय तक रिएक्टिव रहेगी। ऐसे में हम इस स्टडी के आधार पर ये मान सकते हैं कि कोरोना वैक्सीन का असर भी कम से कम एक साल तक तो रहेगा।

भास्कर की स्टडी पर क्या कहते हैं विशेषज्ञ
भास्कर ने जिन लोगों का एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट कराया, उनकी रिपोर्ट्स को देश की टॉप वैक्सीन साइंटिस्ट डॉ. गगनदीप कंग को भी दिखाया। उन्होंने कहा कि जिन मरीजों में एंटीबॉडी पॉजिटिव है, उनके शरीर में वायरस के खिलाफ प्रोटेक्शन बना हुआ है। यह अलग बात है कि जो एंटीबॉडी विकसित हुई है, वह स्पाइक प्रोटीन के खिलाफ बनी है या पूरे वायरस के खिलाफ, इसकी जांच अलग से करनी होगी। फिर भी अब तक के रिसर्च बता रहे हैं कि पहले इंफेक्ट हो चुके 83% लोगों में सात महीने बाद भी वायरस के खिलाफ एंटीबॉडी पाई गई है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और ब्रिटेन में हुई है स्टडी
डॉ. कंग ने जिस रिसर्च का हवाला दिया है, वह ऑस्ट्रेलिया और ब्रिटेन में किया गया है। इसमें मार्च और अप्रैल में इंफेक्ट हुए लोगों का हर महीने ब्लड टेस्ट कराया गया। यह देखा गया कि उनके शरीर में एंटीबॉडी किस तरह रिएक्ट कर रही है। इस आधार पर दावा किया गया कि सात महीने बाद भी पहले इंफेक्ट हो चुके ज्यादातर लोग कोरोना के खिलाफ सुरक्षित हैं।

अमेरिका में CDC ने जारी की है गाइडलाइन
अमेरिका में सेंटर फॉर डिसीज कंट्रोल ने नवंबर में हेल्थकेयर वर्कर्स, लैबोरेटरी और पब्लिक हेल्थ स्टाफ को एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट कराने के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी की थी। इस टेस्ट में शरीर में कोरोना के खिलाफ एंटीबॉडी की जांच की जाती है। यह इंफेक्शन के खिलाफ बनने वाले प्रोटीन होते हैं, जिन्हें एक सिम्पल ब्लड टेस्ट से देखा जा सकता है। CDC के मुताबिक इंफेक्शन होने के एक या तीन हफ्ते बाद शरीर में एंटीबॉडी बनने लगती है। जिन लोगों में एंटीबॉडी कम हैं, उनके रीइंफेक्ट होने का खतरा ज्यादा है।

