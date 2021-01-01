पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Coronavirus
  Johnson Johnson Vaccine Progress | Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker India Update; Johnson Johnson Single Shot Vaccine Clinical Trials

वैक्सीन ट्रैकर:दुनिया की पहली सिंगल डोज कोरोना वैक्सीन 66% इफेक्टिव; जानिए क्या है इसके मायने

एक घंटा पहले
कोरोनावायरस के खिलाफ एक और वैक्सीन ने अच्छे नतीजे दिए हैं। जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन (J&J) की जानसेन फार्मास्युटिकल कंपनी की सिंगल-डोज वैक्सीन अमेरिका में हुए फेज-3 क्लीनिकल ट्रायल्स में 66% इफेक्टिव साबित हुई है। यह ट्रायल्स 8 देशों के करीब 37 हजार वॉलंटियर्स पर किए गए। अगर कमर्शियल इस्तेमाल के लिए अप्रूवल मिला तो यह दुनिया की पहली सिंगल-डोज वैक्सीन होगी।

अब तक दुनिया में 10 वैक्सीन को अप्रूवल मिला है। इनमें सभी दो डोज वाली वैक्सीन है, जिसमें दूसरा डोज बूस्टर के तौर पर इस्तेमाल हो रहा है। ऐसे में J&J की कोरोना वैक्सीन गेमचेंजर साबित हो सकती है। J&J अपनी वैक्सीन के लिए फरवरी में अमेरिका में इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल की अनुमति मांग सकती है और अप्रूवल मिलते ही इसकी डिलीवरी शुरू हो जाएगी।

J&J की इस कोरोना वैक्सीन के फेज-3 ट्रायल्स तीन महाद्वीपों के 8 देशों में किया गया। 37 हजार वॉलंटियर्स में 44% अमेरिका में, 41% मध्य व दक्षिण अमेरिका (अर्जेंटीना, ब्राजील, चिली, कंबोडिया, मैक्सिको और पेरू) में और 15% दक्षिण अफ्रीका में थे। कुल वॉलंटियर्स में से एक-तिहाई यानी करीब 14 हजार की उम्र 60 वर्ष से अधिक थी।

J&J का दावा है कि उसकी वैक्सीन लगाने के 28 दिन बाद कोरोना से पूरी तरह प्रोटेक्शन मिलता है। समय के साथ वैक्सीन की गंभीर लक्षणों के खिलाफ इफेक्टिवनेस बढ़ती जाती है। वैक्सीन लगाने के 49 दिन बाद कोई भी वॉलंटियर कोरोना से इंफेक्ट नहीं हुआ है। इससे साफ है कि वैक्सीन के ट्रायल्स में शामिल हुए वॉलंटियर्स में से किसी में भी गंभीर लक्षण नहीं दिखे हैं। सेफ्टी पर J&J का कहना है कि ट्रायल्स में जिन लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई, उनमें कोई भी गंभीर साइड इफेक्ट नहीं दिखा है।

कैसे बनी है यह वैक्सीन
J&J ने इस वैक्सीन को अपने एडवैक वैक्सीन प्लेटफॉर्म पर बनाया है। इस प्लेटफॉर्म का इस्तेमाल इससे पहले इबोला, जीका आरएसवी और एचआईवी इन्वेस्टिगेशनल वैक्सीन के लिए भी कर चुका है। जानसेन के एडवैक वेक्टर्स विशेष तरह के एडेनोवायरस हैं, जिन्हें जेनेटिक तौर पर बदला गया है। यह इंसानों के शरीर में अपनी संख्या नहीं बढ़ाते और इस वजह से बीमारी का कारण नहीं बनते।

