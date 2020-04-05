दैनिक भास्कर Apr 05, 2020, 10:11 PM IST

सोशल डेस्क. देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील पर हिंदुस्तानियों ने अपने घरों की लाइटें बंद कर दिये जलाए। यह अपील पीएम ने कोरोना महामारी के बीच देश को एकजुट रहने के लिए की थी। रात 9 बजकर 9 मिनट के लिए हुए दिये के उजाले का असर सोशल मीडिया पर भी दिखा। यूजर्स ने इस दौरान कई फनी मीम्स शेयर किए।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखने को कहा

उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना के खिलाफ अब तक 9 दिन के लॉकडाउन में लोगों ने अनुशासन का परिचय दिया। इस रविवार 5 अप्रैल रात 9 बजे आप सब 9 मिनट घर की लाइटें बंद कर मोमबत्ती, टॉर्च, दीये या मोबाइल की फ्लैश लाइट जलाएं। 16 दिन में मोदी का यह देश के लोगों को तीसरा संबोधन था।

पीएम ने कहा कि, इस दौरान कोई घर से बाहर न जाए और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखें। कोरोना की चेन तोड़ने का यही रामबाण इलाज है। साथ ही उन्होंने कोरोना को गंभीरता से लेने की सलाह दी। पीएम के मुताबिक, कुछ लोग कोरोना गंभीरता को नहीं समझ रहे हैं। लेकिन मैं कहता हूं कि इस गलतफहमी में न रहें, कई देश बर्बाद हो गए। कोरोना से लड़ाई में योगदान दे रहे लोगों का सम्मान करें। गरीब और जरूरतमंदों की मदद करें।

कुछ यूजर्स ने जहां फिल्मों के सीन शेयर किए, तो कुछ ने टीवी पर आने वाले पुराने एड के वीडियो पोस्ट किए। इंस्टाग्राम पर जहां टैग #9pm9minutes खूब ट्रैंड किया। वहीं, ट्विटर पर #9बजे9मिनट और #मोदीजी_हम_दीप_नहीं_जलाएंगे पर ईवेंट को लेकर सबसे ज्यादा ट्वीट्स किए गए। पीएम की इस अपील का समर्थन कर रहे लोगों ने इसे छोटी दिवाली या एकता दिवाली जैसे कई नाम भी दिए। हालांकि कई यूजर्स इस अपील के खिलाफ भी नजर आए।

#9बजे9मिनट - when they entire nation came together to dispel darkness. This was a national festival - #EktaDiwali if you will. #9baje9mintues was also about the moral authority of PM Modi. And firm belief of the nation, reinforced, that we have the right man at the right spot. pic.twitter.com/due1UUBT90 — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) April 5, 2020

Criticize as much as you want but these moments are truly special !! #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/wCp58FZie1 — S🌼. (@NehawithaS) April 5, 2020

Chants of Bharat mata ki Jai

Candles and deepak all over city

Crackers burning

Enthusiasm at peak

Indeed ppl follow @narendramodi like a religion #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/ZmWfqPDksZ — [email protected]@G (@im_parag14) April 5, 2020

View from our apartment.. Total black out, city of joy KOLKATA lighten up with diyaas... Fire crackers bursting across the city. Kudos to @narendramodi ji. No leader could create such electrifying environment amidst dullness created by a pandemic! #9PM9minute #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/k5wiVwP6ew — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 5, 2020

Lighting candles won’t fix the problem, work with a vision will.#मोदीजी_हम_दीप_नहीं_जलाएंगे pic.twitter.com/EmnfLroLFs — Viswajith Kurup (@KurupViswajith) April 5, 2020

It's almost like diwali 👌 India glowing with positive energy pic.twitter.com/bmo3RJpDIz#9बजे9मिनट — Adarsh Sharma (@Adarsh_Samarpit) April 5, 2020