भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:रूसी वैक्सीन स्पुतनिक वी 91.6% इफेक्टिव; जानिए क्या है भारत के लिए इसका महत्व?

32 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मेडिकल जर्नल द लैंसेट में छपे अंतरिम एनालिसिस के मुताबिक गामालेया इंस्टीट्यूट की बनाई रूसी वैक्सीन स्पुतनिक वी कोरोनावायरस इंफेक्शन को रोकने में 91.6% इफेक्टिव है। यह भारत के लिए एक अच्छी खबर है क्योंकि यह भारत में उपलब्ध तीसरी वैक्सीन हो सकती है, जिसे अप्रैल से पहले इमरजेंसी अप्रूवल मिलने की उम्मीद है। अब तक सिर्फ मॉडर्ना और फाइजर की वैक्सीन ही 94% से ज्यादा इफेक्टिव रही हैं।

द लैंसेट में प्रकाशित स्टडी के आधार पर दुनियाभर में इस वैक्सीन को इमरजेंसी अप्रूवल मिलने की उम्मीदें बढ़ गई हैं। इस समय फाइजर-बायोएनटेक, मॉडर्ना और ऑक्सफोर्ड-एस्ट्राजेनेका की वैक्सीन को ही कई देशों में अप्रूवल मिला है। भारत में इस समय दो वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही हैं, जिनमें ऑक्सफोर्ड-एस्ट्राजेनेका की कोवीशील्ड और भारत बायोटेक की कोवैक्सिन शामिल है। कोवैक्सिन के फेज-3 क्लीनिकल ट्रायल्स के नतीजे सामने नहीं आए हैं। इस वजह से इसकी इफेक्टिवनेस का कोई आंकड़ा उपलब्ध नहीं है।

भारत के लिए स्पुतनिक वी के नतीजे क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है?

  • भारत में दो वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है। जल्द ही स्पुतनिक वी को भी इमरजेंसी अप्रूवल मिलने की उम्मीद की जा सकती है क्योंकि हैदराबाद की कंपनी डॉ. रेड्डीज लैबोरेटरी इसके फेज-3 ट्रायल्स भारत में शुरू कर चुकी है। दुनियाभर में सामने आए इफेक्टिवनेस के नतीजों के आधार पर कंपनी जल्द ही इमरजेंसी अप्रूवल की मांग कर सकती है।
  • स्पुतनिक वी वैक्सीन विकसित करने में फंडिंग करने वाली रूसी संस्था रशियन डायरेक्ट इन्वेस्टमेंट फंड (RDIF) के सीईओ किरिल दिमित्रेव ने कहा कि भारत में बड़े पैमाने पर वैक्सीन मैन्युफैक्चर होने वाली है और इसकी शुरुआत भी हो चुकी है। भारत के अलावा कोरिया में भी इसका प्रोडक्शन शुरू हो चुका है। चीन में इसी महीने प्रोडक्शन शुरू हो सकता है। वहीं, ब्राजील में ट्रायल डोज बनाए जा रहे हैं। कजाकिस्तान में भी प्रोडक्शन की तैयारी है।

स्पुतनिक वी के ट्रायल्स के नतीजे क्या कहते हैं?

  • इस वैक्सीन को रशियन फेडरेशन में स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के गामालेया नेशनल रिसर्च सेंटर ऑफ एपिडेमियोलॉजी एंड माइक्रोबायोलॉजी विभाग ने रशियन डायरेक्ट इन्वेस्टमेंट फंड (RDIF) के साथ मिलकर बनाया है। स्पुतनिक वी एक एडेनोवायरस प्लेटफॉर्म पर बनी वैक्सीन है। ऑक्सफोर्ड-एस्ट्राजेनेका के डोज की ही तरह ही है, पर इसमें अलग एडेनोवायरस का इस्तेमाल किया गया है।
  • डेवलपर्स का कहना है कि स्पुतनिक वी ज्यादा जल्दी और इफेक्टिव तरीके से कोरोनावायरस के खिलाफ इम्यून रिस्पॉन्स बढ़ाती है। अंतरिम एफिकेसी एनालिसिस 19,866 वॉलंटियर्स पर की गई स्टडी के आदार पर है। इसमें 14,964 को वैक्सीन लगाई गई थी, जबकि 4,902 लोगों को प्लेसिबो (सलाइन वॉटर)। स्टडी में 2,144 वॉलंटियर्स 60 वर्ष या उससे ज्यादा उम्र के थे। इनमें भी वैक्सीन ने अच्छी इफेक्टिवनेस दिखाई है। वैक्सीन पहले ही 16 देशों में अप्रूवल पा चुकी है। अगले हफ्ते तक 9 और देश इसे अप्रूव कर सकते हैं।
  • अगस्त 2020 में जब रूस ने स्पुतनिक वी को अप्रूवल दिया तो पूरी दुनिया में इसे संदेह की नजर से देखा गया था। तब तक इसकी इफेक्टिवनेस के आंकड़े सामने नहीं आए थे। इसके बाद ट्रायल्स के नतीजे सामने आए तो पता चला कि यह वैक्सीन वाकई में इफेक्टिव है।
  • द लैंसेट में शेयर किए गए एक कमेंट डॉक्युमेंट में यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ रीडिंग के इयान जोंस और लंदन स्कूल ऑफ हाइजिन एंड ट्रॉपिकल मेडिसिन के पॉली रॉय ने कहा कि शुरुआत में स्पुतनिक वी के आंकड़ों पर पारदर्शिता नहीं थे। इस वजह से कंफ्यूजन बना था। अब इस वैक्सीन के नतीजे सामने हैं। इसका मतलब यह है कि एक और वैक्सीन कोरोनावायरस से मुकाबला करने को तैयार है। अमेरिका के द विस्तार इंस्टीट्यूट में प्रोफेसर हिल्डेगुंड ने कहा कि वैक्सीन गंभीर लक्षणों या मौत रोकने में 100% इफेक्टिव है। यह बहुत महत्वपूर्ण पैरामीटर है क्योंकि यह लोगों की जान बचाती है। सिंगल डोज भी बीमारी के खिलाफ 87.6% तक प्रोटेक्शन देता है।
