पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Coronavirus
  • Coronavirus Vaccine WHO Update | World Health Organization Regional Director Takeshi Kasai On Coronavirus Vaccine

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर एक्सप्लेनर:WHO ने कहा- कोरोना वैक्सीन कोई सिल्वर बुलेट नहीं है; यानी वैक्सीन आने के बाद भी मास्क तो पहनना ही होगा

12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जब पूरी दुनिया कोरोनावायरस वैक्सीन को इस महामारी के खिलाफ ब्रह्मास्त्र मान रही है, तब विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) के एक बयान ने सबको चौंका दिया है। WHO के वेस्टर्न पैसिफिक ऑफिस ने कहा है कि वैक्सीन कोई सिल्वर बुलेट (अचूक हथियार) नहीं है, जिससे एक झटके में एक साल से पूरी दुनिया को प्रभावित कर रही महामारी खत्म हो जाएगी। आइए समझते हैं कि इस बयान के जरिए WHO क्या कहना चाह रहा है...

क्या कहा WHO के रीजनल डायरेक्टर ने?

  • WHO में वेस्टर्न पेसिफिक के रीजनल डायरेक्टर ताकेशी कासई ने वर्चुअल मीडिया ब्रीफिंग में गुरुवार को कहा कि जब तक वायरस सोसायटी में सर्कुलेट हो रहा है, तब तक हम सभी रिस्क में हैं। 40 वर्ष से कम उम्र के युवाओं और सोशल स्तर पर एक्टिव लोगों को इंफेक्शन से खुद को बचाना होगा।
  • उन्होंने कहा कि सुरक्षित और असरदार वैक्सीन बनाना एक बात है और उन्हें पर्याप्त मात्रा मैन्युफैक्चर कर हर एक तक पहुंचाना दूसरी बात। यह शुरुआत में कुछ ही लोगों तक पहुंचने वाली है। हाई-रिस्क ग्रुप्स को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है।

WHO के बयान का क्या मतलब है?

  • यह बात पहले भी हो चुकी है कि वैक्सीन आने के बाद भी एकाएक हालात नहीं सुधरने वाले। ताकेशी कासई के मुताबिक, हमें अपने व्यवहार में बदलाव लाने की जरूरत नहीं है। हमें न केवल अपने आपको बल्कि अपने से जुड़े सभी लोगों को कोरोना से बचाकर रखना है। इसके लिए हमें सतर्कता रखनी ही होगी।
  • उन्होंने दोहराया कि बार-बार हैंडवॉश, घर के बाहर मास्क पहनना होगा, फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग कायम रखना होगा और ट्रांसमिशन के हाई रिस्क वाले क्षेत्रों में जाने से बचना होगा। इस समय हमें ऐसे फैसले लेने हैं जो ट्रांसमिशन रोकेंगे। ऐसा कर हम 2021 में उम्मीद के साथ जा सकते हैं।

तो क्या वाकई में वैक्सीन आने से कुछ नहीं बदलेगा?

  • ऐसा कहना होगा कि कुछ नहीं बदलेगा। दरअसल, ब्रिटेन, अमेरिका समेत कई देशों में वैक्सीनेशन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। इसके बाद भी फिलहाल वैक्सीन इतनी मात्रा में नहीं है कि सबको एक साथ लग जाए।
  • एक्सपर्ट्स का कहना है कि यह वैक्सीन सिर्फ आपके शरीर को वायरस से लड़ने के लिए तैयार करने में है। इसका मतलब यह नहीं है कि वायरस का ट्रांसमिशन थम जाएगा। कुछ लोगों में यह गंभीर स्थिति तक भी जा सकता है। इस वजह से WHO से लेकर सभी सरकारों का आग्रह है कि मास्क पहनना न छोड़ें, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग कायम रखें और हाई-रिस्क वाले क्षेत्रों में जाने से बचें।

वैसे, जिन्हें वैक्सीन लगी है उनका क्या होगा?

  • यह समझना होगा कि भारत में इस समय ट्रायल्स ही चल रहे हैं। हमें यह भी नहीं पता कि किसे वास्तविक वैक्सीन लगा है और किसे ट्रायल्स में इस्तेमाल होने वाली प्लेसिबो लगाई गई है। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग समेत सभी नियमों का पालन किया जाए।
  • ब्रिटेन और अमेरिका समेत कई देशों में फाइजर की वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है, जो न्यू मैसेंजर RNA यानी mRNA तकनीक से बनाई गई है। इसे लोगों की बांह पर इंजेक्ट किया जा रहा है। ये वैक्सीन हमारे इम्यून सिस्टम को एंटीबॉडी बनाने में मदद करेगी। तीन हफ्ते में दो डोज देने के बाद वैक्सीनेटेड इंसान के शरीर में बनी एंटीबॉडी उसे कोरोना के खतरे से बचाएंगी।
  • अमेरिका के फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (FDA) के मुताबिक फाइजर की वैक्सीन का पहला डोज लगते ही कोविड-19 के गंभीर संक्रमण का खतरा टल जाता है। पहले डोज के बाद और दूसरे डोज से पहले कोरोना होने का खतरा कम हो जाता है। वैक्सीन की दूसरी डोज लगने के कम से कम सात दिन बाद कोरोना होने का खतरा लगभग खत्म हो जाता है। एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में इस वैक्सीन को हाइली इफेक्टिव बताया है।

क्या वैक्सीन लगने के बाद मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की जरूरत नहीं होगी?

  • बिल्कुल होगी। इसकी एक बड़ी वजह यह है कि हमें नहीं पता कि कितने लोगों को वैक्सीन लगने के बाद हर्ड इम्युनिटी डेवलप होगी। दरअसल, अलग-अलग बीमारियों में हर्ड इम्युनिटी की जरूरत अलग-अलग होती है। मीजल्स की वैक्सीन 99% आबादी को लगने पर ही हर्ड इम्युनिटी बनती है। पोलियो में 80% आबादी को वैक्सीन लगने पर यह स्थिति बनती है और तब 20% बची हुई आबादी को पोलियो से सुरक्षित रखा जा सकता है।
  • इस समय भारत में करीब 10% आबादी ही कोविड-19 से इन्फेक्ट हुई है, ऐसे में कुछ भी नहीं पता कि हर्ड इम्युनिटी कितने कवरेज पर आएगी? इस वजह से वैक्सीन लगने के बाद भी कुछ समय तक हमें मास्क लगाने की जरूरत होगी ही। बात सिर्फ भारत की नहीं बल्कि उन देशों की भी है, जहां वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें