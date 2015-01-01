पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एन. रघुरामन का कॉलम:2020 की दीपावली जिम्मेदारी से त्योहार मनाने, उपहार देने का मौका है, आप सभी को सुरक्षित दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एन. रघुरामन, मैनेजमेंट गुरु

‘सर ये ओटीपी बॉम्ब है, अब तक का सबसे सुरक्षित बॉम्ब।’ दुकानदार जोर से बोला। खरीदार ने उसे और समझाने को कहा। दुकानदार बोला, ‘जब आप इसे खरीदते हैं, आपको अपना मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर करना होगा। जब आपके बच्चे पटाखे जलाएंगे तो आपके मोबाइल पर वन टाइम पासवर्ड आएगा। फिर उसमें दो ऑप्शन होंगे, लाइट या साउंड। धुआं इसमें पहले ही म्यूट है। जब तक आप एक ऑप्शन नहीं चुनते और मोबाइल पर ओके नहीं दबाते, पटाखा नहीं फटेगा।’ और खरीदार बेहोश हो गया, स्वाभाविक है कि धुएं से नहीं।

यह वॉट्सएप जोक मुझे गुरुवार की सुबह मिला, जो हवा की गुणवत्ता सुधारने के लिए हमारी प्रतिबद्धता बताता है, जहां महमारी का प्रकोप अब भी जारी है। कुछ राज्य सरकारों ने इस दीपावली पर पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया है, जबकि कुछ ने ‘ग्रीन पटाखों’ की अनुमति दी है। लेकिन इसकी बहुत आलोचना हो रही है। इस बुधवार, कर्नाटक हाई कोर्ट ने कहा, ‘ग्रीन पटाखों की अभी कोई तय परिभाषा नहीं है, ऐसे में पटाखे फोड़ने को लेकर राज्य सरकारों द्वारा प्रतिबंध के आदेश प्रथमदृष्टया प्रभावकारी नहीं हैं।’ मैं भी सोच रहा था कि आखिर ये ग्रीन पटाखे हैं क्या? तब मुझे ऐसे पटाखों के बारे में पता चला, जो पटाखों के गढ़ तमिलनाडु के शिवकाशी में नहीं, बल्कि छोटे से गांव परदसिंगा में बने हैं, जो कि मध्य प्रदेश के छिंदवाड़ा जिले की सौसर तहसील में है। वे बिल्कुल शिवकाशी के पटाखों की तरह दिखते हैं, लेकिन धुआं, रोशनी या आवाज नहीं करते। क्या आप सोच रहे हैं कि ये कैसे पटाखे हैं? इन पटाखों को बस मिट्‌टी में रोप दें और उन्हें फलते-फूलते देखें!

इन्हें आतिशबाजी, रॉकेट, चकरी, बम और टिकली आदि के आकार का बनाया जाता है और इन चमकीले पटाखों के हमशक्लों के अंदर बीज भरे होते हैं। इसके पीछे लोगों को प्रदूषण मुक्त उत्सव मनाने, अपना खाना स्वयं उगाने और पर्यावरण को हरा-भरा रखने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने का विचार है। इसकी पहल ग्रामआर्ट प्रोजेक्ट नाम के एनजीओ ने की है, जो त्योहार मनाने के ईको-फ्रेंडली तरीकों पर काम करता है। उन्होंने पहले इस प्रोजेक्ट में 50 परिवारों को शामिल किया। उन्हें प्रशिक्षण देने से पहले उन्होंने बाजार से पटाखे और मिठाइयां खरीदकर उनका अध्ययन किया, ताकि उनकी डिजाइन और पैकेजिंग सही हो पाए और वे असली जैसे दिखने वाले पटाखे और मिठाइयां बना पाएं। फिर उन्होंने वर्कशॉप का आयोजन कर महिलाओं को बीज वाले पटाखे और बीज वाली मिठाइयां बनाना सिखाया।

दीपावली मिठाइयों, पटाखों-फुलझड़ियों के बिना अधूरी लगती है। इसलिए ग्रामआर्ट ने पारंपरिक ‘अनार’ की जगह परदसिंगा में ऐसा अनार बनाया जिससे ‘गोल्डन शॉवर’ निकलेगा, जो आसपास के माहौल को अमलतास के फूलों से ‘रोशन’ कर देगा, जो गर्मियों में फूलते हैं। पटाखों की मशहूर लाल लड़ियों में सात तरह के बीज हैं, जिनमें लाल भाजी, मेथी, राई, पालक और माइक्रोग्रीन्स शामिल हैं। ‘बीज पात्र’ इन एनजीओ की वाणिज्यिक शाखा है, जो महिलाओं को सशक्त करती है और टिकाऊ तरीकों से आजीविका कमाने में मदद करती है।

इसकी ‘बीज पर्व’ शाखा त्योहार मनाने के लिए ईको-फ्रेंडली तरीकों और उत्पादों की अवधारणा पर काम करती है, ताकि प्रकृति तथा लोगों का दोहन बंद हो और उपभोक्तावाद कम हो। वहीं, कॉर्पोरेट्स ने ‘हाइजीन हैंपर्स, इम्यूनिटी बास्केट और ग्रीन बुके’ देकर ‘वेलनेस’ का रास्ता अपनाया है। यहां तक कि हेल्दी अनाज से बनी मिठाइयों को भी खरीदार मिल रहे हैं। चूंकि लोग घर पर काफी समय बिता रहे हैं, इसलिए इंडोर प्लांट मशहूर हो रहे हैं और हरित तरंग जैसे हवा शुद्ध करने वाले पौधे नर्सरी में काफी बिक रहे हैं।

फंडा यह है कि लगता है, 2020 की दीपावली जिम्मेदारी से त्योहार मनाने, उपहार देने का मौका है। आप सभी को सुरक्षित दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं।

