  • After Losing The Presidential Election, Donald Trump Is About To Do Something That No One In America's History Would Have Done.

अभय कुमार दुबे का कॉलम:राष्ट्रपति चुनाव हारने के बाद डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प कुछ ऐसा करने वाले हैं जो अमेरिका के इतिहास में किसी ने नहीं किया होगा

32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अभय कुमार दुबे, सीएसडीएस, दिल्ली में प्रोफेसर और भारतीय भाषा कार्यक्रम के निदेशक

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव हारने के बाद डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प कुछ ऐसा करने वाले हैं जो अमेरिका के इतिहास में किसी ने नहीं किया होगा। अगले साल जनवरी मेें उन्हें जोसेफ बाइडेन के लिए व्हाइट हाउस तो छोड़ना होगा, लेकिन अगले चुनाव (2024) तक लगातार कहते रहेंगे कि उन्हें बेइमानी से हराया गया है। खास बात यह है कि कभी ना सिद्ध हो सकने वाली इस असाधारण इल्ज़ामबाजी को बल देने का काम वे 48 फीसदी अमेरिकी मतदाता करेंगे जो आज भी पराजित ट्रम्प के साथ हैं। वोटरों की यह फौज अतीत के उन वोटरों से अलग तरह की है जो अपने उम्मीदवार की हार के बाद जीते हुए प्रत्याशी से अपने हित साधन की आशा करने लगते थे।

इन वोटरों को ट्रम्पिज़्म या ट्रम्पवाद नामक एक नई विचारधारा के आक्रामक और अत्यंत मुखर अनुयायियों की तरह देखा जा सकता है। यह विचारधारा अश्वेतों (खासकर अफ्रीकी मूल के लोगों) के खिलाफ नस्लवादी नफरत, स्त्रियों को कमतर मानने के दुराग्रह, आप्रवासियों को शक की निगाह से देखने के रवैये, राजनीतिक विरोधियों को गद्दार करार देने, विपक्ष को जानवरों का झुंड बताने, अमेरिका पर सफेद चमड़ी वालों का पहला अधिकार होने की दावेदारी, सार्वजनिक बहस में फूहड़पन को ठीक समझने, साबित ना की जाने वाली कॉन्सपिरेसी थियरीज़ को हवा देने और किसी भी तरह के तर्कपरक और वैज्ञानिक सोच का तिरस्कार करने पर आधारित है।

अमेरिका दो हिस्सों में बंट गया है। एक तरफ हवाओं में उस ट्रम्पिज़्म की तीखी गंध है जो हारकर भी नहीं हारा है, और दूसरी तरफ बाइडेन की नुमाइंदगी वाला अमेरिकी राजनीति का वह पुराना मध्यमार्गी उदारतावाद है जो जीत तो गया है लेकिन समाज में उसकी साख गिरी हुई है। विडम्बना यह है इस मध्यमार्गी उदारतावाद की स्थापना अब्राहम लिंकन ने 1860 में नस्लवाद और दासप्रथा से संघर्ष करके की थी। वे अमेरिका के पहले रिपब्लिकन राष्ट्रपति थे, और तकनीकी रूप से ट्रम्प रिपब्लिकन नेता के रूप में उन्हीं लिंकन की नुमाइंदगी करते हैं।

ट्रम्प के पास अकूत संसाधन हैं, 5.5 करोड़ लोग सोशल मीडिया पर उनके अनुयायी बन चुके हैं, और अपने समर्थकों का सबसे बड़ा डाटाबेस उनके कब्जे में है। रिपब्लिकन पार्टी केे भीतर उनके विरोधी इस हालत में नहीं हैं कि उन्हें अगले चुनाव में पार्टी का उम्मीदवार बनने से रोक सकें।

ट्रम्पवाद को केवल दक्षिणपंथ के रूप में नहीं समझा जा सकता। यह उग्रतम किस्म का दक्षिणपंथ है। इसके कारण हुआ यह है कि अमेरिकी समाज में असिष्णुता बहुत ज्यादा बढ़ी है। श्वेत अमेरिकी मज़दूर वर्ग उग्र राष्ट्रवादी बनने की हद तक चला गया है। वह मानने लगा है कि अमेरिकी राष्ट्रत्व को आप्रवासियों और अश्वेतों से बचाने की ज़रूरत है। चिंता की बात यह है कि ट्रम्प ने अपनी असहिष्णु विचारधारा के बावजूद अफ्रीकी मूल के अमेरिकन के बीच 13 से 18% के बीच समर्थन मिला है। डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के उम्मीदवार जीत ज़रूर गए हैं लेकिन भारतवंशियों के बीच उनका समर्थन पहले की अपेक्षा कुछ घटा है।

सोचने की बात है कि ब्रिटिश उदारतावाद से अधिक रैडिकल समझे जाने वाले अमेरिकी उदारतावाद की ऐसी दुर्गति क्यों हुई। इसका सबसे बड़ा कारण है उदारतावादियों का साबित हो चुका पाखंड, उनकी अभिजनपरक चोचलेबाजी, और आम लोगों की समस्याओं को हल करने में उनकी बार-बार विफलता। इस बार तो मध्यमार्गी उदारतावाद को कोविड ने बचा लिया, क्योंकि लोग महामारी से निबटने की ट्रम्पीय शैली से नाराज़ थे। लेकिन, कोविड के जाते ही लोग फिर से ट्रम्प की ओर लौटेंगे, और हो सकता है कि इस बार और मज़बूती से लौटें।

(ये लेखक के अपने विचार हैं।)

