बीके शिवानी का कॉलम:बच्चों के शरीर संग आत्मा के पालन पर भी ध्यान दें

हम सब अपने परिवार के लिए कितना कुछ करना चाहते हैं। उसमें भी खासतौर पर माता-पिता अपना पूरा जीवन बच्चों के सुख के लिए त्याग देते हैं। वे यही चाहते हैं कि उनके बच्चे हमेशा खुश और स्वस्थ रहें और वे जो भी करें उसमें उनको सफलता मिले। लेकिन बच्चे स्वस्थ रहें, खुश रहें, सफल रहें, उसके लिए हमें किस बात का ध्यान रखना जरूरी है।

एक शरीर में दो चीजें हैं- शरीर व आत्मा। बच्चा भी एक इंसान है, आत्मा और शरीर है। तो हमें आत्मा और शरीर दोनों को पालना है। लेकिन कभी-कभी जो दिखता है, हमारा फोकस उसपर इतना ज्यादा होता है कि जो नहीं दिखता है उसपर ध्यान ही नहीं जाता है। शरीर को पालने के लिए हम बहुत कुछ करते हैं। उनको अच्छा मकान देते हैं, अच्छा भोजन देते हैं। ध्यान रखते हैं कि बच्चे अच्छे स्कूल में जाएं। पैरेंट अपनी क्षमता से ज्यादा अपने बच्चे को शिक्षा देते हैं। जिससे कल वह जो नौकरी करने जाए, तो उसमें सफल हो। ये शुद्ध मंशा है। लेकिन ये सारे पालन वे हैं जो दिखते हैं। मतलब हमें अपने बच्चे का पूरा जीवन दिखाई देता है। ये करेंगे, फिर पढ़ेंगे, उनके इतने नंबर आएंगे, वो ये बनेंगे, फिर वो सफलता मिलेगी, फिर नाम, मान, शान, धन मिलेगा। ये वो पालन है जो सबकुछ दिखता है। स्वस्थ और सफल होने लिए बाहर की चीजें परफेक्ट होने के साथ-साथ बहुत जरूरी है कि जो नहीं दिखता, यानी आत्मा भी परफेक्ट हो। पैरेंट बच्चे को सिखाते हैं कि कैसे बोलना है। याद कीजिए जब आपने बच्चों को बोलना सिखाया था। कितनी मेहनत कर एक-एक शब्द सिखाया था। उसी का नतीजा आज है कि वो हर बात, हरेक से कह सकते हैं। क्या बोलना है सिर्फ यही नहीं सिखाया, कैसे बात करनी है यह भी सिखाया। भावना, भाव सबकुछ सिखाया लेकिन एक छोटी-सी चीज हमें अब और सिखानी है। वो है कैसे सोचना है। हम बात करना सिखाते हैं, चलना सिखाते हैं, लिखना-पढ़ना सिखाते हैं, काम करना सिखाते हैं लेकिन सही सोचना नहीं सिखाते हैं। सोचना एक बच्चे को कौन सिखाता है, क्या माता-पिता सिखाते हैं, क्या स्कूल सिखाता है, कॉलेज सिखाता है कि सोचना कैसे है। क्योंकि हमने सोचा कि सोच तो अपने आप आती है। जैसी परिस्थिति होती है, जैसा समय होता है, जैसा किसी का व्यवहार होता है, वैसी ही सोच अपने आप आती है। हम उनको सही सोचना सिखाएं और सही सोचना सिखाकर उनको भावनात्मक रूप से मजबूत बनाएं। पैरेंट कितना भी चाहें, कितनी भी मेहनत करें कि उसके बच्चे के जीवन में सबकुछ परफेक्ट हो, कोई उतार-चढ़ाव नहीं आए, लेकिन हम सबको मालूम है कि कोई भी चीज हमेशा परफेक्ट नहीं रहती है।

कोई उतार-चढ़ाव, सफलता-असफलता, ये जीवन यात्रा है। अगर हम उनको शरीर के साथ मन से भी मजबूत बनाएं ताकि उनके जीवन में जो भी हो, वे हमेशा भावनात्मक रूप से मजबूत रहें। उसके लिए आत्मा का पालन करना पड़ेगा, उसमें ऊर्जा भरनी पड़ेगी। ये हर माता-पिता की जिम्मेदारी है। आत्मा को पालना अर्थात सोचने का तरीका। दूसरा सही निर्णय लेने की विधि और तीसरा श्रेष्ठ संस्कार। क्योंकि आत्मा तीन विषयों से मिलकर बनती है- मन, बुद्धि और संस्कार। मन सोचता है, बुद्धि निर्णय लेती है और फिर उसे हम कर्म में लाते हैं। जो कर्म हम बार-बार दोहराते हैं वो हमारा संस्कार बन जाता है। आत्मा की तीन भूमिकाएं होती हैं।

वह सोचती है, निर्णय लेती है और उससे उसके संस्कार बनते हैं। इन तीनों को ही माता-पिता का पालन करना है। पालना यानी आत्मा को इतना शक्तिशाली बनाना कि आत्मा की हर सोच सही हो। परिस्थिति सही हो जरूरी नहीं है। लोग उसके साथ सही हों, जरूरी नहीं है। कोई भी उसके साथ कैसा भी व्यवहार कर सकता है। जीवन में कुछ भी अचानक हो सकता है।

लेकिन हर परिस्थिति में बच्चा सही सोचे, अपने कर्मों को जांचकर हमेशा सही निर्णय ले। सही निर्णय लेकर जब वो कर्म करेगा तो उसके श्रेष्ठ संस्कार बनेंगे। यही हर माता-पिता चाहते हैं। उनका बच्चा खुश रहे, शांत रहे, बुद्धिमान बने, शुद्ध बने, शक्तिशाली बने। यही सब तो आत्मा के वास्तविक संस्कार हैं। शरीर को तो सभी पालते हैं लेकिन अब हमें आत्मा के पालन पर ध्यान देना है। तभी बच्चों का जीवन सुखी बनेगा।

